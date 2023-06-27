The Kitchen Bar & Bistro 156 4th Avenue North

Main picView gallery

Main Menu

Appetizers

Saganaki

$13.00

Greek kasseri cheese, oven roasted, bathed in olive oil and fresh-squeezed lemon. Served in a sizzling cast iron skillet with our country bread

Scallops

$13.00

Bronzed scallops served atop a bed of white pepper vanilla sweet potato mash dressed with wasabi aioli

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Creamy spinach artichoke dip with fresh garlic and parmesan cheese served with crispy tortilla chips

Fish Spread

$10.00

Creamy smoked mahi fish spread made with carrots, celery, green onions, and red peppers. Served with crispy tortillas and a honey sriracha drizzle

Lobster Ravioli

$13.00

Served in a saffron bechamel

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Deep sautéed cauliflower tossed in house buffalo and served with bleu cheese dressing

Pot Stickers

$13.00

Pan-seared chicken and lemongrass pot stickers served with a twangy Korean BBQ sauce

Crab Cakes

$14.00Out of stock

Pan-seared, with curry mustard aioli on a bed of berry chutney

Soup of the Moment

$8.00+

Ask your server for details

Special App

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Azteca Tower Salad

$20.00

Seasoned chicken, mixed greens, fresh mango, grilled white corn, chopped tomatoes, red onion, crispy tortilla strips, and micro cilantro with a pomegranate chipotle vinaigrette

The Kitchen Wedge

$20.00

Pickled red onion, cubed pork belly, cherry tomatoes, and iceberg covered with our bleu cheese dressing topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Arugula, roasted red beets, candied pecans, roasted candied garlic, and crumbled goat cheese with a roasted shallot sherry vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$18.00

Quartered gem romaine heads, house-made caesar dressing, soft-boiled eggs, garlic sourdough croutons, and white anchovies

Stacked Caprese

$13.00

Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto vinaigrette, with a balsamic glaze, finished with chili oil

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Sides

Sweet Potato

$6.00

Feta Grits

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Brocollini

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Buttered Orzo

$5.00

Steak Fries

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Steaks

6 Oz Filet

$36.00

Angus prime

8 Oz Filet

$48.00Out of stock

Angus prime

4oz Filet

$28.00

4 oz. Angus prime

Ribeye

$48.00

14 oz. Angus prime

New York Strip

$44.00Out of stock

12 oz. Angus prime

Tomahawk Ribeye

$130.00Out of stock

40-42 oz bone-in ribeye crusted with our homemade rub, grilled to temperature, served with a choice of two sides, and accompanied with a side of homemade horsey sauce

Chef's Favorites

Cioppino

$40.00

Traditional San Franciso fisherman's stew with scallops, shrimp, mussels, clams, mahi, and salmon in a zesty tomato-saffron broth, served with toasted crostini with a pesto rouille

Mahi

$36.00

Key lime cream sauce over jasmine rice with garlic broccoli

Mushroom Ravioli

$24.00

Wild mushroom ravioli in a basil pesto cream sauce with fresh grape tomatoes

Salmon Jardin

$28.00

Chargrilled salmon served with blistered cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, leeks, and swiss chard finished with a lemon butter and balsamic drizzle over jasmine rice

Bronzed Red Drum

$33.00

Bronzed red drum, pesto crusted with buttered orzo, roasted portobello mushrooms, roasted brussels sprouts finished with a balsamic drizzle and crispy leeks

Veal Osso Buco

$42.00

Red wine braised veal shank with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed collard greens finished with horseradish crema

Lamb Chops

$36.00

Seared herb crusted new Zealand lamb chops with a dirty cherry-port reduction over feta grits and grilled asparagus

Chicken Piccata

$27.00

Traditional sautéed chicken breast in a lemon- caper burre Blanc with orzo and grilled asparagus

Duck Breast

$36.00

Herb-crusted duck breast fanned atop vanilla white pepper sweet potato mash with sautéed collard greens finished with an orange demi-glace

Bone-in pork chop

$38.00

Special Entree

$38.00Out of stock

Kids' Menu

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Pasta and Butter

$7.00

Corn Dog

$7.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

San Pellogrino

$5.00

Pana Bottle

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

MOCKTAIL CUCUMBER

$5.00

MOCKTAIL TROPICAL

$5.00

Desserts

Cobbler

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Bread pudding

$10.00

Key lime pie

$10.00

Chocolate cake

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Bowl Ice Cream

$3.50

Drink Menu

White Wines

5 Oz Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$8.00

9 Oz Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Bottle Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$34.00

5 Oz King Estate Willamette Pinot Gris

$10.00

9 Oz King Estate Willamette Pinot Gris

$16.00

Bottle King Estate Willamette Pinot Gris

$42.00

5 Oz Justin Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

9 Oz Justin Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Bottle Justin Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

