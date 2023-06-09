Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Kitchen

2752 E Ponce De Leon Ave

Decatur, GA 30030

Appetizers

King Kabob's Famous Chicken & Waffles Kabob Appetizer

$12.00

Fried chicken paired with our delicious golden waffles served with our house-crafted syrup

WTF?! Fried Rib

$12.00

Fall-off-the-bone spareribs lightly breaded and deep-fried to perfection, served with the house BBQ sauce

Everything but "The Kitchen" Sink Nachos

$16.00

Shrimp, ground beef, and chicken, topped with "The Kitchen" cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos

The Kitchen's Wings

$12.00

Your choice of Ol' Bay, Thai chilli or lemon pepper served with dipping sauce

Salads

Classy Bougie....but Ratchet Caesar

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese, and topped with croutons

Not So Plain Jane Kitchen House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheese, and croutons. Your choice of ranch, vinaigrette, or honey mustard dressings

Mains

King Kabob's Famous Chicken & Waffles Kabob Entree

$17.00

Fried chicken paired with our delicious golden waffles served with our house-crafted syrup served with fries

Fried Rib Dinner Plate

$23.00

Fall-off-the-bone spareribs lightly breaded and deep-fried to perfection, served with macaroni and broccolini

Under the Sea Shrimp Po'boy

$21.00

Juicy fried shrimp, lettuce, and tomato, on a toasted hoagie bun, topped with Cajun remoulade sauce and fries

Catch Me Outside Fish Sandwich

$20.00

Crispy fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, on a toasted hoagie bun, topped with Cajun remoulade sauce and fries

New Orleans Seafood

$22.00

Blackened salmon and shrimp served with seasoned rice and sauteed broccolini

Oh No You Didn't Chicken Kabob

$18.00

Chicken kabob deep-fried in tempura batter, served over a bed of rice, topped with yum-yum and teriyaki sauces

Better Than Ya Mama's Fried Chicken Plate

$21.00

3 golden brown crispy wings, macaroni and cheese, yams and broccolini

"Mary Had a Lil Lamb" Chops

$32.00

Tender honey garlic lamb chops served with rice and broccolini

"Who Don't Eat Carbs?" Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Bucatini pasta tossed with sautéed spinach and cherry tomatoes in a Cajun cream sauce. Served with garlic bread

King Kabob's Veggie Kabob

$17.00

Brightly colored peppers, mushrooms, onions, squash, zucchini, and broccoli are served over a bed of rice. Topped with yum-yum and teriyaki sauce

The Whole Garden Veggie Spaghetti

$18.00

Sautéed red, yellow, and green peppers, mushrooms, and onions served in a delicious marinara sauce and garlic bread

Dirty South Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Sirloin steak, sautéed with caramelized onions served with fries

Chase Special (Lamb Chops, Shrimp, Chicken)

$42.00

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Sautéed Veggies

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Yams

$5.00

Desserts

Chef Chase's Award-Winning Chocolate Bread Pudding with Ice Cream

$8.00

Ms. Yvie's Poundcake

$8.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Dessert Special

$8.00

Drinks

Chase Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tropical Fruit Punch

$3.00
The Kitchen @ the king kabob is a next-level expansion of Atlanta's award-winning King Kabob food truck brand---THE go-to place for an elevated dining experience featuring a modern classic interior and high-vibe atmosphere where food and patrons are the star attractions. Conyers native Chef Chase Davis was inspired to open this creative, casual dining concept fresh off his television appearances as a contestant on celebrity chef Guy Fieri's "Chance of a Lifetime" show which aired in January 2022 on the Food Network. Come in and enjoy!

