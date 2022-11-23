Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Junction 6th Ave SE

25 Reviews

$$

205 6th Ave SE

Suite 101

Aberdeen, SD 57401

BBQ Brisket Bowl
Wyatt Earp
The Longhorn

Salads

Happy Chef

$9.95+

romaine, ham, turkey, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar, house croutons. buttermilk ranch dressing

Sly Cobb

$11.95+

romaine, slow roasted chicken, eggs, bacon, avocado, onions, tomatoes. blue cheese, buttermilk ranch dressing. GLUTEN FREE

Strawberry Fields

$11.95+

baby spinach, slow roasted chicken, feta, strawberries, candied pecans, cucumbers. lemon poppyseed dressing. GLUTEN FREE

The C'ZAR

$9.95+

romaine, parmesan, slow roasted chicken, house croutons. caesar dressing.

The Longhorn

$10.95+

spinach, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tomato, pepper-jack cheese, avocado, tortilla strips. cilantro lime ranch

Mac Daddy

$9.95+

romaine, southwest beef, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar cheese. 1000 island dressing

Beth Dutton

$10.95+

baby spinach, romaine, southwest beef, pico de gallo, fritos, black beans, cheddar cheese. southwest 1000 island

The Kingston

$9.95+

spinach, romaine, jerk chicken, plantain chips, pico de gallo, cucumber, pepper- jack cheese. Honey Mango Vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$3.99+

baby spinach, cucumber, tomato, parmesan, croutons. house port wine vinaigrette

Build Your Own Salad

$9.95+

Pick your lettuce and protein, four toppings, and a dressing. Mix and Match for your own unique salad.

Behemoth Specialty Salad

$38.95

BYO Behemoth Salad

$38.95

Wraps

Crazy Circus Wrap

$7.99+

slow roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, baby spinach, buttermilk ranch, pepper-jack cheese

The CBR Wrap

$7.99+

slow roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, buttermilk ranch, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

Wyatt Earp

$8.50

shredded BBQ brisket, corn, baby spinach, black beans, crispy onions, pepper-jack cheese, chipotle ranch. Grill Pressed

The Jerk

$8.50

jerk chicken, baby spinach, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers), pepper- jack cheese, jerk sauce. Grill Pressed

Build Your Own Wrap

$7.99+

Choose you lettuce and protein, pick four toppings and a dressing. Mix and Match to create your own combination.

Daily Features

Monday- Hot Ham And Cheese Panini with Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Tuesday- Tomato Basil Pesto Panini with Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Wednesday- Fried Knoephla, Kraut, , Kauks Sausage, Knoephla Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Thursday- Brisket Grilled Cheese with Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Friday- Sourdough Breadbowl with Knoephla Soup & Side Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Grain Bowls

Southwest Chicken Bowl

$9.99

southwest chicken, black beans, pepper-jack cheese, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers), pico de gallo, cilantro lime ranch.

BBQ Brisket Bowl

$9.99

shredded bbq brisket, bacon, pepper-jack cheese, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers), chipotle ranch.

Southwest Beef Bowl

$9.99

southwest ground beef, black beans, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers),pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, cilantro lime ranch.

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$9.99

jerk chicken, black beans, pepper-jack cheese, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers), jerk sauce.

Mac And Cheese Bowls

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$9.99

junction mac & cheese, slow roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, pepper-jack cheese.

CBR Mac & Cheese

$9.99

junction mac & cheese, slow roasted chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese.

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$9.99

junction mac & cheese, bbq shredded brisket, pepper- jack cheese.

Mini Mac & Cheese

$3.99

smaller portion of junction mac and cheese.

Kids

Bento Box - Kids

$6.99

Walk Through Bento Box - Kids

$6.99

Sushi

Wicked Crab Roll

$8.99

spicy mayo, cucumber, spicy crab.

Crispy Crab Roll

$8.99Out of stock

crab, cucumber, sweet soy, yum yum sauce, crispy onion flakes

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$9.99

fried tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, sweet soy, yum yum sauce, crispy onion flakes.