5 Oz Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

9 Oz Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

5 Oz Harken Winery Chardonnay

$8.00

9 Oz Harken Winery Chardonnay

$14.00

Bottle Harken Winery Chardonnay

$34.00

5 Oz Hahn Chardonnay

$10.00

9 Oz Hahn Chardonnay

$16.00

Bottle Hahn Chardonnay

$42.00

5 Oz Josh "Reserve" Buttery Chardonnay

$10.00

9 Oz Josh "Reserve" Buttery Chardonnay

$16.00

Bottle Josh "Reserve" Buttery Chardonnay

$42.00

5 Oz St Michelle Riesling

$8.00

9 Oz St Michelle Riesling

$14.00

Bottle St Michelle Riesling

$34.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Red Wines

5 Oz Cline 7 Ranchlands Merlot

$10.00

9 Oz Cline 7 Ranchlands Merlot

$16.00

Bottle Cline 7 Ranchlands Merlot

$42.00

5 Oz Hess Central Coast Pinot Noir

$8.00

9 Oz Hess Central Coast Pinot Noir

$14.00

Bottle Hess Central Coast Pinot Noir

$36.00

5 Oz Hahn Pinot Noir

$11.00

9 Oz Hahn Pinot Noir

$17.00

Bottle Hahn Pinot Noir

$44.00

5 Oz Michael David Petite Petit

$10.00

9 Oz Michael David Petite Petit

$16.00

Bottle Michael David Petite Petit

$42.00

5 Oz Norton Reserve Malbec

$10.00

9 Oz Norton Reserve Malbec

$16.00

Bottle Norton Reserve Malbec

$42.00

5 Oz Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet

$9.00

9 Oz Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet

$15.00

Bottle Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet

$38.00

5 Oz Canoe Ridge "The Expedition" Cabernet

$10.00

9 Oz Canoe Ridge "The Expedition" Cabernet

$16.00

Bottle Canoe Ridge "The Expedition" Cabernet

$42.00

5 Oz Hess Allomi Cabernet

$14.00

9 Oz Hess Allomi Cabernet

$20.00

Bottle Hess Allomi Cabernet

$60.00

Austin Hope Paso Robles

$74.00

Bottle

Cabernet Groth Napa Valley

$120.00

Bottle

Cabernet the Prisoner Red Blend

$90.00

Bottle

5 Oz Michael David Freakshow Zinfandel

$10.00

9 Oz Michael David Freakshow Zinfandel

$16.00

Bottle Michael David Freakshow Zinfandel

$42.00

HESS PINOT NOIR

$11.00+

CLINE 7 RANCHLANDS

$10.00+

HAHN PINOT NOIR

$11.00+

MICHAEL DAVID PETITE

$10.00+

NORTON MALBEC

CANOE RIDGE CABERNET

HESS ALLOMI CABERNET

MICHAEL DAVID ZINFANDEL

Sangria

Glass Classic Red

$10.00

Pitcher Classic Red

$30.00

Glass Classic White

$10.00

Pitcher Classic White

$30.00

Rose and Bubbly

5 Oz AME Du Vin Rose

$9.00

9 Oz AME Du Vin Rose

$16.00

Bottle AME Du Vin Rose

$43.00

Zonin Prosecco

$10.00

Bottle

Chandon Brut

$50.00

Bottle

Veuve Clicquot

$120.00

Bottle

Mimosa Bucket

$20.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Beers (Drafts)

3 Daughters Beach Blond 5%

$7.00

Green Bench Postcard Pilsner 4.7%

$7.00

Marker 48 Hazy River IPA 6.1%

$7.00

Marker 48 Red Right Return 6%

$7.00

South Beach Strawberry Orange Mimosa Blonde 5%

$7.00

Coppertail Nightswim 6.2%

$7.00

Stella Artois Lager 5%

$7.00

Victory Golden Monkey Tripel 9.5%

$7.00

Beers (Bottles and Cans)

TBBC Reef Donkey APA 5.5%

$7.00

Corona Extra 4.8%

$5.00

Bud Light 4.2%

$4.00

Michelob Ultra 4.2%

$4.00

Stella Cidre 4.5%

$5.00

N/A Odouls

$4.00

Nutrl

$5.00

Classics

Grey Goose Dirty Martini

$14.00

Grey goose, dry vermouth, olive juice, and blue cheese stuffed olives

Hendricks Dirty Martini

$14.00

Hendricks, dry vermouth, olive juice, and blue cheese stuffed olives

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Brother's bond bourbon, bitters and sugar and orange zest

Sweet Manhattan

$15.00

Makers mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, dry vermouth, and angostura bitters, garnished with a cherry

Dry Manhattan

$15.00

Makers mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, dry vermouth, and angostura bitters, garnished with a cherry

Perfect Manhattan

$15.00

Makers mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, dry vermouth, and angostura bitters, garnished with a cherry

