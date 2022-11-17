- Home
- /
- Florissant
- /
- THE KITCHEN
THE KITCHEN
No reviews yet
14065 New Halls Ferry Road
Florissant, MO 63033
Appetizers
Crab Rangoon (5)
Fried wontons filled with cream cheese and crab stick. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Egg Roll (1)
Authentic Vietnamese crispy fried spring rolls filled with vermicelli noodles, cabbage, carrot, jicama, mung bean, onion, taro, and ground pork.
Vegetable Egg Roll (1)
Authentic Vietnamese crispy fried spring rolls filled with vermicelli noodles, cabbage, carrot, jicama, mung bean, onion, and taro.
Crispy Shrimp Roll (3)
Shrimp and scallions wrapped in wonton paper. Served with a sweet chili sauce.
Shrimp Spring Roll (2)
Rice paper roll with vermicelli noodles, bean sprout, carrot, cilantro, lettuce, mint, and shrimp. Served with peanut sauce.
Vegetable Spring Roll (2)
Rice paper roll with vermicelli noodles, bean sprout, carrot, cilantro, lettuce, mint, and snow peas. Served with peanut sauce.
Tofu Spring Roll (2)
Rice paper roll with vermicelli noodles, bean sprout, carrot, cilantro, lettuce, mint, and tofu. Served with peanut sauce.
Fried Wonton (5)
Fried crescent wontons with pork and vegetables. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Edamame
Steamed green soybean pods sprinkled with sea salt.
Pork Potsticker (5)
Hand-made crescent shape dumplings filled with ground meat and vegetable. Served pan-fried or steamed.
Chicken Potsticker (5)
Hand-made crescent shape dumplings filled with ground meat and vegetable. Served pan-fried or steamed.
Garlic Chicken Wings (6 pieces)
Lightly breaded fried chicken wings tossed with minced garlic.
Buffalo Chicken Wings (6 pieces)
Lightly breaded fried chicken wings tossed with our spicy buffalo sauce. [Spicy]
Sweet Chili Wings (6 pieces)
Lightly breaded fried chicken wings tossed with a sweet chili sauce. [Spicy]
Teriyaki Chicken Wings (6 pieces)
Lightly breaded fried chicken wings tossed with a teriyaki sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Boneless Buffalo Chicken
Tender chicken lightly breaded and tossed in spicy buffalo sauce. [Spicy]
Boneless Teriyaki Chicken
Tender chicken lightly breaded and tossed in teriyaki sauce and sprinkled in sesame seed.
Panko Shrimp (5)
Breaded and fried butterfly shrimp. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Fish Fry (6)
Breaded and fried Swai fish nuggets.
Honey Pineapple
Warm fried pineapple balls glazed with a honey sauce and sprinkled with sesame seed.
Soup
Hot & Sour Soup
Tofu, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and swirls of egg drop cooked in a spicy and sour soup. [Spicy]
Egg Drop Soup
Swirls of egg drop cooked in a tasty chicken broth.
Wonton Soup
Wontons stuffed with pork and shrimp simmered in a clear broth with bok choy and mushrooms.
Tofu Soup
Bok choy, fresh mushrooms, and steamed tofu in a tasty broth.
Tom Yum Soup
Spicy, and sour soup cooked with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, galanga, ginger, lemongrass, and lime leaves. [Spicy]
Tom Kah Soup
A creamy flavored spicy and sour soup with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, mushroom, lime leaves, ginger, and galangal then topped with cilantro. [Spicy]
Noodle Soup
Vietnamese Beef Pho
Traditional Vietnamese Soup made with beef bone broth simmered with Asian spices for 24 hours. Served with rice noodles, combined with sliced rare beef, beef meatball, onion and cilantro. Garnishes on the side for your taste with Thai basil, beansprouts, jalapeno, lime, hoisin and sriracha.
Chicken Noodle Soup
The Vietnamese version of Chicken Noodle Soup. Chicken breast and rice noodles in a simmered broth topped with onion and cilantro. Served with Thai basil, bean sprouts, jalapeno, lime, hoisin, and sriracha for garnish.
Japanese Udon Noodle Soup
A savory Japanese soup with shrimp, kamaboko, steamed fish cake, thick Japanese wheat flour noodle, and mushrooms.
