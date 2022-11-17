Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE KITCHEN

No reviews yet

14065 New Halls Ferry Road

Florissant, MO 63033

Popular Items

Special Egg Foo Young
Cantonese Fried Rice
General Tso's Chicken

Appetizers

Crab Rangoon (5)

Crab Rangoon (5)

$5.95

Fried wontons filled with cream cheese and crab stick. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Egg Roll (1)

Egg Roll (1)

$2.75

Authentic Vietnamese crispy fried spring rolls filled with vermicelli noodles, cabbage, carrot, jicama, mung bean, onion, taro, and ground pork.

Vegetable Egg Roll (1)

$2.75

Authentic Vietnamese crispy fried spring rolls filled with vermicelli noodles, cabbage, carrot, jicama, mung bean, onion, and taro.

Crispy Shrimp Roll (3)

Crispy Shrimp Roll (3)

$6.50

Shrimp and scallions wrapped in wonton paper. Served with a sweet chili sauce.

Shrimp Spring Roll (2)

Shrimp Spring Roll (2)

$7.50

Rice paper roll with vermicelli noodles, bean sprout, carrot, cilantro, lettuce, mint, and shrimp. Served with peanut sauce.

Vegetable Spring Roll (2)

$7.50

Rice paper roll with vermicelli noodles, bean sprout, carrot, cilantro, lettuce, mint, and snow peas. Served with peanut sauce.

Tofu Spring Roll (2)

$7.50

Rice paper roll with vermicelli noodles, bean sprout, carrot, cilantro, lettuce, mint, and tofu. Served with peanut sauce.

Fried Wonton (5)

$5.95

Fried crescent wontons with pork and vegetables. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Edamame

$5.95

Steamed green soybean pods sprinkled with sea salt.

Pork Potsticker (5)

Pork Potsticker (5)

$7.95

Hand-made crescent shape dumplings filled with ground meat and vegetable. Served pan-fried or steamed.

Chicken Potsticker (5)

$7.95

Hand-made crescent shape dumplings filled with ground meat and vegetable. Served pan-fried or steamed.

Garlic Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

$8.95

Lightly breaded fried chicken wings tossed with minced garlic.

Buffalo Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

$9.95

Lightly breaded fried chicken wings tossed with our spicy buffalo sauce. [Spicy]

Sweet Chili Wings (6 pieces)

Sweet Chili Wings (6 pieces)

$9.95

Lightly breaded fried chicken wings tossed with a sweet chili sauce. [Spicy]

Teriyaki Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

$9.95

Lightly breaded fried chicken wings tossed with a teriyaki sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Boneless Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

Tender chicken lightly breaded and tossed in spicy buffalo sauce. [Spicy]

Boneless Teriyaki Chicken

$8.50

Tender chicken lightly breaded and tossed in teriyaki sauce and sprinkled in sesame seed.

Panko Shrimp (5)

$8.50

Breaded and fried butterfly shrimp. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Fish Fry (6)

Fish Fry (6)

$7.50

Breaded and fried Swai fish nuggets.

Honey Pineapple

Honey Pineapple

$6.50

Warm fried pineapple balls glazed with a honey sauce and sprinkled with sesame seed.

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.50

Tofu, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and swirls of egg drop cooked in a spicy and sour soup. [Spicy]

Egg Drop Soup

$6.50

Swirls of egg drop cooked in a tasty chicken broth.

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Wontons stuffed with pork and shrimp simmered in a clear broth with bok choy and mushrooms.

Tofu Soup

$6.50

Bok choy, fresh mushrooms, and steamed tofu in a tasty broth.

