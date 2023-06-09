The Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Kitchen @ the king kabob is a next-level expansion of Atlanta’s award-winning King Kabob food truck brand---THE go-to place for an elevated dining experience featuring a modern classic interior and high-vibe atmosphere where food and patrons are the star attractions. Conyers native Chef Chase Davis was inspired to open this creative, casual dining concept fresh off his television appearances as a contestant on celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s “Chance of a Lifetime” show which aired in January 2022 on the Food Network. Come in and enjoy!
Location
2752 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
