The Kentlee Coffee Cafe 4764 Route 30

review star

No reviews yet

4764 Route 30

Greensburg, PA 15601

Order Again

Popular Items

ESPRESSO LATTE - ICED
CAKE MIX - FROZEN
CINNAMON COFFEE CAKE

HANDHELDS

BREAKFAST WRAP

$9.00

Bacon, scrambled eggs, sour cream and chive tater tots and provolone cheese on a wrap.

BACON JAM CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$9.00Out of stock

Bacon jam mixed with chicken on a wheat wrap with provolone cheese and spring mix.

BAGEL

$3.00

CHICKEN, EGG, & HASH WRAP

$8.00Out of stock

EGG SALAD WRAP

$9.00Out of stock

HAM + SPINACH WRAP

$8.25Out of stock

Shaved ham, fresh spinach, cucumbers, honey mustard, and provolone cheese on a wheat wrap.

PEPPERONI & EGG WRAP

$9.00

SAUSAGE BREAKFAST WRAP

$9.50Out of stock

PIZZA

$10.00Out of stock

SIDES

CHIA SEED PUDDING

$6.00

Chia seeds soaked in almond milk topped with honey granola + almonds or crushed pineapples.

CHIPS

$2.25Out of stock

PICKLED VEGGIE & CHICKPEA BOWL

$9.00Out of stock

SQUEEZE YOGURT

$3.00Out of stock

Yogurt made with real fruit in an easy squeeze pouch.

SWEET AND SALTY SALAD

$8.50Out of stock

Romaine lettuce with dried cherries, pepitas, almonds, edamame and chickpeas. Our veggie/nut mix is tossed in agave, salt and pepper. Served with an Asian Sesame dressing and homemade sweet potato puree. All ingredients are dairy free.

TACO QUINOA BOWL

$7.75

Taco flavored quinoa crumbles, riced cilantro cauliflower, red quinoa + brown rice with a roasted veggie mix: corn, poblano peppers and onions. Served with red ranch salsa.

WHEAT BERRY BOWL

$6.00

YOGURT BOWL

$6.00

Greek yogurt topped with fruit.

SWEETS AND TREATS

CHOCOLATE ALMOND COFFEE CAKE

$3.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.50

CINNAMON COFFEE CAKE

$3.50

This Cinnamon Coffee Cake is created with the tastiest layers: From the bottom to the top you can find moist vanilla cake, a layer of sugar + cinnamon, more vanilla cake and then a brown sugar + cinnamon streusel. This dessert is made with no artificial flavors or colors.

DIRT DESSERT

$4.50

Our homemade dirt desserts aren't your traditional cookies and cream treat. We combine all sorts of fun flavors and texture combinations that will leave your mouth, mind and tummy wanting more!

GLUTEN & DAIRY FREE MUFFIN

$4.25

Our chocolate muffins are loaded with chocolate chips and are also gluten + dairy free.

LEMON LOAF CAKE

$3.50Out of stock

This Lemon Loaf Cake is made from the fresh juice of California lemons and does not have high-fructose corn syrup, preservatives or artificial flavors. Enjoy on it's own or when sipping on a Kentlee beverage.

MINI PUMPKIN PIE

$2.00Out of stock

ZUCCHINI BREAD

$4.00Out of stock

TRIPLE BERRY TART

$6.50

These 4 inch individual tarts are packet with blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries with freshly sliced apples mixed with spices.

CONDIMENTS

2 OZ CREAM CHEESE

$1.50

8OZ CREAM CHEESE

$4.00

BUTTER

$0.25

Land-o-Lakes butter cup.

SALT

$0.02

PEPPER

$0.02

ICED

AMERICANO - ICED

$4.00

Our 16 OZ Americano can be served iced or hot. Made with our espresso & water; add any choice of milk and syrup and enjoy iced or hot.

CAKE MIX - FROZEN

$5.00

Our 16 OZ Frozen Cake Mix is blended with your choice of milk, your choice of flavors + cake batter syrup and ice.

CHAI - ICED

$5.00

Our 16 OZ Iced Chai Latte is handcrafted with our unsweetened chai sauce and your choice of milk. Add in your favorite syrups to satisfy your sweet tooth.

CHAI LATTE - FROZEN

$5.00

Our 16 OZ Frozen Chai Latte is blended with ice, our unsweetened chai sauce and your choice of milk. Add in your favorite syrups to satisfy your sweet tooth.

COLD BREW

$3.75

Our 16 OZ Cold Brew is delicious on its own or can be paired with your choice of milk and a number of different syrup flavors + sweeteners.

