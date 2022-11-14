- Home
The Kitchen East Granby
No reviews yet
150 rainbow road
east granby, CT 06026
Popular Items
salads
garden salad
sping mix with tomatoes ,red cabbage ,carrots ,cucumbers
grilled chicken caesar salad
our caesar salad with grilled chicken
macaroni salad
fruit salad
grilled chicken spinach salad
grilled chicken ,spinach, tomato, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzerella your choice of dressing
caesar salad
romaine lettuce, shaved cheese,caesar dressing,croutons
grilled chicken salad
our garden salad with grilled chicken breast added
soups
specialty sandwiches
american
sweet sliced ham,roast beef,salami,american cheese,lettuce ,tomato,deli mustard
beechwood
smoked ham,gouda,spinach,deli mustard,roasted red peppers
blazing buffalo
sliced buffalo chicken,three pepper colby jack,lettuce,tomato,jalapenos,cajun mayo
blt
bacon lettuce tomato served on toasted bread
bologna twist
bologna,american cheese ,lettuce,tomato,mayo
buffalo club
sliced buffalo chicken and sweet sliced ham with lettuce,tomato,mayo,bacon
Build Your Own
build your own grinder ,wrap,hard roll,bread
build your own protein salads sandwich, wrap
tuna ,egg,chicken salad,chicken salad cranberry walnut
chicken bacon ranch
everoast ,bacon,ranch,lettuce tomato,and cheddar
chicken club
everoast chicken,chedar cheese ,bacon, lettuce,tomato ,mayo, your choice of bread or wrap
golden turkey
ovengold turkey,cheddar,lettuce,tomato,rosted red peppers ,deli mustard
hamilicious
sweet sliced ham,swiss,lettuce,tomato,mayo,pickles
italiano
imported proscuitto,pepperoni,soppressata,provolone,lettuce,tomato,onions,roasted red peppers,deli dressing
london
roast beef ,cheddar cheese ,pickles, banana peppers, tomato,deli mustard
marc special of the day
pit roasted turkey ,lettuce, tomato,bbq sauce,cheddaaaaah,pickles,bacon
meatball grinder /hard roll
housemade meatballs sauce and provolone cheese
number 2
imported proscuitto,capicola,asiago,roasted red peppers,spinach,deli dressing
roast beef special
roast beef,swiss,lettuce,onions,rosted red peppers,horesradish sauce
ruben
pastrami,swiss,1000 island,sauerkraut served on toasted rye
sandwich of decade
everoast chicken,lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo
smokey and the bandit
smoked turkey, bacon,smoked gouda, lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo served on your choice of a grinder, wrap, roll ,or breads
southwestern chicken
everoast chicken ,pepperjack cheese,lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo
spicy italiano
prosciutto,pepperoni,supressata ,three pepper colby jack,jalapenos,roasted red peppers, red onions, chipotle mayo,lettuce,tomato
the maple
maple ham,maple turkey,swiss,honey mustard lettuce ,tomato
the medin
sliced buffalo chicken,three pepper colby jack,jalapenos,banan peppers,extra extra chipotle mayo served on a grinder only
the nuke
sliced buffalo chicken ,pepperoni,three pepper colby jack,banana peppers,jalapeno peppers,cajun mayo
the raven
choice of cajun or blackened turkey,pepperjack,lettuce,tomato,chipotle mayo
grill
burger grinder
burger
all natural burger served on birch bun with you favorite cheese and toppings
buffalo tenders
chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with side of blue cheese
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, caesar dressing ,shaved cheese,romaine lettuce served on a garlic pesto wrap
chicken tenders
crispy buffalo chicken wrap
tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce,tomato,blue chesse dressing served on a wrap
grilled cheese
your choice of bread and cheese
grilled chicken sandwich/wrap/grinder
grilled chicken sandwich served on a hard roll,wrap or grinder please pick your toppings
grilled sweet sausage
grilled sweet sausage,peppers,onions,provolone,guinness mustard served on a toatsed grinder roll
hot dog
all beef hot dog
jalapeno bacon blt
jalapeno bacon ,lettuce ,tomato ,guacamole spread served on toasted white ,wheat ,or rye bread
sherminator
crispy chicken tenders ,provolone,lettuce,tomato,honey mustard sereved on a plain wrap
texas timmy
hot dog stuffed with cheese wrapped in bacon with a line of guiness mustard
fries
veggie wrap
cookies
drinks
Sport Cap Lifewater
20 Oz water Aquafina
soda
if using app pay now and grab when you get here
small gatorade Propel Lifecwtr
if using app pay now and grab when you get here
large gatorade Or 1 L Lifewater
if using app pay now and grab when you get here
kombucha
if using app pay now and grab when you get here
bubbly
if using app pay now and grab when you get here
tea
if using app pay now and grab when you get here
reign monster or bang
if using app pay on app and pick your energy drink when u get here
Brisk
Build Your Own Sandwich
Monday
hot roast beef grinder
boars head roast beef ,chipotle gouda,chipotle mayo,buttermilk chipotle dusted onion straws served oven toasted
chicken wrap special
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap
beef three way
roast beef american cheese mayo bbq sauce toasted on a grinder
Tuesday
chicken parmesan grinder
chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, provolone and parmesan cheese
chicken wrap special
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap
steak and cheese grinder
steak,grilled onions and peppers,provolone cheese
Wednesday
chicken wrap special
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap
mikeys special
chicken cutlet, prosciutto,fresh mozzeralla,lettuce,tomato,deli dressing served on a grinder
chicken bacon ranch cutlet
chicken cutlet , lettuce, tomato , bacon, ranch served on a grinder
Thursday
beef tacos
2 beef tacos served with lettuce,tomato,onions,pico de gallo,guacamole,sour cream ,and cheddarjack
chicken tacos
2 chicken tacos served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pico de gallo,cheddar jack, guacamole, sour cream
chicken taco salad
taco seasoned chicken served on lettuce with tomato, onions, pico de gallo,cheddar jack, guacamole, sour cream,and tortillachips
split taco
1 beef 1 chicken taco served with lettuce,tomato,onion,pico de gallo, guacamole,sour cream,and cheddarjack
beef taco salad
seasone taco beef served on lettuce with tomato,pico de gallo.guacamole,red onion,sour cream,cheddar jack,and tortilla chips
chicken wrap special
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella ,spinach, roasted red red peppers, oil and balsamic vinegar served on a plain wrap
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
150 rainbow road, east granby, CT 06026