Main picView gallery

The Kitchen at Heights Athletic Club 701 Sun Meadows Dr

review star

No reviews yet

701 Sun Meadows Dr

Harker Heights, TX 76548

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Meals

Burger

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Hot dog

$9.00

Corndog

$9.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

White Claw

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Premium Beer

$6.00

Domestic Beer

$5.00

Wine

$6.00

Snacks

Fries

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips

$3.00

Candy

$3.00

Popsicle

$3.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Peanut Butter Crackers

$2.00

Nuts

$3.00

Pickle

$3.00

Guest Fee

Guest Fee

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Kitchen serves light fare next to the pool.

Location

701 Sun Meadows Dr, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Arepitas
orange star5.0 • 845
440 E Central Texas Expy Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Palmeras Restaurant - 201 E Central Texas Expy #1460
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Central Texas Expy #1460 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Papa's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
302 Millers Crossing, #14 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights - 480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300
orange starNo Reviews
480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Homemadebymadeline
orange starNo Reviews
700E Knights Way Rd Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Daiquiri Fusion - Harker Heights - 101 W Veterans Memorial Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
101 W Veterans Memorial Blvd Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harker Heights

Arepitas
orange star5.0 • 845
440 E Central Texas Expy Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harker Heights
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston