The Junction 6th Ave SE
25 Reviews
$$
205 6th Ave SE
Suite 101
Aberdeen, SD 57401
Popular Items
Salads
Happy Chef
romaine, ham, turkey, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar, house croutons. buttermilk ranch dressing
Sly Cobb
romaine, slow roasted chicken, eggs, bacon, avocado, onions, tomatoes. blue cheese, buttermilk ranch dressing. GLUTEN FREE
Strawberry Fields
baby spinach, slow roasted chicken, feta, strawberries, candied pecans, cucumbers. lemon poppyseed dressing. GLUTEN FREE
The C'ZAR
romaine, parmesan, slow roasted chicken, house croutons. caesar dressing.
The Longhorn
spinach, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tomato, pepper-jack cheese, avocado, tortilla strips. cilantro lime ranch
Mac Daddy
romaine, southwest beef, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar cheese. 1000 island dressing
Beth Dutton
baby spinach, romaine, southwest beef, pico de gallo, fritos, black beans, cheddar cheese. southwest 1000 island
The Kingston
spinach, romaine, jerk chicken, plantain chips, pico de gallo, cucumber, pepper- jack cheese. Honey Mango Vinaigrette
Garden Salad
baby spinach, cucumber, tomato, parmesan, croutons. house port wine vinaigrette
Build Your Own Salad
Pick your lettuce and protein, four toppings, and a dressing. Mix and Match for your own unique salad.
Behemoth Specialty Salad
BYO Behemoth Salad
Wraps
Crazy Circus Wrap
slow roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, baby spinach, buttermilk ranch, pepper-jack cheese
The CBR Wrap
slow roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, buttermilk ranch, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese
Wyatt Earp
shredded BBQ brisket, corn, baby spinach, black beans, crispy onions, pepper-jack cheese, chipotle ranch. Grill Pressed
The Jerk
jerk chicken, baby spinach, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers), pepper- jack cheese, jerk sauce. Grill Pressed
Build Your Own Wrap
Choose you lettuce and protein, pick four toppings and a dressing. Mix and Match to create your own combination.
Daily Features
Monday- Hot Ham And Cheese Panini with Soup
Tuesday- Tomato Basil Pesto Panini with Soup
Wednesday- Fried Knoephla, Kraut, , Kauks Sausage, Knoephla Soup
Thursday- Brisket Grilled Cheese with Soup
Friday- Sourdough Breadbowl with Knoephla Soup & Side Salad
Grain Bowls
Southwest Chicken Bowl
southwest chicken, black beans, pepper-jack cheese, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers), pico de gallo, cilantro lime ranch.
BBQ Brisket Bowl
shredded bbq brisket, bacon, pepper-jack cheese, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers), chipotle ranch.
Southwest Beef Bowl
southwest ground beef, black beans, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers),pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, cilantro lime ranch.
Jerk Chicken Bowl
jerk chicken, black beans, pepper-jack cheese, rice blend (fire roasted corn, tomato, onion, peppers), jerk sauce.
Mac And Cheese Bowls
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
junction mac & cheese, slow roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, pepper-jack cheese.
CBR Mac & Cheese
junction mac & cheese, slow roasted chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese.
Brisket Mac & Cheese
junction mac & cheese, bbq shredded brisket, pepper- jack cheese.
Mini Mac & Cheese
smaller portion of junction mac and cheese.
Sushi
Wicked Crab Roll
spicy mayo, cucumber, spicy crab.
Crispy Crab Roll
crab, cucumber, sweet soy, yum yum sauce, crispy onion flakes
Tempura Shrimp Roll
fried tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, sweet soy, yum yum sauce, crispy onion flakes.
Wicked Junction Roll
fried tempura shrimp, jalapeno cream cheese, yum yum sauce, sweet soy, crispy onions.
Soup & Sides
Chips
soup + side salad
Cup of our daily soup option(s) and a house side salad. Upgrade to a specialty side salad for an additional charge.
Soup
Dressing
Combo Meal - Drink + Chips
Protein Bowl
keto friendly jerk chicken, avocado, and honey mango vinaigrette
Pasta
Salad
Brownies
Bakery
Peanut Butter Protein Balls
Old Fashioned Donuts
Jumbo Choc Chip Cookie
Abdallah Chocolates
Keto Cookies
4 Pack Chocolates
Salted Carmel Fudge Brownie
Carrott Cake
Banana Bread Slice
Strawberry Rhubard
Large Brownie
Banana Bread Loaf
Coconut Cream Pie
Fudge Walnut Brownie
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Tres Leches Cake
Triple Chocolate Layer Cake
Small Cup Treats
Medium Cup Treats
Large Container Treats
Salted Caramel Apple Pie
HolidayTreat Tray
Fren ch Silk Pie
Holiday Treats
Banana Cream
Pumpkin/pecan/lemon Pie
Grab And Go
Grab And Go Wrap
Grab N Go Salad
GrabSoup Quart
Jam
Breakfast Burrito
Jerky Sticks
Small Jerky Bags
Large Jerky Bags
Strawberry Rhubabrb Crisp
Donut
Scratch Chicken Pot Pie
Soups
$3 Eggs
Peanut Brittle
Peanut Butter Pretzels
Peppermint Bark
Small Pepperemint Bark
Small Peanutbrittle
Take & Bake Family Meals
White Chicken Lasagna
Lazy Cheesebuttons & Sausge
Tatertot Hotdish 1\2
Fried Knoephla, Kruat, Fried Potatoes
1\2 Brisket Mac
Beef Lasagna
Creamy Chicken Enchiladas
19.99 Take And Bake
26.99 Take & Bake
27.99 Take & Bake
29.99 Take & Bake
24.99 Take And Bake
28.99
Individual Microwave Meals
Thanksgiving Pre Orders *Pick Up 22nd & 23rd*
Creamy Parmesan Chicken
Roast Beef in Gravy
Ham and Scalloped Potato Casserole
BBQ Brisket
Brisket and Gravy
Sweet potato casserole
Green bean casserole
Cheesy Hashbrowns
Scratch Stuffing
Pumpkin Pie
Salted Caramel Apple Pie
Apple Crisp Cheesecake
Oreo Cheesecake
Fountain Soda
Bottled Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
We are a fast service restaurant, specializing in Fresh Salads, Panini's, wraps, and other entrees.
205 6th Ave SE, Suite 101, Aberdeen, SD 57401