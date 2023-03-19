The Kitchen Cafe
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast 🍳 | Lunch 🥗 | Coffee ☕️
Location
2671 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631