Wicked Junction Roll

$10.49Out of stock

fried tempura shrimp, jalapeno cream cheese, yum yum sauce, sweet soy, crispy onions.

Soup & Sides

Today's Soup: Knoephla

Chips

$1.50

Garden Salad

soup + side salad

$6.99

Cup of our daily soup option(s) and a house side salad. Upgrade to a specialty side salad for an additional charge.

Soup

$4.00+

Dressing

$2.99Out of stock

Combo Meal - Drink + Chips

$2.50

Protein Bowl

$6.99

keto friendly jerk chicken, avocado, and honey mango vinaigrette

Pasta

$9.99

Salad

$50.00

Brownies

$2.99

Bakery

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

$5.99

Old Fashioned Donuts

$4.99Out of stock

Jumbo Choc Chip Cookie

$2.49

Abdallah Chocolates

$7.99

Keto Cookies

$2.99

4 Pack Chocolates

$7.99

Salted Carmel Fudge Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Carrott Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Banana Bread Slice

$1.99

Strawberry Rhubard

$4.99

Large Brownie

$2.99

Banana Bread Loaf

$7.99Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$14.99

Fudge Walnut Brownie

$2.99

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.99

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Triple Chocolate Layer Cake

$5.99

Small Cup Treats

$1.99

Medium Cup Treats

$2.99

Large Container Treats

$7.99

Salted Caramel Apple Pie

$24.99

HolidayTreat Tray

$24.99

Fren ch Silk Pie

$24.99

Holiday Treats

$24.99

Banana Cream

$14.99

Pumpkin/pecan/lemon Pie

$19.99

Grab And Go

Grab And Go Wrap

$7.99

Grab N Go Salad

$10.99

GrabSoup Quart

$7.99

Jam

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito

$4.99

Jerky Sticks

$2.79

Small Jerky Bags

$3.99

Large Jerky Bags

$8.99

Strawberry Rhubabrb Crisp

$4.99

Donut

$2.99

Scratch Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99Out of stock

Soups

$4.99

$3 Eggs

$3.00

Peanut Brittle

$7.99

Peanut Butter Pretzels

$7.99

Peppermint Bark

$7.99

Small Pepperemint Bark

$1.99

Small Peanutbrittle

$2.99

Take & Bake Family Meals

White Chicken Lasagna

$29.99Out of stock

Lazy Cheesebuttons & Sausge

$27.99Out of stock

Tatertot Hotdish 1\2

$14.99Out of stock

Fried Knoephla, Kruat, Fried Potatoes

$28.99Out of stock

1\2 Brisket Mac

$16.99Out of stock

Beef Lasagna

$29.99Out of stock

Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

$24.99Out of stock

19.99 Take And Bake

$19.99Out of stock

26.99 Take & Bake

$26.99Out of stock

27.99 Take & Bake

$27.99Out of stock

29.99 Take & Bake

$29.99Out of stock

24.99 Take And Bake

$24.99Out of stock

28.99

$28.99Out of stock

Individual Microwave Meals

9.99 Meal

$9.99

8.99 Meal

$8.99

$7.99 Meals

$7.99

$6.99 Meals

$6.99

13.99 Meals

$13.99

5.99

$5.99

Thanksgiving Pre Orders *Pick Up 22nd & 23rd*

Creamy Parmesan Chicken

$29.00Out of stock

Roast Beef in Gravy

$36.00Out of stock

Ham and Scalloped Potato Casserole

$32.00Out of stock

BBQ Brisket

$38.00Out of stock

Brisket and Gravy

$38.00Out of stock

Sweet potato casserole

$26.00Out of stock

Green bean casserole

$26.00Out of stock

Cheesy Hashbrowns

$28.00Out of stock

Scratch Stuffing

$28.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$21.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Apple Pie

$24.99Out of stock

Apple Crisp Cheesecake

$39.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$39.00Out of stock

Fountain Soda

Soda

$1.99+

Bottled Drinks

Lifewater

$3.99

Bottled Tea

$3.49

Can Of Pop

$1.50
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
We are a fast service restaurant, specializing in Fresh Salads, Panini's, wraps, and other entrees.

205 6th Ave SE, Suite 101, Aberdeen, SD 57401

