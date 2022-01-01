Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX

1,058 Reviews

$$

732 OAK ST

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Beverages (Online)

Growler OJ 32 OZ

$17.00

Growler OJ 64 OZ

$26.00

FRESH OJ

$4.00

COFFEE

$2.75

MILK

$2.75

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.75

PEPSI

$2.75

PEPSI-DIET

$2.75

SIERRA MIST

$2.75

SIERRA MIST-DIET

$2.75

MT DEW

$2.75

MT DEW DIET

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

CRANBERRY

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat-Drink-Relax.

Website

Location

732 OAK ST, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