Wonton Noodle Soup
BBQ pork, shrimp, and steamed wontons stuffed with pork and shrimp combined with egg noodles, lettuce, bean sprout, chives, and cilantro in broth.
St. Paul Sandwich
Plain St. Paul
A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.
Beef St. Paul
A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.
Chicken St. Paul
A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.
Ham St. Paul
A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.
Pork St. Paul
A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.
Shrimp St. Paul
A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.
Special St. Paul
A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.
Egg Foo Young
Plain Egg Foo Young
Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.
Beef Egg Foo Young
Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.
Chicken Egg Foo Young
Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.
Ham Egg Foo Young
Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.
Pork Egg Foo Young
Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.
Shrimp Egg Foo Young
Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.
Special Egg Foo Young
Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.
Stir Fry
Broccoli
Classic Chinese stir-fry with broccoli, carrot, and bamboo shoot in a house soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Gourmet Vegetable
Stir-fry broccoli, carrot, baby corn, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, napa cabbage, mushroom, snow pea, water chestnut, and zucchini in house soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Green Bean
Fresh string green bean, carrot and onion stir fried in garlic oyster sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Sauteed Mushroom
Fresh button mushrooms and onions sauteed in a garlic soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Cashew
Stir-fry with carrot, celery, onion, water chestnut, zucchini, and cashew nuts. Served with steamed rice.
Kung Pao
Stir-fry with carrot, baby corn, celery, bell pepper, onion, water chestnut, and peanuts in a spicy sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Walnut
Stir-fry with baby corn, carrot, mushroom, bell pepper, snow pea, water chestnuts, and walnuts. Served with steamed rice.
Red Curry
Carrot, celery, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, and Thai basil sauteed in red curry and lemongrass. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Teriyaki
Served over steamed broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, and zucchini then sprinkled with sesame seeds. Served with steamed rice.
Mongolian
Stir-fry with onions in an enriched flavor soy sauce topped with crispy rice noodles. Served with steamed rice.
Hunan
Broccoli, carrot, celery, bell pepper, mushroom, baby corn, and onions stir fried in a house spicy soy sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Snow Pea
Snow pea, red bell pepper, carrot, and onions stir fried in a house special soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Garlic Spicy
Stir fry with bell pepper, onion, water chestnut, carrot, and mushroom in a spicy garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Pepper Steak
Stir fry with red and green bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Served with steamed rice.
The Kitchen Classics
Bourbon Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken covered in a sweet bourbon sauce over lettuce. Served with steamed rice.
General Tso's Chicken
Lightly breaded and crispy. Cooked in a special spicy and tangy sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
General Tso's Shrimp
Lightly breaded and crispy. Cooked in a special spicy and tangy sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Sesame Chicken
Breaded chicken covered in sweet sesame sauce and topped with sesame seed. Served with steamed rice.
Sesame Tofu
Fried tofu covered in sweet sesame sauce and topped with sesame seed. Served with steamed rice.
Orange Peeled Chicken
Lightly breaded crispy chicken cooked in a citrus sauce with fresh orange slices. Served with steamed rice.
Lemon Chicken
Breaded crispy chicken cooked in a citrus lemon sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Crispy chicken covered in red sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, carrot, bell pepper, and onion. Served with steamed rice.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Crispy shrimp covered in red sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, carrot, bell pepper, and onion. Served with steamed rice.
Hot Braised Chicken Wings
Crispy fried chicken party wings in a classic spicy braised sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Hot Braised Boneless Chicken
Crispy fried chicken breast in a classic spicy braised sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Hot Braised Fish
Crispy fried swai fish in a classic spicy braised sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Hot Braised Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp in a classic spicy braised sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Springfield Cashew Chicken
Cashew Chicken that originated from Springfield, MO. Deep fried chicken covered in gravy and cashew nuts. Served with steamed rice.
Three Musketeer
Shrimp, scallop, beef, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, snow pea, and water chestnut. Served with steamed rice.
Beef Potato
Stir fry beef and potato with carrots and onions in a marinated soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Vietnamese Shaking Beef
Beef fired-up in the wok with bell pepper and onion. Served over lettuce, tomato, and cucumber. Served with steamed rice.
Vietnamese Shaking Salmon
Salmon fired-up in the wok with bell pepper, mushroom, and onion. Served over lettuce, tomato, and cucumber. Served with steamed rice.
