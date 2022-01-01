Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

The Kitchen Consigliere Cafe

6,343 Reviews

$$

700 HADDON AVE

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ 08108

Popular Items

Gnocchi Consigliere
Eggplant Parmesean
Tiramisu

Soup

Pasta Fagioli

$5.50+

Pasta Fagioli

Soup Of The Day

$5.50+

House Selection

Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.50

Mozzarella,tomatoe,basil,olive oil & balsamic glaze

Appetizer

Fried Calamari

$17.50

Calamari flour & fried finished with balsamic glaze served with marinara

Mussels

$15.50

P.E.I. Mussels served red or white.

Clams

$17.50

Little Necks server red or white

Sauage Meatball

$15.50

Sausage Meatball Brocoli Rappini, long hot & sharp provolone in white wine sauce

Arancini (Rice Balls)

$14.50

Aborio Rice, Mozzarella, Peas, Sausage Cheese Fried and served with marinara

Polenta & Sausage

$15.00

Polenta, Sauasage in Marinara

Popular Sides

3 Signature Meatballs

$11.50

Out Traditional House Meatballs

Brocoli Rappini

$10.00

Fresh Sauted in olive oil & garilc

Long Hot Peppers

$10.00

Fried In olive oil & garlic

Pasta

Ravioli

$18.50

Ricotta cheese Ravioli in Marinar Sauce

Spaghetti & Meatball

$20.50

Spaghetti served with our Homemade Meatballs

Gnocchi Consigliere

$25.50

Homemade Ricotta Stuffed Gnocchi In our Consigliere (Rose) Sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.50

Beef, Veal & Pork with carrots & celery in out tomatoe sauce finished with cream

Sausage Bolognese

$25.50

Sausage prepares in our tomatoe sauce serves over gemelli pasta

Spaghetti Carbonara

$26.50Out of stock

Spaghetti & Pancetta finished with egg chesse & a hint of cream

Clams & Linguine

$26.50

Little Necks & Linguine in white or red sauce

Shrimp &Sundried Tomato

$27.50

Shrimp & Sundried Tomatoes in white wine cream sauce over tri-color tortolini

Crab Ragu

$27.00Out of stock

Crab Ragu served over Linguine finished with lump crab

Shrimp & Scallops

$33.00

Shrimp & Scallops over Linguine in a classic Vodka infused tomato cream sauce

Cioppino (Seafood Stew)

$33.00

Mussels, Clams, Scallops, Calamari over linguine in red or white sauce

Chicken

Chiicken Parmesean

$24.50

Fried Chicken Cutlet topped with mozzerella and tomato sauce

Chicken Picatta

$24.50

Sauteed chicken breast in lemon butter sauce with capers

Chicken Marsala

$24.50

Sauteed chicken breast in marsala sauce with mushrooms

Chicken Siclilian

$26.50

Sautedd chicken breast in marsala sauce with sicilian olives, mushrooms &cherry peppers

Chicken Sorrento

$27.50

Sautted chicken breast, white wine sauce, eggplant & tomatoe

Veal

Veal Marsala

$26.50

Veal sauteed in Marsala sauce with mushrooms

Veal Parmrsean

$26.50

Veal Cutlet fried topped with cheese and finished with mozzarella

Veal Picatta

$26.50

Veal sauteed in lemon butter sauce finished with capers

Veal Luccia

$27.50

Veal sauteed topped with eggplant & mozzarella in a white wine sauce with nushrooms

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.50

Veal sauteed in demi sauce topped with Prosciutta DiParma & Fontina cheese

House Specialties

Eggplant Parmesean

$25.50

Layers of Fried Eggplant, Ricotta, & Mozzarela Baked and finishded with our Marinara

Sausage Meatball & Gemelli

$27.50

Our Sausage Meatballs with Brocoli Rappini & Long Hots over Gemmeli in white wine sauce

Grilled Salmon

$28.50

Grilled, over spinach, & pinapple topped with Bruchetta & mango glaze

Salmon Mediteranean

$28.50

Pan seared in white wine rosemary sauce, artichokes, green olives & grape tomatoes

Sunday Gravy

$31.00

Meatballs, Pork Shanks, Sausage & Braciole over Rigatoni in tomato sauce

Desserts

Home Made Cake

$10.50

Homemade Cake Of The Day

Tiramisu

$10.50

Layers of Lady fingers, marscapone, coffee, ammaretta and cocco

Pizelle Napolean

$10.50

3 Pizzelles layered with cannoli cream and fresh berries

Gelato

$8.00Out of stock

Assorted flavors of Italian Gelato

Cannoli & Pizzelle

$9.50

Pizzelles & Cannoli stuffed with Homemade Cannoli Cream

check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Directions

