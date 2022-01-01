Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Kitchen Step

1,744 Reviews

$$

500 Jersey Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07302

snacks

1/2 dozen oysters

$18.00

artisanal cheese plate

$19.00

Served with Van Hook cheeses, candied walnuts, multigrain toast, seasonal jam

balthazar ciabatta bread

$5.00

Served with house made roasted garlic butter

broiled oysters

$24.00

Served as East Coast petite oysters are shucked and topped with a compound butter of bechamel, blanched and chopped spinach, Dijon mustard, grated parm, toasted panko breadcrumbs with lavender and fine herbs

crispy fish tacos

$16.00

Served with red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lime, blackened aioli

crispy zucchini fries

$14.00

Served with sriracha aioli

small plates

french onion mac & cheese

$17.00

caramelized onions, gouda cheese, port-rosemary breadcrumbs

kale caesar salad

$15.00

Served with smoked gouda, candied walnuts, mint & farro

mango habanero wings

$15.00Out of stock

tuna tartare

$20.00

honeynut soup

$16.00

large plates

Cumin dusted monkfish, brussel sprouts, parsnip puree, smoked bacon broth

buttermilk baked chicken breast

$27.00

pomme puree, wild mushroom jus, chive oil

hanger steak_

$33.00

chickpea panisse, orange glazed carrots, thyme jus

mussels frites

$24.00

Served with steamed PEI mussels, white wine, peppers & onions, paprika butter, house made frites, chimichuri aoili

RD burger

$20.00

Served with aged cheddar, onion compote, bacon, herbed fries

ricotta gnocchi_

$25.00

wild mushrooms, paprika butter, carrot top pesto

pork chop

$32.00

rhubarb chili glaze, roasted fennel, pea leaves

veggie burger

$22.00

scottish salmon

$28.00

roasted squash

$22.00

Halibut

$33.00

Beef Bourg

$32.00Out of stock

dessert

flourless chocolate cake & marshmallow whip

$10.00

strawberry shortcake

$10.00

vanilla whipped cream, strawberry compote

cake fee

$3.00

ricotta zeppole

$10.00

nutella dipping sauce, strawberry marmalade

affogato

$9.00

1 scoop sorbet

$5.00

2 scoop sorbet

$10.00

1 scoop ice cream

$5.00

2 scoop ice cream

$10.00

Cookies

$9.00

sides

extra aoili

$1.00

french fries

$5.00

mash potatoes

$7.00

potato salad

$4.00Out of stock

salt & vinegar chips

$4.00Out of stock

side veggies

$7.00

Crossaint

$6.00

Sd Bacon

$5.00

Add Egg

$3.00Out of stock

side salad

$5.00

kids menu

kids cheeseburger

$14.00

kids mac & cheese

$10.00

kids pasta

$10.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Introducing The Kitchen Step, a new neighborhood bistro featuring modern American cuisine by Chef Ryan DePersio

Website

Location

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery
The Kitchen Step image
The Kitchen Step image
The Kitchen Step image