Negroni

$14.00

Plymouth dry gin, sweet vermouth, and campari garnished with orange peel (order as boulevardier for bourbon negroni)

Mule

$13.00

Vodka and fresh lime juice topped with ginger beer (ask server for different liquor options)

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Vanilla vodka, coffee liquor, espresso and simple syrup, garnished with coffee beans

Paper Plane

$14.00

Equal parts bourbon, Amaro, aperol and lemon juice

The Original Sazerac

$15.00

Rye whiskey, absinthe, sugar cube, peychaud's bitters, and lemon zest

House Specialities

The Baranoff

$15.00

Smoky mezcal, Amaro, walnut bitters and honey slow stirred and garnished with lemon zest

Beautiful Day in the Harbor

$15.00

Empress gin, lemon juice, elderflower liqueur, pomegranate liqueur garnished with an edible flower

Rose Blossom

$15.00

Pisco, lemon juice, luxardo maraschino liqueur and rose water garnished with an edible flower

Green Springs Margarita

$14.00

Blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime, mint and cucumber shaken and served with a salt rim

White Negroni

$15.00

Plymouth gin, luxardo bianco bitters and lillet Blanc finished with a grapefruit swath

Montezuma's Mercy

$15.00

Milagro tequila Blanco, ancho Reyes, cucumber, lime, simple and celery bitters

Perfect House G&T

$14.00

Plymouth gin and house made tonic

156 Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Plymouth gin. Lillet Blanc, house-made lavender syrup, fresh lemon juice shaken and topped with champagne

Summer sippin

$14.00

Brunch Menu

Brunch

BLT Benedict

$16.00

Pork belly, poached eggs, pickled tomatoes, arugula, lemon aioli on toasted sourdough served with our house potatoes

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.00

Crab cakes, poached eggs, arugula, old bay hollandaise, English muffin served with our house potatoes

Quiche 156

$11.00Out of stock

Gruyère, thyme, caramelized onions and mushrooms served with mixed greens

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp, andouille sausage, tomato and garlic confit, and feta grits

Steak and Eggs

$20.00

Our 10 oz NY strip is served with 2 eggs your style, crispy potatoes, and sourdough toast

Kitchen Burger

$16.00

Aged white cheddar, arugula, garlic aioli, pickled red onion, on a buttery brioche bun served with our house potatoes

Green Springs Vegetable Scramble

$12.00

Fresh seasonal vegetables scrambled with aged white cheddar, served with an English muffin

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

The classic fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and chef's fancy sauce

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Lightly battered chicken, belgian waffle, sriracha maple drizzle

Breakfast of Champions

$10.00

2 eggs your style, 2 bacon slices, potatoes, and toast

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

Fresh baked biscuits with country style sausage gravy

The Sweeter Side

Stuffed French Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Challah French toast stuffed with mascarpone and vanilla bean

Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes

$11.00

Light and fluffy lemon poppy pancakes served with a blueberry compote

Plain Ol' Pancakes

$9.00

Traditional pancakes served with butter and maple syrup

Waffles and Fruit

$10.00

Belgian waffles and fresh berries

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Feta Grits

$4.00

Tomato Slices

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Crispy Ripped Potatoes

$3.00

English Muffin

$1.00

Fruit

$3.00

Sourdough

$1.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Brunch Cocktails

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Plymouth gin, lillet, lavender simple, lemon juice, champagne

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, champagne, fresh squeezed orange

The Kitchen Bloody Mary

$9.00

Housemade with your choice of vodka

Mimosa

$9.00

Orange, cranberry, mango, or pineapple

Mimosa Bucket

$20.00

Bottle of champagne with your choice of juice

Liquor Menu

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$11.00

Champagne Cocktail

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Madras

$11.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Plymouth

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Manifest

$12.00

Botanist

$14.00

Boodles

$13.00

Barrel Aged Manifest

$15.00

Empress

$13.00

Grey whale

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Ron zacapa

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa Noble

Corazon Reposado

$11.00

Corazon Silver

$11.00

Casamigos Repo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Milagro Blanco

$11.00

Milagro Repo

$11.00

Codigo Mezcal

$14.00

Clase Azul

$32.00

Don 1942

$32.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$11.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Vanilla Vodka

$10.50

Kettle One

$12.00

Wheatley

$12.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

1792. Bourbon

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jefferson's.

$14.00

Whistlepig Rye

$18.00

Bushmills 10

$12.00

Bushmills 12

$15.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$11.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Baileys

$9.00

St Germain

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Amaro

$11.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

$13.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$10.00

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Blantons

$22.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Brothers Bond

$13.00

Four Roses

$13.00

High West

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Longbranch

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Oban Scotch

$18.00

Glenlivet

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving up refined global eats and craft cocktails in our charming bungalow bistro.

Location

156 4th Avenue North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
