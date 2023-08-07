Food

Starters

Muffler Bearings

$8.00

Hand Breaded Onion Rings

Radiator Ravioli

$8.00

Jumbo round beef ravioli served with marinara

Tire Tots

$6.00

Home cookin' potato tots

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.00

Wisconsin cheese breaded with breadcrumbs and parsley served with ranch or marinara

Sliced Mushrooms

$8.00

Hand breaded mushroom slices served with ranch

Runnin 8 Cylinders

$8.00

Panko breaded macaroni bites with white cheddar and bacon served with ranch

Battery Explosion

$8.00

Fresh made to order tortilla chips topped with super melty cheese, choice of meat, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños

Cam And Lifters

$8.00

Flavor filled Angus meatballs with bacon weaved and served on a skewer

Prefabricated Breaded Pickle Gears

$8.00

Hand breaded pickle chips served with Ranch

Straight 6

$8.00

Jumbo wings with choice of sauce. Breaded or unbreaded available.

On a Log

Junkyard Dog

$7.99

Jumbo all beef hot dog served on a hoagie topped with chili, cheese, pulled pork, melty cheese, onions, tomatoes

Fired Up Philly Cheese Steak

$7.99

Philly cheese steak served with onions and peppers topped with a melty provolone cheese

Fired Up Cluckin Philly

$7.99

Chicken breast served with onions and peppers topped with a melty provolone cheese

Cam Shaft Sub

$7.99

Seasoned Hereford meatballs topped with marinara and provolone cheese served on a hoagie

Pull My Pork

$7.99

House made pulled pork topped with melty swiss served on a hoagie

All Wrapped Up or On a Bun

T Top Thunderbird

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Convertible Thunderbird

$8.00

Chicken Caeser Wrap or Sandwich

Wrapped Fire Bird

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap or sandwich

A MEAL ON IT'S OWN

Sloppy Joe on a Hoagie . Fries incl. Add cheese 1 dollar xtra
Texas Style Junkyard Burger

$9.99

2 Angus Beef patties with Garlic Aioli Texas Toast with fries Swiss cheese and an onion ring with barbecue sauce

Mobile Melt With Pinstripes Served Next To Sealant Covered Dip Sticks

$10.00

Grilled Cheese and bacon on Texas Toast served with cheese fries

The Differential

$8.00

Sweet potato sliced down the middle stuffed full of barbecued pork topped with melty cheese and bacon

Blown Head Gasket

$10.00

choice of protein on Texas Toast topped with melty cheese and Fries

Cluckin Fenders With A Side Of Dip Sticks

$10.00

3 Jumbo size hand breaded chicken tenders served with choice of sauce and fries

Trash Can Dump

$8.00

Fritos, homestyle chili with beans, super melty cheese, tomatoes, onions

For the Pint-Sized Crumb Crunchers

2 Fenders And A Side

$5.99

2 Jumbo size Chicken Tenders

Pizzadilla And A Side

$5.99

large sized cheese blend quesadilla filled with marinara and garlic aioli

Broke Down Junkyard Dog And A Side

$5.99

all beef hotdog served on a hoagie

4 Cylinder

$5.99

4 Mac and cheese bites with a choice of side

Half A Mobile Melt And A Side

$5.99

half of a grilled cheese served on Texas Toast and choice of side

The Pony

$5.99

Texas Toast topped with a burger fries and cheese (no side)

Signature Salads

The Junkyard Lamborghini

$6.99

Baby spinach tossed with Sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, slivers of almonds and topped with a raspberry vinegarette

The Junkyard Cadillac

$6.99

Classic Ceaser Salad with our homemade Ceaser salad Dressing

The Junkyard Impala

$6.99

Classic dinner salad with croutons cheese tomatoes and choice of dressing

The Junkyard Jalopy

$6.99

spring mix greens tossed with strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, red onions topped with a raspberry vinegarette

Sides

Dip Sticks

$2.00

crinkle cut French Fries

Texas Toasted Catalytic Converter

$1.50

3/4 inch Buttered Texas Toast halved diagonally

Exhaust Leak Chili Bowl

$4.00

5 Bean Chili with meat

Exhaust Leak Chili Cup

$3.00

5 Bean Chili with meat

Sweet Potato Dip Sticks

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries with Honey Drizzle

Dessert

Butter Toffee Wheel Cakes

$5.00

Single serve butter toffee bundt cake

Chipped Rotors

$3.00

Chocolate chunk cookie

Cinnamon Sugar Hazard Tortilla Triangles

$4.00

Made from scratch tortilla chips tossed in Cinnamon Sugar with Cinnamon Sugar drizzle

Build your own

Personal Pizza

$6.00

Personal Pizza 6 inch with choice of one topping additional Toppings available for upcharge.

Build Your Own HotRod Burger

$9.00

Anything you want on this burger! Up to 5 toppings no charge. Additional toppings available for a upcharge.

