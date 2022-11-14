Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches

The Kitchen East Granby

No reviews yet

150 rainbow road

east granby, CT 06026

Popular Items

house fries
crispy buffalo chicken wrap
Build Your Own

salads

garden salad

$4.99

sping mix with tomatoes ,red cabbage ,carrots ,cucumbers

grilled chicken caesar salad

$10.99

our caesar salad with grilled chicken

macaroni salad

$2.49

fruit salad

$3.69

grilled chicken spinach salad

$10.99

grilled chicken ,spinach, tomato, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzerella your choice of dressing

caesar salad

$6.99

romaine lettuce, shaved cheese,caesar dressing,croutons

grilled chicken salad

$10.99

our garden salad with grilled chicken breast added

soups

cheeseburger chowder

$5.99Out of stock

cheeseburger chowder xl

$9.99Out of stock

Jalapeno Bacon Chicken And Rice

$5.69Out of stock

specialty sandwiches

american

$10.49

sweet sliced ham,roast beef,salami,american cheese,lettuce ,tomato,deli mustard

beechwood

$9.99

smoked ham,gouda,spinach,deli mustard,roasted red peppers

blazing buffalo

$9.99

sliced buffalo chicken,three pepper colby jack,lettuce,tomato,jalapenos,cajun mayo

blt

$8.99

bacon lettuce tomato served on toasted bread

bologna twist

$8.99

bologna,american cheese ,lettuce,tomato,mayo

buffalo club

$10.49

sliced buffalo chicken and sweet sliced ham with lettuce,tomato,mayo,bacon

Build Your Own

$10.49

build your own grinder ,wrap,hard roll,bread

build your own protein salads sandwich, wrap

$7.99

tuna ,egg,chicken salad,chicken salad cranberry walnut

chicken bacon ranch

$10.49

everoast ,bacon,ranch,lettuce tomato,and cheddar

chicken club

$10.49

everoast chicken,chedar cheese ,bacon, lettuce,tomato ,mayo, your choice of bread or wrap

golden turkey

$9.99

ovengold turkey,cheddar,lettuce,tomato,rosted red peppers ,deli mustard

hamilicious

$9.99

sweet sliced ham,swiss,lettuce,tomato,mayo,pickles

italiano

$10.99

imported proscuitto,pepperoni,soppressata,provolone,lettuce,tomato,onions,roasted red peppers,deli dressing

london

$10.49

roast beef ,cheddar cheese ,pickles, banana peppers, tomato,deli mustard

marc special of the day

$10.49

pit roasted turkey ,lettuce, tomato,bbq sauce,cheddaaaaah,pickles,bacon

meatball grinder /hard roll

$9.99Out of stock

housemade meatballs sauce and provolone cheese

number 2

$10.49

imported proscuitto,capicola,asiago,roasted red peppers,spinach,deli dressing

roast beef special

$10.49

roast beef,swiss,lettuce,onions,rosted red peppers,horesradish sauce

ruben

$8.99

pastrami,swiss,1000 island,sauerkraut served on toasted rye

sandwich of decade

$9.99

everoast chicken,lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo

smokey and the bandit

$10.49

smoked turkey, bacon,smoked gouda, lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo served on your choice of a grinder, wrap, roll ,or breads

southwestern chicken

$9.99

everoast chicken ,pepperjack cheese,lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo

spicy italiano

$10.99

prosciutto,pepperoni,supressata ,three pepper colby jack,jalapenos,roasted red peppers, red onions, chipotle mayo,lettuce,tomato

the maple

$9.99

maple ham,maple turkey,swiss,honey mustard lettuce ,tomato

the medin

$9.99

sliced buffalo chicken,three pepper colby jack,jalapenos,banan peppers,extra extra chipotle mayo served on a grinder only

the nuke

$9.99

sliced buffalo chicken ,pepperoni,three pepper colby jack,banana peppers,jalapeno peppers,cajun mayo

the raven

$9.99

choice of cajun or blackened turkey,pepperjack,lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo

grill

burger grinder

$10.49

burger

$6.99

all natural burger served on birch bun with you favorite cheese and toppings

buffalo tenders

$8.49

chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with side of blue cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

grilled chicken, caesar dressing ,shaved cheese,romaine lettuce served on a garlic pesto wrap

chicken tenders

$8.49

crispy buffalo chicken wrap

$8.99

tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce,tomato,blue chesse dressing served on a wrap

