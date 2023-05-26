  • Home
  • The Kenwood Restaurant - 2115 W. 21st St. - Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 - 612-377-3695
The Kenwood Restaurant 2115 W. 21st St. Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 612-377-3695

810 Reviews

$$

2115 W 21st St

Minneapolis, MN 55405

Popular Items

Burger

$17.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00

FOOD

DINNER

Olives

$7.00

Fries

$9.00

Soup Cup

$9.00

Soup Bowl

$13.00

Focaccia

$8.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Cucumbers

$14.00

Mixed Greens

$13.00

Mixed with Steak

$26.00

Chop Salad

$16.00

Chop Salad with Steak

$29.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Burger

$17.00

TK Burger

$20.00

Linguini Nero

$27.00

Creste Di Gallo

$26.00

Rigatoni

$27.00

Chicken

$32.00

Halibut

$32.00

Skirt Steak

$36.00

Kids Fries

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Mini Burger

$10.00

Kid's Steak

$15.00

Semifreddo

$11.00

Rhubarb Crisp

$11.00

Cookie

$2.00

Affogato

$10.00

Ice Cream scoop

$6.00

Ice Cream pint

$18.00

Extra side aioli

$0.75

Side Biscotti

$1.50

Duck Confit

$24.00

Chitarra

$26.00Out of stock

DRINKS

NA Bevs

San Pellegrino

$5.00

RootBeer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hoppy Refresher

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

The Shrub

$10.00

Phony Negroni

$11.00

J's Kombucha

$7.00

Beverage Fee

$5.00

11oz SPells

$2.00

KulMock Blackberry

$7.00

HW Black Cherry

$6.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis, MN 55405

Directions

The Kenwood image
The Kenwood image