Seafood
Curry Seafood
Shrimp, scallop, crab stick, calamari, mussels, carrot, celery, bamboo shoot, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno sauteed in red curry. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Green Jade Seafood
Shrimp, scallop, calamari, crab stick, and green mussels stir fried and served over steamed broccoli and red bell pepper. Served with steamed rice.
Gourmet Seafood Delight
Shrimp, scallop, crab stick, calamari, mussels, baby corn, bamboo shoot, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, napa cabbage, mushroom, water chestnut, snow pea, and zucchini. Served with steamed rice.
Pineapple Curry Shrimp
Shrimp and pineapple stir fried in coconut milk, red curry, carrot, celery, bamboo shoot, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Shrimp tossed with scallions, jalapeno, garlic, kosher salt, and coarse black pepper. Prepare with or without shrimp shell. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Basil Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried in bell pepper, sweet chili garlic sauce, and Thai basil. Served over cucumber. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Vegetable
Curry Vegetable Tofu
Fried tofu sauteed with carrot, celery, bamboo shoot, onion, mushroom, and bell pepper in red curry paste. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Gourmet Vegetable
Bok choy, broccoli, carrot, napa cabbage, baby corn, bamboo shoot, onion, mushroom, water chestnut, snow pea, and zucchini stir fried in a soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Black Bean Tofu
Fried tofu, carrot, zucchini, string bean, onion, and bell pepper sauteed with a black soybean sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Green Bean in Oyster Sauce
Fresh string green bean, carrot, onion, and garlic stir fried in oyster sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Salt & Pepper Tofu
Tofu lightly fried and tossed with scallions, jalapeno, chili, garlic, kosher salt, and coarse black pepper. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]
Buddhist Delight
Broccoli, baby corn, bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, carrots, mushroom, tofu, and seitan stir fried in seasoning soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Steamed Vegetables
Steamed broccoli, bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, green bean, and zucchini. Served with a ginger soy dipping sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Specialty Rice & Noodles
Yang Chau Fried Rice
A combination of Chinese sausage, shrimp, pork, eggs, onion, carrot and green bean.
Singapore Noodle
Stir fried rice noodle in yellow curry powder with shrimp, calamari, crab meat, egg, onion, bell pepper, bok choy, and sesame seed.
Bun Cha Gio (Vermicelli Noodle Bowl)
Vermicelli noodle bowl with Vietnamese Egg Rolls lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, cucumber, mint, and cilantro. Served with a Vietnamese dipping sauce.
Fried Rice
Cantonese Fried Rice
Traditional wok fried rice seasoned with soy sauce then tossed with onion and egg.
Thai Fried Rice
Wok fried rice, bell pepper, onion, tomato, and cucumber seasoned with fish sauce and Sriracha sauce. [Spicy]
Kimchi Fried Rice
Wok fried rice, pickled napa cabbage, and onion seasoned with sambal chili paste. [Spicy]
Curry Fried Rice
Wok fried rice, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and onion seasoned with yellow curry powder.
Pineapple Walnut Fried Rice
A dish of wok fried rice, bell pepper, onions, and pineapple topped with walnuts.
Steamed Rice
Your choice of protein sauteed with green and white onions. Served over rice.
Noodle
Lo Mein Noodle
Stir fried soft spaghetti noodle with cabbage, bean sprout, carrot, and onion.
Pad Thai Noodle
Thai style rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, and crushed peanuts in a tamarind peanut sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Stir fried wide flat rice noodle with egg, onion, bell pepper, tomato, jalapeno, and Thai basil. [Spicy]
Flat Rice Noodle
Stir fried wide rice noodle with broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom, snow pea, and bok choy.
Thai Curry Noodle
Bamboo shoot, carrot, celery, mushroom, onion, and bell pepper stir fry in curry and served over steamed noodles. [Spicy]
Thai Vermicelli Noodle
Vermicelli seasoned in Sriracha with bell pepper, onion, egg, and sesame seed. [Spicy]
Vietnamese Egg Noodle
Stir fried egg noodle with fried egg, carrot, bell pepper, onion, and bok choy seasoned with fish sauce.
Yaki Udon Noodle
Round wheat noodles, cabbage, carrots, onion, mushroom, and zucchini stir fried in soy sauce.
Steamed Noodle
Sweets
Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Gourmet Asian Cuisine
14065 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, MO 63033