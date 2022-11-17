Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

The Kettle Black - Staten Island

186 Reviews

$$

415 Forest Ave

Staten island, NY 10301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

12 Wings
6 Wings
Famous Burger

Appetizer

Jumbo Pretzel

$11.00

Garlic Buttered Everything Bagel Seasoning served w/ Spicy Brown Mustard & Flagship IPA Beer Cheese

The Pretzel Combo

$25.00

Garlic Buttered Everything Seeded Pretzel, Fried Banana Pepper Rings, Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Stix, Zucchini Stix

Combo Platter

$17.00

Fried Banana Pepper Rings, Chicken Fingers, Potato Skins, Mozz Stix & Zucchini Stix

Nachos Mucho Grande

$12.00

Chili, Jack & Cheddar, Pickled Jalapenos, Black Olives, Sour Cream & Salsa

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

served w/ Chipotle Mayo

Zucchini Stix

$10.00

served w/ Homemade Marinara or Horseradish Mayo & Lemon

Triple Decker Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Jack & Cheddar, Salsa, Sour Cream & Guacamole Sub Steak or Shrimp $2

Crazy Fries

$14.00

Hand Cut Fries Smothered in Chili, Jack & Cheddar & Pickled Jalapenos served w/ Ranch Dressing

Mozzarella Stix

$9.00

served w/ Homemade Marinara

Fried Banana Pepper Rings

$10.00

served w/ Flagship IPA Beer Cheese

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

served w/ Honey Mustard add Handcut Fries $2 make em Zinger Style $2 pleaselet us know what wings sauce

Firehouse Chili

$10.00

Melted Cheddar, Sour Cream & Corn Bread

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Tossed in Our Famous Buffalo City Sauce

Potato Skins

$10.00

Bacon, Jack & Cheddar & Sour Cream

Buffalo City Nachos

Buffalo City Nachos

$12.00

Nachos topped with boneless buffalo chicken bits, cheese sauce, bleu cheese, green onion and pickled jalapeños

Ale Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Add Melted Mozz $1

Wings

6 Wings

$8.95

The Best Wings!!

12 Wings

$16.95

choose 2 flavors

24 Wings

$32.95

choose 2 flavors

36 Wings

$48.95

choose 3 flavors

50 Wings

$64.95

choose 3 flavors

100 Wings

$119.95

choose 4 flavors

Pizza

Grilled Pizza

$10.00

Thin Crust Grilled Bar Pie

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Bacon

Burgers

Famous Burger

$12.00

served on a Buttery Brioche w/ Choice of Cheese $1

Texas Dunk

$14.00

Famous Burger on Grilled Butteru Garlic Texas Toast w/ Melted Mozzarella & Homemade Au Jus Dipping Sauce

Triple B

$14.00

Blackened Fitz Dry Rubbed Burger w/ Bleu Cheese, Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon on Buttery Brioche

The Kettle Black Burger

$16.00

Truffle Cheddar, Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon & Caramelized Onions on Buttery Brioche served w/ Truffle Fries

Bacon Jam Slam

$16.00

Melted Pepperjack Cheese, Maple Bourbon Bacon Jam, Sunnyside Egg on Buttery Brioche

The Gringo

$16.00

Montery Jack, Sliced Avocado, Thick Cut Jalapeno Bacon & Chipotle Mayo on Buttery Brioche

Turkey Burger

$12.00

w/ Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato on Buttery Brioche

The Beyond

$15.00

100% Planet Based Protein Burger on a toatsed English Muffin w/ Dijon Apple Slaw, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese served w/ Sweet Potato Fries

Sliders

$12.00

3 Mini Cheeseburgers on Mini Martin's Potato Buns w/ Kettle Black Burger Sauce & Pickle Chips

Sandwich

The Delmonico

$16.00

Thinley Sliced Steak, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms & Melted Mozzarella served on Garlic Bread

The Hacksaw

$14.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Melted Mozzarella & Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon on Garlice Bread SUB any wing Sauce $1

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Slow Roasted & Topped w/ cole slaw & Thai Chili BBQ sauce on Buttery Brioche

