The Kebab Shack 900 E Battlefield Rd Suite 120
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bringing the Mediterranean to Your Plate - The Kebab Shack is on a mission to redefine delicious and healthy dining, crafting unforgettable experiences with every bite. At The Kebab Shack, we believe you should never have to choose between eating fresh and healthy or indulging in mouthwatering flavors. We’ve mastered the art of both.
Location
900 East Battlefield Road, Suite 120, Springfield, MO 65807
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PaPPo's Pizzeria - 900 - Springfield South
4.3 • 1,119
900 E Battlefield Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurant
Ariake - 1110 East Battlefield Road
No Reviews
1110 East Battlefield Road Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurant
Pasta Express - 321 East Battlefield
4.7 • 874
321 East Battlefield Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Springfield
PaPPo's Pizzeria - 221 - Downtown Springfield
4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurant
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurant
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurant
More near Springfield