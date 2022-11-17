Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Burgers

The King of Creams- Hillside

920 Reviews

$

502 E 4th St

Duluth, MN 55805

Cheeseburger
Chicken Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak

Sandwiches/Wraps

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Includes: Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers and Fresh Provolone Cheese. Only de-select from the standard ingredient for items you do not want on the sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.59

Fresh Grilled, All- Natural, Free Range Chicken Breast Served on an Egg Bun with your choice of toppings. Cheese Extra

Portabella 'Shroom Burger

Portabella 'Shroom Burger

$5.89

Whole Portabella Mushroom Cap Hand Breaded and Deep Fried Served on an Egg Bun with House Made Garlic Aioli Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. This is vegetarian. Only de-select toppings from the 'standard toppings' section for toppings you DO NOT want.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.09

White Italian Bread with Melted American Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Fresh Grilled All-Natural Free Ranch Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch on a 12 inch Wrap. Only de-select items from the 'standard ingredients' for items you DO NOT want.

Philly Wrap

Philly Wrap

$8.99

Includes: Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato in a 12 inch wrap. Only de-select from the 'philly wrap standard ingredients' for toppings you DO NOT want.

Portabella Wrap

Portabella Wrap

$5.99

Saute'd sliced baby portabella mushrooms with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar and house made garlic aioli mayo on a 12 inch flour tortilla wrap. De-select items from the "Portabella Wrap Ingredients" for toppings you do not want.

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.49+
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.19+

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.29

Fresh Cut Non GMO White Diamond Potatoes Fried in Pure Canola Oil and Sprinkled with Sea Salt

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Panko Breaded and Deep Fried in Pure Canola Oil

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$4.49

Hand Sliced, Hand Breaded Whole Kosher Dill Pickles Deep Fried to a Golden Brown in Pure Canola Oil. Served with 1 Ranch Side.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$4.99

White Wisconsin Cheddar Encased in a Beer Batter and Fried in Pure Canola Oil

Kids Meals

Corn Dog Kids Meal

$6.49

Hamburger Kids Meal

$6.49

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$6.49

Corn Dog Only No Meal

$2.99

Sauces

Mayo

$0.49

Ranch

$0.49

BBQ

$0.49

Aioli Mayo

$0.69

Floats/Malts

Float

Float

$4.49
Malt

Malt

$4.19+
Shake

Shake

$4.19+

Cones

Single

$2.69

Double

$3.99

Waffle Cone

$4.99

Sundaes

Single

$3.99

Double

$4.99

Triple

$5.99

Hand Packed Pint

Hand Packed Pint

$6.29

Fountain

Kids Drink

$1.49

Regular Drink

$2.49

Bottle

Water

$1.99

Rootbeer Bottle

$2.99

Other Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Whole Milk

$2.19
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDrive-Thru
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Hand Smashed All-Natural Burgers, Delicious Philly Cheesesteaks and 18 Mouthwatering Ice Cream Flavors.