COLD BREW - FROZEN

$5.00

Our 16 OZ Frozen Cold Brew is blended with ice + cold brew. Add in your favorite syrups to satisfy your sweet tooth.

ESPRESSO LATTE - ICED

$4.50

Our 16 OZ Espresso Latte can be served hot or iced with espresso, your choice of milk and your choice of flavor syrups. Our lattes are created with 2 shots (OZ) of espresso and can have up to 2 extra shots (OZ) added to them.

ICED COFFEE

$1.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

LEMONADE - CREAM

$6.00

LEMONADE - FROZEN

$6.00

MACCHIATO - ICED

$4.50

Our 16 OZ Iced Macchiato is handcrafted with espresso, your choice of milk, flavor syrups and drizzle.

MILK AND COFFEE - ICED

$4.50

Our 16 OZ Iced Milk & Coffee beverages are made with half cold brew + half milk of your choice + any flavors you want to add to it.

PROTEIN LATTE - ICED

$5.50

Our protein latte is made with coffee flavored protein milk and espresso. Twist it up by adding your favorite flavors and/or sweeteners.

REVERSED ICED COFFEE

$5.50

Coffee ice cubes melted by your choice of steamed milk. Add your favorite flavors to give the drink a little something extra. These are available while supplies last.

TEA - ICED

$3.50

Our 16 OZ Iced Tea is created by steeping our tea bags in hot water and then adding cold water and ice. We have a variety of flavors that make for great caffeinated and decaffeinated beverages. Add different syrups for delicious flavor combinations.

TEA LATTE - ICED

$4.50

Our 16 OZ Iced Tea Latte is created by steeping our tea bags in hot water and then adding your choice of cold milk and ice. We have a variety of flavors that make for great caffeinated and decaffeinated beverages. Add different syrups for delicious flavor combinations.

TEA LEMONADE - ICED

$6.00

TURMERIC LATTE

$5.00

HOT

AMERICANO - HOT

$4.00

Our 16 OZ Americano can be served iced or hot. Made with our espresso & water; add any choice of milk and syrup and enjoy iced or hot.

CAPPUCCINO - HOT

$4.25

Our 16 OZ Cappuccino is served hot with your choice of milk and your choice of flavor syrups.

CHAI - HOT

$5.00

Our 16 OZ Chai Latte can be served frozen, hot or iced with your choice of milk and/or flavors. Our Chai sauce is unsweetened and pairs well with several of our flavor syrups.

COFFEE - HOT

$3.50

Our 16 OZ Hot Coffee is delicious on its own or can be paired with your choice of milk and a number of different syrup flavors + sweeteners. It is a medium/dark roast from Steel Cup Coffee Roasters.

WHISKEY COFFEE

$4.00

ESPRESSO LATTE - HOT

$4.50

GOLDEN COFFEE - HOT

$6.00

MACCHIATO - HOT

$4.75

MATCHA LATTE

$6.00Out of stock

MILK & COFFEE - HOT

$4.50

Our 16 OZ Milk & Coffee drinks are perfect for those that like more cream than coffee in their cup. These drinks can be served hot or cold: Hot MC's are made with half hot coffee + half steamed milk (of your choice) and any flavors you want to add to it. Cold MC's are made with half cold brew + half milk (of your choice) and any flavors you want to add to it.

TEA - HOT

$3.50

TEA LATTE - HOT

$4.50

TEA LEMONADE - HOT

$6.00

TURMERIC LATTE

$5.00

WARM SUGAR - HOT

$4.00

ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.50+

COOLER

ALANI NU - ENERGY

$3.00

ASPIRE - ENERGY

$3.00Out of stock

BAI TEA

$2.50

BODY ARMOR

$2.50

BUBLY - SPARKLING

$2.50Out of stock

CHERIBUNDI

$5.00

CHOCOLATE MILK BOX

$1.75Out of stock

COLD BREW POUCH

$6.00Out of stock

CREATIVE ROOTS - COCONUT

$2.50

JUICE BOX

$1.50

KARMA - PROBIOTIC WATER

$5.50Out of stock

KOMBUCHA

$5.50

ORANGE JUICE

$1.50Out of stock

SPINDRIFT - SPARKLING

$3.00

WATER BOTTLE

$1.25

ZEVIA

$2.50

VITAMIN WATER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 7:30 am, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Established from good vibes, love for people and a passion for the food industry; giving you a unique take on classic cafe delights.

4764 Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15601