Nunzio Parm

$14.00

Golden Fried Chicken Cutlet Tossed in Grandpa Nunzio Garlic Parmesan Sauce & Smothered in Melted Mozzarella & Homemade Marinara served w/ Nunzio Fries

The Rancher

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Vermont Cheddar & Pickle Chips on Buttery Brioche

Ale Battered Fishwich

$14.00

Crispy Flaky White Fish on Garlic Bread w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Melted American Cheese & Tarter Sauce

Fitz Dip

$17.00

Thinly Sliced Fitz Rubbed Steak w/ Caramelized Onions & Melted Cheddar Cheese on Garlic Bread w/ Homemade Au Jus Dipping Sauce

Kettle Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Our Spin on the classic French Dip Melted Mozz, Au Jus, w/ hand cut fries

Salads

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Chopped Crisp Romaine, Garlic Herb Croutons & Shaved Parmesan

Blackened Shrimp

$16.00

Chopped Crisp Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot & Red Pepper tossed in Avocado Poblano Ranch Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chopped Crisp Romaine, Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken, Carrots & Garlic Croutons Tossed in a Creamy Bleu Cheese Dressing

American Chopped

$12.00

Chopped Crisp Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot & Red Pepper tossed in Avocado Poblano Ranch Dressing

Entrees

Steak Frites

$24.00

Cast Iron Grilled Fitz Dry Rubbed Skirt Steak w/ Herb Compound Butter Served w/ Hand Cut Fries

Fish N' Chips

$15.00

Ale Battered Flaky White Fish & Crispy Hand Cut Fries Served w/ Tarter Sauce

Shepherds Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Ground Sirlion & Vegetables w/ Homemade Brown Gravy Baked in Garlic Mashed Potato Crust

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

served w/ homemade corn bread

Buffalo Mac n Cheese

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken,Crumbled Bleu & Bacon

Firehouse Chili Mac

$15.00

Firehouse Chile topped Mac N Cheese

BBQ Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Thai Chili BBQ Pulled Pork topped Mac N Cheese

Power Bowl

Sunshine Bowl

$17.00

Choice of Grilled Chicken, Steak or Shrimp w/ Jacked Brown Rice, Roasted Corn, Carrots & Cherry Tomatos Drizzled w/ Chimi Chimi Vinaigrette

Double Protien

$16.00

Grilled Chicken & Steak, Jacked Brown Rice, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Avocado & Diced Red Peppers Drizzled w/ Chimi Chimi Sauce

Pan Roasted Salmon

$19.00

Teriyaki & Garlic Soy Sauce Brushed Salmon, Jacked Brown Rice, Carrots, Crisp Brussels Sprouts, Scallion & Sesame Seeds Drizzled w/ a bright citrus vinaigrette

Specials

Lobster Roll - Market Price*

$24.00

Maine Lobster dressed with our house made lemon tarragon mayo stuffed in a buttery toasted New England Style roll w/ Chips

Spicy Lobster Roll - Market Price*

$25.00

Maine Lobster dressed with our house made sriracha lemon tarragon mayo topped with diced pickled jalapeno stuffed in a buttery toasted New England Style roll w/ Chips

Bacon Truffle Buffalo Burger

$16.00

Our famous Kettle Black burger topped with our new Truffle Buffalo sauce

6 Truffle Buffalo wings

$9.95

12 Truffle Buffalo wings

$17.95

The New Yorker

$17.00

Our famous burger on an everything pretzel bun. Topped with a maple bourbon bacon jam, Flagship IPA beer cheese and frizzled onions. Served with hand cut fries.

Smoked Peach Burger

$15.00

Smoked gouda, caramelized onions, homemade peach ketchup, arugula. served with hand cut fries.

Surf and Turf Burger

$21.00

Garlic butter tossed lobster on our Famous burger w/ old bay cheese sauce on a brioche bun. Served with old bay french fries

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:47 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:47 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:47 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:47 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:47 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:47 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:47 pm
Restaurant info

Best Wings, Burgers, Beer & Great Times!! God Bless America

Location

415 Forest Ave, Staten island, NY 10301

