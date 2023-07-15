Food

The Glizzy

$1.50

Plain Hot Dog

Chilly Dog

$2.50

Sac N Save Style Chili Dog

Candy's Brown Bag Special

$6.00

2 Chili Dogs and a Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Frito / Dorito Pie

$7.50

Choice of Fritos or Nacho Cheese Doritos Covered with 2 servings of chilly, nacho cheese, and a few other optional sides.

Blaise' Snack Pack

$5.00

Hot Dog, Choice of Chips. Apple Sauce, and Fruit Snacks.

Ally's Snack Pack

$5.00

Chili Dog, Choice of Chips, Apple Sauce, and Fruit Snacks

Zac's Mini Frito/Dorito Pie

$3.50

1 oz bag of chips with a Scoop of Chili, Scoop of Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, and a few additional Sides

Monkey Bread Dessert

$2.50

Candy

Airheads

$5.50

Freeze Dried Candy

All Pink Mini Starburst

$6.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Berries N Cream Salt Water Taffy Dots

$5.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Caramel Apple Pops

$6.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Caramel Cold Brew M&Ms

$6.50

Freeze Dried M&Ms with a slight coffee flavor.

Caramel Dots

$5.50

Freeze Dried Werther's Caramels

Caramel M&Ms

$6.50

Freeze Dried M&Ms

Charleston Crunch

$5.50

Freeze Dried Charleston Chews

FaveReds Jolly Balls

$5.00

Freeze Dried Jolly Ranchers

Fruit by the Foot Strips

$4.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Fruit Combo Hi-Chews

$5.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Fruity Bash Jolly Balls

$5.00

Freeze Dried Jolly Ranchers

Jolly Rancher Galaxy Roll-Ups

$4.50Out of stock

Freeze dried, jolly rancher flavored fruit roll-ups with Skittles inside. 2 per pack.

Laffy Taffy

$5.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Marshmallows

$4.50

Freeze Dried Marshmallows

Milk Dots

$5.50

Freeze Dried Milk Duds

OG Clusters

$6.50+

Freeze Dried Nerd Clusters

OG Frittles

$5.50+

Freeze Dried Skittles

OG Galaxy Roll-Ups

$4.50

Freeze Dried Fruit Roll-Up with Skittles inside. 2 per package.

OG Hi-Chews

$5.50

Freeze Dried Candy

OG Jolly Balls

$5.00

Freeze Dried Jolly Ranchers

OG Mini Starburst

$6.50

Freeze Dried Candy

OG Sour Worms

$5.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Pink/Red Mini Starburst

$6.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Rainbow Crunch

$5.50

Freeze Dried mini chewy sweet tarts

Sampler Variety Tray

$25.00Out of stock

Freeze dried candy sampler pack. Includes sour worms, jolly balls, nerd clusters, milk dots, and frittles.

Sour Frittles

$5.50+

Freeze Dried Candy

Sweet & Sour Hi-Chews

$5.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Tropical Hi-Chews

$5.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Tropical Jolly Balls

$5.00Out of stock

Freeze Dried Jolly Ranchers

Tropical Salt Water Taffy Dots

$5.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Very Berry Sour Worms

$5.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Wild Berry Cheesecake Frittles

$6.50+

Freeze Dried Skittles coated in cheesecake powder.

Wild Berry Clusters

$6.50+

Freeze Dried Nerd Clusters

Wild Berry Frittles

$5.50+

Freeze Dried Skittles

Beverages

Drinks

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Starry

$1.50

Bottled water

$1.00

Cup lemonade

$1.00Out of stock