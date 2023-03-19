Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Kitchen Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2671 Main Street

Brewster, MA 02631

COFFEE / PASTRIES

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$2.99+

Iced Cold Brew (24 oz)

$4.99

Latte

$4.79+

espresso and steamed milk

Mocha Latte

$4.99+

French Toast Latte

$5.50+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$4.29+

espresso with steamed milk, milk foam

Espresso

$3.29

Americano

$3.99+

Cortado

$3.99

Espresso with equal parts steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.99

Espresso with a spot of foamed milk

Café au lait

$3.50

Coffee with Steamed Milk

Red Eye

$4.99+

Coffee with a shot of Espresso

Chai Latte

$4.79+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.99+

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea (24 oz)

$4.49

Hot Tea - Rishi Brand

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Matcha Tumeric Honey Latte

$5.50+

PASTRIES

Muffins

$4.69

Scones

$4.49

Cookies

Croissants

Cinnamon Rolls

$0.99

Danish

$4.99

Donuts

$2.79

Oatmeal

$4.99

Eclairs

$3.99

Lemon Drops

$0.99

Gluten Free Brownies

$4.99

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$5.99

Chocolate Mousse

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Macaroon

$1.99

Berry Good Parfait

$11.99+

Greek Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Berries & Honey

Creme Bruelle

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Lunch Menu Weekdays FINAL

SANDWICHES

Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap

$16.99

Grilled Chicken with Avocado, Arcadian Greens, Tomato and Onion with Ranch Dressing, Pressed

Melanzana

$15.99

Roasted Eggplant, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Balsamic, Pesto on Pain D'Avignon Country White, Pressed

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato. Bacon with Ranch Dressing on Toasted Iggy's Brioche. Served with Fries

Turkey BLTA

$16.99

Fresh Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado with Honey Mustard or Ranch on Pain D'Avignon Toast

Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.99

Classic BLT

$15.99

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on Country White, Multigrain or Sourdough

Sun Dried Tomato Avo Toast

$11.99

Sun Dried Tomato, Avocado, Arugula and Goat Cheese

Bacon & Goat Cheese Avo Toast

$11.99

Bacon, Avocado, Sriracha and Goat Cheese on Country White, Multigrain or Sourdough

SOUP, SALADS & SIDES

Sorrento Salad

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, Green Bell Pepper, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese Over Arcadian Greens with House Made Italian Dressing

Brussels Salad

$15.99

Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Almonds, Pecorino Romano with Lemon Garlic Avo Dressing over Arcadian Greens.

Side of Fries

$3.99

Bread Sides

KIDS MEAL

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

DRINKS

Cooler

Fresh Squeeze Juice

Coca-Cola Beverages

$3.49

Martinelli's Apple

$4.99

Dells Lemonade

$3.49

Aloe

$3.99

Boxed Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk 12oz

$3.99

Sparkling Botanicals

$4.49

Cawston Press

$3.99

Culture Pop

$3.49

Dasani Can Water

$2.49

Fairlife Protein

$4.99

Harney & Sons

$3.99

Health-Ade Kombucha

$5.49

Honest Ice Tea

$2.99

Izze

$3.49

Joe Tea

$4.19

Joyba Bubble Tea

$5.99

La Croix

$2.79

Maine Root & Boylan Bottled Soda

$3.99

Mash

$3.99

Milkis

$2.99

Mira

$3.49

Mister Mo's

$3.99

Ouli

$4.49

Perrier 16oz Bottle

$2.99

San Pellegrino Flavored 12oz Can

$2.99

San Pellegrino Mineral Water 16oz Bottle

$2.99

San Pellegrino Mineral Water 33.8oz Bottle

$4.99

Saratoga 28oz Bottle

$4.99

Smart Water 18oz Bottle

$4.99

Spindrift

$2.99

Tropicana

$2.99

Voss Water 27oz Bottle

$7.99

Glass

Whole Milk

$2.99

Oat Milk

$3.99

Almond Milk

$3.99

Soy Milk

$3.99

Skim / Low Fat

$2.99

Retail Food

Chips

Joes Chips

$2.99

Retail Items

Granola

$4.99

Cookie Collection

$14.99

Hot Sauce Collection

$39.99

Crac Hot Sauce

$9.99

Rhode Island Hot Sauce

$8.99

Coffee Items

12oz Espresso

$12.99

12oz Decaf

$12.99

12oz Regular

$12.99

Smith Tea

$15.99

Tea Pig

$19.99

Sesame Milk

$11.99

Masala Chau

$12.00

Almond Milk

$9.99

Oat Milk

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast 🍳 | Lunch 🥗 | Coffee ☕️

Website

Location

2671 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631

Directions