Tom Yum Soup

$8.50

Spicy, and sour soup cooked with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, galanga, ginger, lemongrass, and lime leaves. [Spicy]

Tom Kah Soup

Tom Kah Soup

$8.50

A creamy flavored spicy and sour soup with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, mushroom, lime leaves, ginger, and galangal then topped with cilantro. [Spicy]

Noodle Soup

Vietnamese Beef Pho

Vietnamese Beef Pho

$14.95

Traditional Vietnamese Soup made with beef bone broth simmered with Asian spices for 24 hours. Served with rice noodles, combined with sliced rare beef, beef meatball, onion and cilantro. Garnishes on the side for your taste with Thai basil, beansprouts, jalapeno, lime, hoisin and sriracha.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.95

The Vietnamese version of Chicken Noodle Soup. Chicken breast and rice noodles in a simmered broth topped with onion and cilantro. Served with Thai basil, bean sprouts, jalapeno, lime, hoisin, and sriracha for garnish.

Japanese Udon Noodle Soup

Japanese Udon Noodle Soup

$15.95

A savory Japanese soup with shrimp, kamaboko, steamed fish cake, thick Japanese wheat flour noodle, and mushrooms.

Wonton Noodle Soup

Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.95

BBQ pork, shrimp, and steamed wontons stuffed with pork and shrimp combined with egg noodles, lettuce, bean sprout, chives, and cilantro in broth.

St. Paul Sandwich

Plain St. Paul

Plain St. Paul

$5.95

A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Beef St. Paul

$5.95

A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Chicken St. Paul

$5.95

A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Ham St. Paul

$5.95

A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Pork St. Paul

$5.95

A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Shrimp St. Paul

$6.95

A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Special St. Paul

$7.95

A St. Louis original creation. Fried egg patty served on white bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Egg Foo Young

Plain Egg Foo Young

Plain Egg Foo Young

$10.95

Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.

Beef Egg Foo Young

$10.95

Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$10.95

Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.

Ham Egg Foo Young

$10.95

Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.

Pork Egg Foo Young

$10.95

Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$12.95

Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.

Special Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Two Chinese omelets fried and topped with gravy. Served with steamed rice.

Stir Fry

Broccoli

Broccoli

$14.95

Classic Chinese stir-fry with broccoli, carrot, and bamboo shoot in a house soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Gourmet Vegetable

$14.95

Stir-fry broccoli, carrot, baby corn, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, napa cabbage, mushroom, snow pea, water chestnut, and zucchini in house soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Green Bean

Green Bean

$14.95

Fresh string green bean, carrot and onion stir fried in garlic oyster sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Sauteed Mushroom

Sauteed Mushroom

$14.95

Fresh button mushrooms and onions sauteed in a garlic soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Cashew

$14.95

Stir-fry with carrot, celery, onion, water chestnut, zucchini, and cashew nuts. Served with steamed rice.

Kung Pao

$14.95

Stir-fry with carrot, baby corn, celery, bell pepper, onion, water chestnut, and peanuts in a spicy sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Walnut

$14.95

Stir-fry with baby corn, carrot, mushroom, bell pepper, snow pea, water chestnuts, and walnuts. Served with steamed rice.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$15.95

Carrot, celery, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, and Thai basil sauteed in red curry and lemongrass. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Teriyaki

$14.95

Served over steamed broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, and zucchini then sprinkled with sesame seeds. Served with steamed rice.

Mongolian

Mongolian

$15.95

Stir-fry with onions in an enriched flavor soy sauce topped with crispy rice noodles. Served with steamed rice.

Hunan

$14.95

Broccoli, carrot, celery, bell pepper, mushroom, baby corn, and onions stir fried in a house spicy soy sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Snow Pea

$14.95

Snow pea, red bell pepper, carrot, and onions stir fried in a house special soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Garlic Spicy

$14.95

Stir fry with bell pepper, onion, water chestnut, carrot, and mushroom in a spicy garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Pepper Steak

$14.95

Stir fry with red and green bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Served with steamed rice.

The Kitchen Classics

Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken

$14.95

Marinated grilled chicken covered in a sweet bourbon sauce over lettuce. Served with steamed rice.

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$13.95

Lightly breaded and crispy. Cooked in a special spicy and tangy sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

General Tso's Shrimp

General Tso's Shrimp

$16.95

Lightly breaded and crispy. Cooked in a special spicy and tangy sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Sesame Chicken

$13.95

Breaded chicken covered in sweet sesame sauce and topped with sesame seed. Served with steamed rice.