Mexican Monday

Taco

$2.00

Taco salad

$5.00

Nachos

$8.00

Margarita

$4.00

2.00 Taco

$2.00

Taco salad

$5.00

Bar

Alcohol

43

$5.25

43 chocolate

$5.25

Absolut

$5.50

Absolut Citron

$5.50

Amaretto Sour

$4.25

American Honey

$5.00

Apple Pucker

$4.25

Bacardi

$4.25

Bailey

$5.25

Bloody Mary Rail

$6.00

Bloody Mary Top Shelf

$8.00

Blue Mother Fucka

$8.00

Blue Raspberry Vodka

$4.25

Blue Stem

$5.50

Bombay

$6.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.25

Cake Vodka

$5.00

Canadian Club

$4.25

Captain

$5.50

Captain Apple

$5.50

Casamigos

$7.00

Cherry Vodka

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$5.25

Crown Peach

$5.25

Crown Royal

$5.25

Crown Vanilla

$5.25

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.25

Deep Eddy Tea

$4.25

Dewars

$5.50

Don Julio

$7.00

Dr Cherry

$4.25

Dr Menthol

$4.25

Fireball

$4.50

Grand Mariner

$6.25

Grey Goose

$6.50

Hennesey

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jager

$4.50

Jameson

$5.50

Jameson Orange

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.00

Jose Gold

$5.00

Jose Silver

$5.00

Kahlua

$4.50

Knob Creek

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Island Rail

$8.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$10.00

Makers Mark

$5.50

Malibu

$5.00

Margarita Rail

$6.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$8.00

Melon Schnapps

$4.25

Patron

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.25

Remy Martin

$7.50

Rumchata

$4.25

Rumple Minze

$4.50

Seagrams 7

$4.25

Seagrams VO

$4.25

Skrewball

$5.25

Smirnoff

$4.25

Southern Comfort

$5.25

Tanguerey

$5.50

Titos

$5.00

Watermelon Pucker

$4.25

Apple Pie

$2.00

Pickle Shots

$2.00

Mini Beers

$5.00

Happy Hour Domestic

$2.00

Sunday Bucket Special

$12.00

Blue Bombs

$4.00

Cherry Bombs

$4.00

Jager Bombs

$5.00

Pineapple Cake

$5.00

Southern Bomb

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Dugies Dumpster Bomb

$5.25

Rail Tequila

$3.50

Rail Gin

$3.50

Rail Rum

$3.50

Rail Tequila

$3.50

Rail Vodka

$3.50

Rail Whiskey

$3.50

Dog Fish

$4.00

High Noon Peach

$4.00

High Noon Pineapple

$4.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$4.00

White Claw Cherry

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Pinot

$4.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$4.00

The Mechanic

$5.00

1/2 shot Malibu/ 1/2 blue curacao, topped with energy drink

Cabernet

$4.00

Old smokey

$4.00

Signature Drinks

1 shot blue raspberry vodka Lemonade topped with blue curacao

Transmission Fluid

$6.00

shot of Jager, 1/2 peach schnapps, top with cranberry Juice

Car Bomb

$6.00

1/2 Jack Daniel's, 1/2 sour apple pucker

Motor Oil

$6.00

vodka, midori, amaretto, cranberry juice (add grape to make dirty motor oil)

Blinker Fluid

$6.00

absolut mandarin, Pineapple, peach schnapps, splash Lemonade, splash Pineapple

Antifreeze

$6.00

1 oz melon schnapps topped with smirnoff shaken in ice in a 9 oz glass

JunkYard Juice

$6.00

1oz vodka, 1/2 blue curacao, 1 pnt sweet n sour, splash of purple UV, grenadine, cranberry, combine in shaker filled with ice, pour in glass garnish with orange and cherry

Lifter Shot

$6.00

1 oz vodka, 2 oz energy drink, splash of lime

Gone in 60 Seconds

$6.00

3 shot drink, 1 shot 1/4 vodka top with cranberry, 1/4 vodka top with orange juice, 1/4 vodka top with melon liquor

Power Steering Fluid

$6.00

.5oz watermelon, .5oz bacardi Rum, top with Mountain Dew

Spark Plug

$6.00

1/2 Baileys, 1/2 midori, float Jager on top

The Tool Box

$6.00

1/3 crown royal, 1/3 amaretto, 1/3 cranberry Juice, shake

Blown Head Gasket

$6.00

1 prt chocolate liquor, 1 prt Irish cream, 1 prt vodka

Fast Orange

$6.00

1oz vodka, 1/2 oz triple sec, 1 oz orange juice, top with starry, garnish with orange slice

Oil Spill Shot

$6.00

2 prt goldschlager, 1 prt blue curacao, 1 prt jager

The Hooptie

$6.00

1/4 Baileys, 1/4 Butterscotch, 1/4 Kahlua, 1/4 vodka

Radiator Shot

$6.00

1/2 midori, 1/2 Irish cream

Windshield Washer Fluid

$6.00

1 shot blue raspberry vodka Lemonade topped with blue curacao

Road Head

$5.00

Shots

Leaky Headgasket

$5.00

grand mariner, kahlua, Baileys equal parts

Road Head

amaretto, Irish cream, topped cool whip

Jello Shot

$1.00

Pickle Shot

$1.00

Apple Shot

$1.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Big Wave

$3.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Bud 55

$3.00

Bud Lite

$3.00

Bud Select

$3.00

Bud Zero

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch

$3.00

Busch Lite

$3.00

Cider Boys

$3.75

Coors Lite

$3.00

Corona

$3.75

Heinekan

$3.75

High Life

$2.00

Mango Cart

$3.75

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$3.75

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$3.75

Natty

$2.00

Redds Apple

$3.75

Pabst

$2.00

Sierra Haze

$3.75

Smirnoff Berry

$3.75

Smirnoff Ice

$3.75

Space Dust

$3.75

Stag

$3.00

Stella

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.75

Victoria

$3.75

Guiness

$3.75

Not your Father's root beer

$3.75

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Starry

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Water

Sweetened Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Odouls

$3.00

Bud zero

$3.00

Aquafina bottled water

$1.50