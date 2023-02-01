  • Home
The Keto Alternative 133 West Chapman Avenue, Suite 104

review star

No reviews yet

133 West Chapman Avenue # A

Fullerton, CA 92832

Order Again

Main Menu

Cali Burger

Cali Burger

$13.00

Bun-less turkey burger over a bed of crispy butter lettuce topped with grilled onions, bacon, guacamole, cheddar cheese, pickles and cali sauce. Carbs:4.9g Protein:39g Fat:48g

Ollie Burger

Ollie Burger

$13.00

Beef burger with Pimento cheese, bacon, sliced jalapeños and a pickle spear over on a Low Carb Bun. Carbs:3.3g Protein:37g Fat:39g

The Sammy

The Sammy

$18.00

Crispy seared 6 ounce filet of salmon over a veggie risotto made from mushrooms, cauliflower and spinach! Carbs:2g Protein:35.2g Fat:32g

The Aphrodite

The Aphrodite

$14.00

A greek salad made with love! Juicy chicken, kalamata olives, pickled onions, feta, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, romaine lettuce and a decadent greek dressing. Carbs:3.2g Protein:24g Fat:39g

The Monte

The Monte

$13.00

Monte cristo sandwich with the choice of a side! Packed with hand carved ham, Swiss cheese, mayo and dijon mustard. Carbs:3.3g Protein:37g Fat:39g

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$12.00

juicy chicken with a cabbage mix salad infused with scallions, red pepper and jalapeño on spring mix lettuce with a creamy sriracha peanut dressing. Carb:10.9g Protein:26.8g Fat:26.9g

Chicken Nuggies

Chicken Nuggies

$8.00

Crispy golden chicken nuggies. Carbs:5g Protein:42g Fat:11g

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Carbs:4.4g Protein:49.4g Fat:35.4g

Sides

Loaded "Potato" Salad (Cauliflower)

Loaded "Potato" Salad (Cauliflower)

$8.00

You won't miss the real thing with this side dish made from roasted cauliflower. Loaded up with bacon, sour cream, green onions and cheddar cheese. Carbs:6g Protein:11g Fat:32g

Cali Mac & Cheese

Cali Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Creamy cauliflower Mac & cheese made with two cheeses. Carbs:6.9g Protein:6.8 Fat:6g

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$8.00

Mushroom, spinach and cauliflower highlight this creamy risotto side dish. Carbs:4 Protein:7.5g Fat:14.3g

Snake Oil Shots

Snake Oil Shots

$5.00

Healthy blend of vitamins that aid in inflammation reduction. Carbs:0.66g Protein:0.15g Fat:2.8g

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Carbs:1.4g Protein:3.1g Fat:12g

Drinks

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero Sugar

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.50
Celsius Kiwi Guava

Celsius Kiwi Guava

$5.50
Celsius Orange

Celsius Orange

$5.50
Celsius Wild Berry

Celsius Wild Berry

$5.50
Celsius Peach Vibe

Celsius Peach Vibe

$5.50
Celsius Tropical Vibe

Celsius Tropical Vibe

$5.50
Celsius Arctic Vibe

Celsius Arctic Vibe

$5.50
Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry

Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry

$3.00
Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade

Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade

$3.00
Sparkling Ice Classic Lemonade

Sparkling Ice Classic Lemonade

$3.00
Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water

$3.50
PH Alkaline Water

PH Alkaline Water

$3.50
Joyburst Energy Drink Frose Rose

Joyburst Energy Drink Frose Rose

$5.50
Joyburst Energy Drink Grape

Joyburst Energy Drink Grape

$5.50
Joyburst Energy Drink Peach Mango

Joyburst Energy Drink Peach Mango

$5.50
Joyburst Energy Drink Lime

Joyburst Energy Drink Lime

$5.50

Desserts

Blueberry Lemon Parfait

Blueberry Lemon Parfait

$8.00

Carbs:4g Protein:8g Fat:20g

Lemon Poppyseed Scone

Lemon Poppyseed Scone

$6.00

Carbs:4g Protein:5g Fat:17g

Raspberry White Chocolate Scones

Raspberry White Chocolate Scones

$6.00

Carbs:4g Protein:5g Fat:18g

Strawberry Bundt Cake

Strawberry Bundt Cake

$7.00

Carbs:4g Protein:6g Fat:15g

Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

$8.00

Carbs:4g Protein:7g Fat:21g

Apple Cinnamon Donut

Apple Cinnamon Donut

$5.00

Carbs:3g Protein:4g Fat:14g

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Carbs:2g Protein:6g Fat:38g

Keto Meal Prep

Street Cauliflower With Asada Steak

$13.00

Turkey Meatloaf With Sausage Stuffing

$10.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$12.00

Greek Lamb Burger With Cauliflower Mash

$12.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Taco Bowl

$11.00

Egg Salad Protein Box

$6.00

Carbs:0.77 Protein:17.3g Fat:13g

Keto Charcuterie Box With Goat Cheese And Cheese Crackers

Keto Charcuterie Box With Goat Cheese And Cheese Crackers

$25.00

Cheese And Pepperoni

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cream Cheese Celery

$4.00

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad over a bed of romaine, two cherry tomatoes, small serving of sliced almonds, topped with shredded coconut. Carbs: 1.39 Protein:15.6g Fat:22.4g

Cheeseburger Casserole

$12.00

Casserole with ground beef, red bell pepper, jalapeño, topped with cheddar cheese Carbs:8.5g Protein:33.4 Fat:39g

Grocery

Cucumber Chips WIth Chile

$5.00

Cucumber Chips With Lime And Chile

$5.00

Cucumber Chips With Chile

$5.00

Jicama Chips With Chile

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
A meal prep company dedicated to changing lives through the power of keto and our life changing challenges, designed for your ultimate success and happiness. By combining amazing flavorful foods and revolutionary medical technology we are bridging the gap between meal prep and nutritional wellness.

133 West Chapman Avenue # A, Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

