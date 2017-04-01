Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Kitchen Counter

119 Beethoven St

Binghamton, NY 13905

Mains

Kitchin' Chix Sandy

$10.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickles, Kitchin' Chix Sauce, Sesame Bun

Hot-Honey Sweetie Baby Chix Sandy

$11.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, Hot Honey, Cole Slaw, Sesame Bun

Trippy "Chix" Sandy

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Maiitake Mushroom, Sesame Bun, Choice of OG or Hot Honey style

TKC Smash

$11.00

Double Beef Patty, Yellow American Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Kitchin' Burg Sauce, Sesame Bun

Smash The Yolk

$11.00Out of stock

Hot Mama

$10.00

Sides

Kitchin' Chips

$2.50

Homemade Potato Chips Seasoned with Kitchin' Spice Load Them Up with Choice of Kitchin' Chix/Burg Sauce, Bacon and Scallions

Mac Salad

$4.50

Macaroni Salad with Homemade Dressing, Red Onion, and Celery

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Homemade Slaw with Green and Purple Cabbage, Carrot and Housemade dressing

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Craft Beverage

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Elevating street eats, The Kitchen Counter is providing creative and delicious menu items all over town! Check out our social media or website to find out where we are parked, and what we are serving!

119 Beethoven St, Binghamton, NY 13905