Sesame Tofu

$14.95

Fried tofu covered in sweet sesame sauce and topped with sesame seed. Served with steamed rice.

Orange Peeled Chicken

Orange Peeled Chicken

$13.95

Lightly breaded crispy chicken cooked in a citrus sauce with fresh orange slices. Served with steamed rice.

Lemon Chicken

$13.95

Breaded crispy chicken cooked in a citrus lemon sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken covered in red sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, carrot, bell pepper, and onion. Served with steamed rice.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$16.95

Crispy shrimp covered in red sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, carrot, bell pepper, and onion. Served with steamed rice.

Hot Braised Chicken Wings

Hot Braised Chicken Wings

$15.95

Crispy fried chicken party wings in a classic spicy braised sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Hot Braised Boneless Chicken

$13.95

Crispy fried chicken breast in a classic spicy braised sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Hot Braised Fish

Hot Braised Fish

$17.95

Crispy fried swai fish in a classic spicy braised sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Hot Braised Shrimp

$16.95

Crispy fried shrimp in a classic spicy braised sauce. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Springfield Cashew Chicken

Springfield Cashew Chicken

$13.95

Cashew Chicken that originated from Springfield, MO. Deep fried chicken covered in gravy and cashew nuts. Served with steamed rice.

Three Musketeer

$20.95

Shrimp, scallop, beef, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, snow pea, and water chestnut. Served with steamed rice.

Beef Potato

Beef Potato

$14.95

Stir fry beef and potato with carrots and onions in a marinated soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Vietnamese Shaking Beef

Vietnamese Shaking Beef

$19.95

Beef fired-up in the wok with bell pepper and onion. Served over lettuce, tomato, and cucumber. Served with steamed rice.

Vietnamese Shaking Salmon

Vietnamese Shaking Salmon

$20.95

Salmon fired-up in the wok with bell pepper, mushroom, and onion. Served over lettuce, tomato, and cucumber. Served with steamed rice.

Seafood

Curry Seafood

$19.95

Shrimp, scallop, crab stick, calamari, mussels, carrot, celery, bamboo shoot, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno sauteed in red curry. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Green Jade Seafood

Green Jade Seafood

$19.95

Shrimp, scallop, calamari, crab stick, and green mussels stir fried and served over steamed broccoli and red bell pepper. Served with steamed rice.

Gourmet Seafood Delight

$19.95

Shrimp, scallop, crab stick, calamari, mussels, baby corn, bamboo shoot, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, napa cabbage, mushroom, water chestnut, snow pea, and zucchini. Served with steamed rice.

Pineapple Curry Shrimp

$19.95

Shrimp and pineapple stir fried in coconut milk, red curry, carrot, celery, bamboo shoot, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$19.95

Shrimp tossed with scallions, jalapeno, garlic, kosher salt, and coarse black pepper. Prepare with or without shrimp shell. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Basil Garlic Shrimp

Basil Garlic Shrimp

$19.95

Shrimp stir-fried in bell pepper, sweet chili garlic sauce, and Thai basil. Served over cucumber. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Vegetable

Curry Vegetable Tofu

$15.95

Fried tofu sauteed with carrot, celery, bamboo shoot, onion, mushroom, and bell pepper in red curry paste. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Gourmet Vegetable

$12.95

Bok choy, broccoli, carrot, napa cabbage, baby corn, bamboo shoot, onion, mushroom, water chestnut, snow pea, and zucchini stir fried in a soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Black Bean Tofu

$14.95

Fried tofu, carrot, zucchini, string bean, onion, and bell pepper sauteed with a black soybean sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Green Bean in Oyster Sauce

Green Bean in Oyster Sauce

$12.95

Fresh string green bean, carrot, onion, and garlic stir fried in oyster sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Salt & Pepper Tofu

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$14.95

Tofu lightly fried and tossed with scallions, jalapeno, chili, garlic, kosher salt, and coarse black pepper. Served with steamed rice. [Spicy]

Buddhist Delight

Buddhist Delight

$14.95

Broccoli, baby corn, bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, carrots, mushroom, tofu, and seitan stir fried in seasoning soy sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Steamed Vegetables

$12.95

Steamed broccoli, bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, green bean, and zucchini. Served with a ginger soy dipping sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Specialty Rice & Noodles

Yang Chau Fried Rice

Yang Chau Fried Rice

$14.95

A combination of Chinese sausage, shrimp, pork, eggs, onion, carrot and green bean.

