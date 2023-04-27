Main picView gallery

The Katz Restaurant And Lounge

738 Northeast 125th Street

North Miami, FL 33161

Lunch

Appetizers

Stuffed Avovado with Tuna Salad

$11.00

Stuffed Avocado with Chicken salad

$11.00

Stuffed avocado with Legume

$10.00

Stuffed avocado with Chicktie

$12.00

Stuffed Breadfruit with Chicktie

$14.00

Hummus With Pita or Veggies

$10.00

Bella Appetizer

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Conch Salad (week End)

$18.00

Conch Salad (week End)

Stuffed Plantain with Pulled pork

$5.00

Plaintain Cup, Pulled Pork Pickliz

Akra

$5.00

Akra, Pickliz

Salads and Soups

Large Green Goddess Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Celery, Kale, Broccoli, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Green Olives

Small Green Goddess Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Celery, Kale, Broccoli, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Green Olives

Large Greek Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, Feta Cheese

Small Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, Feta Cheese

Large Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot, Quinoa, Lime, Coconut Oil

Small Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot, Quinoa, Lime, Coconut Oil

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Large Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Chickpeas, Artichokes, Olives, Red Bell Pepper Feta Cheese

Small Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Chickpeas, Artichokes, Olives, Red Bell Pepper Feta Cheese

Large Soup Joumou

$7.00

Small Soup Joumou

$5.00

Large Chicken Soup

$7.00

Small Chicken Soup

$5.00

Large Lentil Soup

$7.00

Small Lentil Soup

$5.00

Large Black Beans Soup

$7.00

Small Black Beans Soup

$5.00

Flatbreads & Sandwiches

Isabella Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled Eggplant, Tomato, Basil Pesto, Chicken, Parmesan Cheese

Latina Flatbread

$15.00

guacamole, Black Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese

Zaartar Flatbread

$12.00

Avocado, Tomato, Green Olives, Feta Cheese, Zaartar Spices

Vegetarian Wrap

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Black Beans, Avocado, Hummus, Brown Rice

Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Hummus Wrap

$11.00

Hummus, Avacado, Carrot, Red onions, Mixed greens

Stevie Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Mango Salsa, Jalapeno

11900 Wrap

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Cheese, Barbecue Sauce, Baked Potatoes, Jerk Chicken, Mango Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

Quesadilla

$10.00

Tomato, Spinach, Cheese,

Chicken Fajitas

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla

Snapper Fajitas

$16.00

Grilled Snapper, Bell Peppers, Onions, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla

Burger

Katz Burger Macaroni Gratinee

$13.00

Vegan Burger and Fries

$15.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Entree

Volcano Snapper with Avocado

$22.00

Conch in creole Sauce

$29.00

Grilled Salmon with Djon Djon Rice and Coconut Curry Sauce

$25.00

Coconut Curry Shrimp with Djon Djon Rice

$27.00

Seda Cupcake

$19.00

Buckwheat Soba Noodles

$12.00

sauteed Broccoli , Bell Peppers, onions in Garlic, Ginger and Sesame oil

Spaguetti with Homemade Meatballs

$18.00

Sweet Potato Noodles

$12.00

Veggies in a Sweet Savory sauce including Ginger, Soy Beans, Lime

Lamb Chop

$30.00

Oxtail

$24.00

Fritay platter

$18.00

Grilled Whole Snapper

$70.00

Fried Whole Fish

Double Portobello Black Beans Burger

$21.00

Side Orders

Avocado

$4.00

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Veggies

$9.00

Baked Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Legume (Vegetable Stew)

$8.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Asparagus

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Quinoa

$8.00

Djon Djon Rice

$8.00

Brussel sprouts

$8.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Ratatouille

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Baked Sweet Potatoes

$7.00

Kibbeh

$10.00

Akra

$5.00

Akra, Pickliz

Sauteed Kale

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Dessert

Pain Patate

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Creme Boulee

$8.00

Sweet Katz

$10.00

Kremas, brownies and Vanilla Iec Cream

Katz Love

$9.00

Hot Mashed Sweet Potato, Chocolate and Kremas

Platters

Vegetable Quinoa Salmon

$17.00

Vegetable Quinoa Shrimps

$17.00

Vegetable Quinoa Legumes

$17.00

Rice Salmon

$17.00

Rice Shrimps

$17.00

Rice Legume

$17.00

Portobello Burger

$17.00

Beer & Wine

Beer

Corona

$7.00

Prestige

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

BudLight

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Wine

Champagne Korbel

$10.00

LATE NIGHT

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Nachos

$15.00

Tacos

$15.00

Kibbehs

$10.00

Stuffed Breadfruit with Chicktie

$15.00

Stuffed Avocado with Tuna

$12.00

Desserts

Pain Patate

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

1/2 of Pain Patate Platter

$60.00

Full cheesecake / 14 slices

$50.00

Full Flourless Chocolate Cake 14 slices

$60.00

Platters

Griots, Plantains, Akras, Breadfruits

$20.00

Goats, Plantains, Akras, Breadfruits

$28.00

Lamb Chops, Plantains, Akras, Coconut Shrimps

$32.00

Grilled Conch, Akras, Plantains

$35.00

Platters 3 - 5 PP

PLATTER: Cassava, Avocado, Smoked Herring

$30.00

PLATTER: Cheesecake

$50.00

PLATTER: Flourless Chocolate Cake

$60.00

PLATTER: Goats, Plantains, Akras, Breadfruits

$100.00

PLATTER: Grilled Conch, Plantains,

$125.00

PLATTER: Griots, Plantains, Akras, Breadfruits

$85.00

PLATTER: Kibbehs

$45.00

PLATTER: Lamb Chops, Plantains, Akras, Breadfruits

$145.00

PLATTER: Nachos with Pulled Pork

$70.00

PLATTER: Pain Patate

$60.00

PLATTER: Stuffed Avocado with Tuna

$45.00

PLATTER: Stuffed Breadfruit with Chicktie

$75.00

PLATTER: Wings Platter

$55.00

PLATTER: Katz's Home Run VIP

$250.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
