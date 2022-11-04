Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Kitchen at Summit Chase

3197 Classic Drive

Snellville, GA 30078

Order Again

Popular Items

Harvest Salad
fried chicken

Soup & Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

iceburg, heirloom cherry tomatoes, asher bleu cheese, bacon chives, bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

parmesan, herbed croutons

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, cucumber, herbed croutons, heirloom tomatoes, sharp cheddar, balsamic vinaigrette,

Harvest Salad

$12.00

spinach, feta cheese, red onion, cranberries, candied pecans, bacon vinaigrette

Small Plates

brussel sprouts

$12.00

bacon vinaigrette, pickled shallots, asher blue cheese

blackened brie

$14.00

yuzu marmalade, seasonal fruit, candied pecans, rustic bread

tuna sushimi

$17.00

cucumber, jasmine rice espuma, chili oil, pickled ginger soy

short rib bao

$13.00

korean bbq, cucumber, carrot, radish, bao bun

tempura shrimp

$16.00

harissa & honey glaze, feta mousse, mint chermoula

lobster poutine

$18.00

hand cut fries, cold water lobster, local cheese curds, lobster gravy

pimento cheese fritters

$11.00

bacon marmalade, bravas sauce

Large Plates

salmon

$24.00

scallions, jasmine rice, french green beans, soy caramel

whole north georgia trout

$29.00

boneless whole trout, carrots, asparagus, caper meuniere sauce

scallops

$39.00

lobster asparagus risotto, bacon marmalade, chipotle corn sauce

fried chicken

$22.00

two boneless chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, country gravy available grilled

short rib

$24.00

korean bbq, jasmine rice, bok choi

shrimp aglio e olio

$29.00

house tagliatelle, georgia white shrimp, evoo, garlic, parsley, lemon

seasonal garden bowl

$24.00

farro, onion, asparagus, mushroom, pickled beets, french green beans, feta cheese, herb citrus vinaigrette

Steaks

8 oz Filet Mignon

$48.00

8 oz filet served with choice of setup Traditional-yukon mashed potatoes, french green beans, red wine veal demi, maitre d butter Frite- house cut fries, parmesan, herbs, au poivre sauce, blue cheese truffle butter Signature (+$10)-lobster mac & cheese, grilled asparagus, lobster butter

12 oz NY Strip

$51.00

12 oz NY Strip Prime served with choice of setup: Traditional-yukon mashed potatoes, french green beans, red wine veal demi, maitre d butter Frite- house cut fries, parmesan, herbs, au poivre sauce, blue cheese truffle butter Signature (+$10)-lobster mac & cheese, grilled asparagus, lobster butter

14 oz Ribeye

$59.00

14 oz Ribeye Prime served with your choice of set up: Traditional-yukon mashed potatoes, french green beans, red wine veal demi, maitre d butter Frite- house cut fries, parmesan, herbs, au poivre sauce, blue cheese truffle butter Signature (+$10)-lobster mac & cheese, grilled asparagus, lobster butter

Pub Smalls & Munchies

birria tacos

$15.00

adobo braised short rib, corn tortillas, red onion, cilantro, radish, pepper jack

pimento cheese fritters

$11.00

bacon marmalade, bravas sauce

short rib bao

$13.00

korean bbq, cucumber, carrot, radish, bao bun

tempura shrimp

$16.00

harissa & honey glaze, feta mousse, mint chermoula

lobster poutine

$18.00

hand cut fries, cold water lobster, local cheese curds, lobster gravy

Pub Wings

Korean BBQ Wings

$14.00

sesame, cilantro ranch, srirachi peanuts

Molè Wings

$14.00

jalapeno, bravas sauce

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

pickled celery, blue cheese

Nashville Hot Wings

$14.00

house pickles, ranch

Bourbon Soy

$14.00

sesame, green onion, cilantro ranch

Pub Favorites

Signature Burger

$16.00

8 oz house blend pattie, farmstead cheese, shredded romaine,seasoned tomato, bacon marmalade, special sauce, house pickle, brioche bun, choice of house cut fries or side salad

Fish & Chips

$16.00

battered icelandic cod, housemade tarter, charred lemon, house cut fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

house brined & fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, house pickles, aioli, shredde romaine, brioche bun, choice for house cut fries or side salad

Pub Sides

House cut Fries

$6.00

house cut fries served with black garlic aioli

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Kitchen at Summit Chase is a casual farm to table made from scratch restaurant that is open to the public. We have great small plates, large plates, and a pub favorites. The Kitchen and Pub are open Tuesday - Saturday from 11AM-9PM. Brunch menu is available on Sundays from 11AM-3PM.

Website

Location

3197 Classic Drive, Snellville, GA 30078

Directions

