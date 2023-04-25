The Kava Bar - Denton 109 Industrial Street

  • Home
Bula

Micro Single

$5.00

Noble Single

$6.00

Solomon Singe

$7.00

Fiji Loloma Single

$6.00

Owners Special

$6.00

Noble kava plus creamer of choice

Micro Double

$8.00

Noble Double

$9.00

Solomon Double

$9.00

Fiji Loloma Double

$9.00

Owners Special Ultra

$10.00

add in Kava Lift

Bulixir

White Elixir Single

$3.00

White Elixir Double

$6.00

Deluxe White Elixir Single

$6.00

Deluxe White Elixir Double

$9.00

Green Elixir Single

$3.00

Green Elixir Double

$6.00

Deluxe Elixir Green Single

$6.00

Deluxe Elixir Green Double

$9.00

Yellow Elixir Sinlge

$3.00

Yellow Elixir Double

$6.00

Deluxe Yellow Elixir Single

$6.00

Deluxe Yellow Elixir Double

$9.00

Red Elixir Single

$3.00

Red Elixir Double

$6.00

Deluxe Red Elixir Single

$6.00

Deluxe Red Double

$9.00

Mixed Drinks

Mellow Mango

$9.00

Nutella Blast

$9.00

Lucky Lemonade

$9.00

Pineapple Dream

$9.00

Ocean Breeze

$9.00

Mellow Mango Large

$12.00

Nutella Blast Large

$12.00

Lucky Lemonade Large

$12.00

Pineapple Dream Large

$12.00

Ocean Breeze Large

$12.00

Strawberry Delight

$9.00

Fool's Gold

$9.00

Cinnamon Twist

$9.00

Customers Choice

$9.00

Tonic

$9.00

Strawberry Delight Large

$12.00

Fool's Gold Large

$12.00

Cinnamon Twist Large

$12.00

Customers Choice Large

$12.00

Tonic Large

$12.00

Bula Bomb

$8.00

Bula Bomb 8

$10.00

Kava Extreme

$14.00

Taps

Kava Tap 12 oz

$9.00

Kava Tap 16 oz

$12.00

Kava Tap 24 oz

$18.00

Elixir Tap 12 oz

$9.00

Elixir Tap 16 oz

$12.00

Elixir Tap 24 oz

$18.00

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer w/ Elixir

Original Ginger Beer 12 oz

$9.00

Original Ginger Beer 16 oz

$12.00

Original Ginger beer 24 oz

$18.00

Extra Ginger Beer 12 oz

$9.00

Extra Ginger beer 16 oz

$12.00

Extra Ginger Beer 24 oz

$18.00

Hibiscus Ginger Beer 12 oz

$9.00

Hibiscus Ginger Beer 16 oz

$12.00

Hibiscus Ginger Beer 24 oz

$18.00

Seasonal Ginger Beer 12 oz

$9.00

Seasonal Ginger Beer 16 oz

$12.00

Seasonal Ginger Beer 24 oz

$18.00

Retail

Coffee/Tea

Food

OHM Ghomes Vanilla

$8.95

Ohms Gnomes Snickerdoodle

$8.95

Cookie Thief

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Flight

4 Tap Flight

$15.00

Shots

Kava Isolate

$6.00

Kava Booster Shot

$5.00

Elixir Booster Shot

$7.00

Growler Fill

Growler Fill Mirco

$24.00

Growler fill noble

$26.00

Growler Fill Elixir

$20.00

Growler fill delux

$27.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and find your chill!

Location

109 Industrial Street, Denton, TX 76201

Directions