grilled cheese

$5.99

your choice of bread and cheese

grilled chicken sandwich/wrap/grinder

$10.99

grilled chicken sandwich served on a hard roll,wrap or grinder please pick your toppings

grilled sweet sausage

$7.99

grilled sweet sausage,peppers,onions,provolone,guinness mustard served on a toatsed grinder roll

hot dog

$3.49

all beef hot dog

jalapeno bacon blt

$9.99Out of stock

jalapeno bacon ,lettuce ,tomato ,guacamole spread served on toasted white ,wheat ,or rye bread

sherminator

$8.99

crispy chicken tenders ,provolone,lettuce,tomato,honey mustard sereved on a plain wrap

texas timmy

$4.49

hot dog stuffed with cheese wrapped in bacon with a line of guiness mustard

fries

house fries

$3.49

house cut french fries with our chipotle grill seasoning

sweet potato fries

$4.49

sweet potato fries dusted with salt pepper

loaded steak fries

$4.99Out of stock

quartered potato,dusted with chipotle grille seasoning ,baked with cheddar jack,bacon ,andserved with sour cream

chips

deep river

$1.99

big bag kettle

$4.59

small bags frito lay

$2.29

veggie wrap

veggie wrap

$6.99

your choice of veggies

cookies

sugar cookie

$2.50

reeses peanut butter cookie

$2.50

smores cookie

$2.50

m and m cookies

$2.00

chocolate chip cookies

$1.50

boars head dressing Botles

$3.99

Oatmeal Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

drinks

Sport Cap Lifewater

$2.49

20 Oz water Aquafina

$1.99

soda

$2.89

if using app pay now and grab when you get here

small gatorade Propel Lifecwtr

$2.49

if using app pay now and grab when you get here

large gatorade Or 1 L Lifewater

$2.99

if using app pay now and grab when you get here

kombucha

$3.99

if using app pay now and grab when you get here

bubbly

$1.99

if using app pay now and grab when you get here

tea

$2.49

if using app pay now and grab when you get here

reign monster or bang

$3.25

if using app pay on app and pick your energy drink when u get here

Brisk

$1.99

Build Your Own Sandwich

build your own club

$10.49

your favorite meat with lettuce, tomato ,cheese ,mayo,bacon

Build Your Own

$10.49

build your own grinder ,wrap,hard roll,bread

build your own protein salads sandwich, wrap

$7.99

tuna ,egg,chicken salad,chicken salad cranberry walnut

Monday

hot roast beef grinder

$9.99Out of stock

boars head roast beef ,chipotle gouda,chipotle mayo,buttermilk chipotle dusted onion straws served oven toasted

chicken wrap special

$10.99

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap

beef three way

$9.99

roast beef american cheese mayo bbq sauce toasted on a grinder

Tuesday

chicken parmesan grinder

$9.49Out of stock

chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, provolone and parmesan cheese

chicken wrap special

$10.99

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap

steak and cheese grinder

$10.99

steak,grilled onions and peppers,provolone cheese

Wednesday

chicken wrap special

$10.99

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap

mikeys special

$10.49Out of stock

chicken cutlet, prosciutto,fresh mozzeralla,lettuce,tomato,deli dressing served on a grinder

chicken bacon ranch cutlet

$10.49Out of stock

chicken cutlet , lettuce, tomato , bacon, ranch served on a grinder

Thursday

beef tacos

$9.49Out of stock

2 beef tacos served with lettuce,tomato,onions,pico de gallo,guacamole,sour cream ,and cheddarjack

chicken tacos

$9.49Out of stock

2 chicken tacos served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pico de gallo,cheddar jack, guacamole, sour cream

chicken taco salad

$9.49Out of stock

taco seasoned chicken served on lettuce with tomato, onions, pico de gallo,cheddar jack, guacamole, sour cream,and tortillachips

split taco

$9.49Out of stock

1 beef 1 chicken taco served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pico de gallo, guacamole,sour cream,and cheddarjack

beef taco salad

$9.49Out of stock

seasone taco beef served on lettuce with tomato,pico de gallo.guacamole,red onion,sour cream,cheddar jack,and tortilla chips

chicken wrap special

$10.99

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap

Friday

steak and cheese grinder

$10.99

steak,grilled onions and peppers,provolone cheese

chicken wrap special

$10.99

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