Singapore Noodle

Singapore Noodle

$16.95

Stir fried rice noodle in yellow curry powder with shrimp, calamari, crab meat, egg, onion, bell pepper, bok choy, and sesame seed.

Bun Cha Gio (Vermicelli Noodle Bowl)

Bun Cha Gio (Vermicelli Noodle Bowl)

$14.95

Vermicelli noodle bowl with Vietnamese Egg Rolls lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, cucumber, mint, and cilantro. Served with a Vietnamese dipping sauce.

Fried Rice

Cantonese Fried Rice

Cantonese Fried Rice

$9.50

Traditional wok fried rice seasoned with soy sauce then tossed with onion and egg.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$11.95

Wok fried rice, bell pepper, onion, tomato, and cucumber seasoned with fish sauce and Sriracha sauce. [Spicy]

Kimchi Fried Rice

$11.95

Wok fried rice, pickled napa cabbage, and onion seasoned with sambal chili paste. [Spicy]

Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

Wok fried rice, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and onion seasoned with yellow curry powder.

Pineapple Walnut Fried Rice

$14.95

A dish of wok fried rice, bell pepper, onions, and pineapple topped with walnuts.

Steamed Rice

$9.50

Your choice of protein sauteed with green and white onions. Served over rice.

Noodle

Lo Mein Noodle

Lo Mein Noodle

$13.95

Stir fried soft spaghetti noodle with cabbage, bean sprout, carrot, and onion.

Pad Thai Noodle

Pad Thai Noodle

$15.95

Thai style rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, and crushed peanuts in a tamarind peanut sauce.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$15.95

Stir fried wide flat rice noodle with egg, onion, bell pepper, tomato, jalapeno, and Thai basil. [Spicy]

Flat Rice Noodle

$15.95

Stir fried wide rice noodle with broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom, snow pea, and bok choy.

Thai Curry Noodle

$14.95

Bamboo shoot, carrot, celery, mushroom, onion, and bell pepper stir fry in curry and served over steamed noodles. [Spicy]

Thai Vermicelli Noodle

$14.95

Vermicelli seasoned in Sriracha with bell pepper, onion, egg, and sesame seed. [Spicy]

Vietnamese Egg Noodle

Vietnamese Egg Noodle

$14.95

Stir fried egg noodle with fried egg, carrot, bell pepper, onion, and bok choy seasoned with fish sauce.

Yaki Udon Noodle

Yaki Udon Noodle

$14.95

Round wheat noodles, cabbage, carrots, onion, mushroom, and zucchini stir fried in soy sauce.

Steamed Noodle

$9.95

Sweets

Sugar Donuts (10)

Sugar Donuts (10)

$6.50

Just like the ones from the Chinese buffet, golden brown with a sugar coating.

Honey Pineapple

Honey Pineapple

$6.50

Warm fried pineapple balls glazed with a honey sauce and sprinkled with sesame seed.

Almond Cookie (6)

$2.95

Fortune Cookie (10)

$1.95

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Vess Soda Bottle

$2.00
Genki Sparkling Water

Genki Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water - 0 Fat 0 Sugar 0 Calories

Bubble Tea Can

$5.95

Arizona Green Tea

$2.25

Herbal Tea

$2.75

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.25

Thai Tea Can

$5.95

Yeo's Chrysanthemum Tea

$2.75

Yeo's Soymilk

$2.75

Mr. Brown Coffee

$2.75
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Asian Cuisine

Location

14065 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, MO 63033

Directions

