American
Seafood
Asian Fusion

The Kitchen- Jackson

2,265 Reviews

$$

155 N Glenwood

Jackson, WY 83001

Popular Items

pork chop

$40.00

anson mills grits, asparagus, wild mushrooms, tamarind

tempura shrimp

tempura shrimp

$18.00

tempura fried, spicy aioli, cabbage, toasted sesame seeds, scallions

king salmon

king salmon

$38.00

tahini labneh, chickpea panisse, dukkah, radish


Raw Bar

hawaiian ono

hawaiian ono

$25.00

Passionfruit, Jalapeño, Macadamia Nuts, Mint and Basil

scallop crudo

scallop crudo

$25.00

spicy coconut, crunchy quinoa, sweet potato, basil

tuna

tuna

$25.00

pickled avocado, sesame, jalapeno, crispy rice

hamachi

hamachi

$25.00

smoked soy, orange, caviar, pistachio

bison tartare

bison tartare

$25.00

smoked bone marrow aioli, pickled mustard seed, warm baguette

Snacks

bibimbap fried rice

bibimbap fried rice

$22.00

SRF flank steak, kimchi, egg, pickled fresnos

tempura shrimp

tempura shrimp

$18.00

tempura fried, spicy aioli, cabbage, toasted sesame seeds, scallions

smoked trout

smoked trout

$18.00

house hot sauce, crème fraiche, scallions, mustard seeds, chicharrones

pork belly

pork belly

$20.00

citrus ponzu, chickpea panisse, pickled fresnos

muhammara

muhammara

$16.00

feta, walnut, olive oil, pomegranate molasses, toasted baguette

Salads

Peach

Peach

$14.00

whipped mascarpone, lemon, fennel, watercress, crunchy quinoa, arugula

Gem

Gem

$13.00

hazelnut vinaigrette, mint, radish, tomme cheese, candied hazelnuts

Cabbage

Cabbage

$12.00

ginger vinaigrette, purple & nappa cabbage, cashew, edamame, carrots

Entrees

flank steak

flank steak

$48.00

non-prik sauce, fermented black beans, yukon potatoes

burger

burger

$25.00

garlic aioli, brioche bun, smoked bacon, pickled onions, bbq spiced fries

general joe's tofu

general joe's tofu

$25.00

general joe's sauce, quinoa, broccolini, sesame, cilantro

king salmon

king salmon

$38.00

tahini labneh, chickpea panisse, dukkah, radish

mushroom ramen

mushroom ramen

$28.00

sesame broth, bok choy, scallion, ginger, furikake

pork chop

$40.00

anson mills grits, asparagus, wild mushrooms, tamarind

Scallop Entree

Scallop Entree

$45.00

pork belly, smoked corn veloute, corn relish

Duck Dan-Dan

Duck Dan-Dan

$40.00

dan-dan sauce, chinese sausage, duck confit, bok choy, peanut & sesame, noodles

Dessert

Yuzu Cheese Cake

$10.00

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$9.00

3 Scoop Sorbet

$9.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Scoop Sorbet

$4.00

Chocolate Tahini Tart

$10.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Order from The Kitchen's modern American menu, all for curbside pick up and delivery, daily 5-9:30pm.

Website

Location

155 N Glenwood, Jackson, WY 83001

Directions

The Kitchen image
The Kitchen image
The Kitchen image
The Kitchen image

