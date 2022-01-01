Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Kitchen Table 211 Broad St N

716 Reviews

$$

211 Broad St N

Prescott, WI 54021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Hash
All American
Hangover Hash

Classics

Breakfast menu items that have been with us since the beginning.
All American

All American

$8.00

2 Eggs, Toast, Choice Potato

Chicken Yard

$6.00

2 Eggs, Choice Potato

Eggs & Toast

$5.00

2 Eggs, Toast

Dingy

$6.00

Cheesy Scrambled Eggs on English Muffin

Skipper

$13.00

Ham, Spinach, Tomato Jam, Cheddar, Gouda, Scrambled eggs, on Texas Toast

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

House Made Sausage Gravy, 2 Biscuits, and Choice of Eggs

Sides

2 Eggs

$3.00

2 Eggs Your Way

Toast

$3.00

Choice Potato

$4.00

Hashbrowns or American Fries

Choice Meat

Sauces

1 Egg

$1.50

Asparagus

$5.00

Omelets

B.Y.O. Omelet

$7.00

Denver

$10.00

3 Egg Omelette with Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheddar Cheese

Butcher

$12.00

3 Egg Omelette with Chorizo, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Green Pepper and Cheddar Cheese

Birds Nest

$10.00

3 Egg Omelette with Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, and Smoked Gouda Cheese

Banker

$10.00

3 Egg Omelette with Sausage, Onions, Green Olives, Mushrooms, and Pepper Jack Cheese

Veggie

$10.00

3 Egg Omelette with Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomato, Spinach, Zucchini, and Smoked Gouda Cheese

Hamlette

$11.00

3 Egg Omelette with Ham and Cheddar Cheese, with an Over Easy Egg in the Middle, Then covered with Hollandaise sauce

Local Favs

Red Flannel Hash

Red Flannel Hash

$14.00

Corn Beef, Root Vegetables, Beets, Choice of Eggs, Toast, and Hollandaise

Loaded Hash

$11.00

Hashbrowns, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Choice of Eggs, Cheddar cheese, and Hollandaise

Hangover Hash

$14.00

Corn Beef, Hashbrowns, Pepperjack Cheese, Onion, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Choice of Eggs, Toast, and Hollandaise

Chorizo Tostada

$14.00

Chorizo Sausage, Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chip, Hashbrowns, Choice of Eggs, Hollandaise, and Salsa

Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.00

Three Flour Tortillas, Jerk BBQ Pork, Corn Salsa, Pepper Jack Cheesy Scrambled Eggs

Skipper

$13.00

Ham, Spinach, Tomato Jam, Cheddar, Gouda, Scrambled eggs, on Texas Toast

Chop & Eggs

$17.00

Egg Bennys

Lob and Asp Benny

$15.00

English Muffin, Lobster, Asparagus, Paoched Eggs, Hollandaise, and diced Tomatoes

Classic Benny

$9.00

English Muffin, Grilled Ham, Poached Eggs, And Hollandaise

Reuben Benny

$11.00

Marble Rye, Swiss Cheese, Corn beef, 2 Poached Eggs, and Hollandaise

Two14 Benny

$11.00

English Muffin, Grilled Ham, Spinach, Tomato Jam, Poached Eggs, and Hollandaise

3 Pigs Benny

$12.00Out of stock

Pot Roast Benny

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Florentine Benny

$12.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

2 Eggs Your Way

Toast

$3.00

Choice Potato

$4.00

Hashbrowns or American Fries

Choice Meat

Sauces

1 Egg

$1.50

Asparagus

$5.00

Griddled Goodies

Adam and Eve on a Yacht

$6.00

2 Eggs on top of a Pancake

Apple French Toast

Apple French Toast

$10.00

2 Thick Sliced French Toast, Corn Flake Curmble Crust,And Warm Apple Cranberry Chutney

French Toast Slice

$4.00

Cinnamon French Toast Slice

Fruity French Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Mancakes

$10.00

2 Pancakes Stuffed with House Sausage and Pepperjack cheese. Add Gravy to make them Super Mancakes

One Pancake

$3.00

1 Pancake

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.00

2 Pancakes

Lil' Wolfie's Menu

Kids Egg and toast

$5.00

Kids French Toast and Meat

$7.00

Kids Pancake and Meat

$7.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

kids Grilled cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00Out of stock

German Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Liquor

Rail Vodka

$4.00

Aquavitte

$5.00

Ketel 1 all flavors

$6.00

absolute all flavors

$5.00

finlandia all flavors

$5.00

Titos

$5.50Out of stock

Grey Goose

$7.00

smirnoff all flavors

$5.00

reverant

$6.00

45th parallel

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Aquavitte

$3.00

Deep Eddy's

$5.00

Driftless Glen

$5.00

DBL Rail Vodka

$6.00

DBLAquavitte

$7.50

Ketel 1 all flavors

$9.00

absolute all flavors

$7.50

finlandia all flavors

$7.50

titos

$8.25

Grey Goose

$10.50

smirnoff all flavors

$7.50

reverant

$9.00

45th parallel

$7.50

New Amsterdam

$7.50

Aquavitte

$4.50

Rail Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Korbel Brandy

$5.00

E&J Brandy

$4.00

Wisconsin Brandy

$5.00

Rail Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Korbel Brandy

$7.50

E&J Brandy

$6.00

Wisconsin Brandy

$7.50

Rail Rum

$4.00

Meyers

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Rail Rum

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$4.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Rail Whiskey

$4.00

Jim Beam all Flavors

$5.00

Jack Daneils All flavors

$5.00

Yukon Jack Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Ole Smokey

$5.00

Pendelton Rye

$8.00

1792

$8.00

Freedom

$5.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Crown Royal All Flavors

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Rail Whiskey

$6.00

Jim Beam all Flavors

$7.50

Jack Daneils All flavors

$7.50

Yukon Jack Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$7.50

Ole Smokey

$7.50

Pendelton Rye

$12.00

1792

$12.00

Freedom

$7.50

Makers Mark

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$5.00

High West

$6.00

Bulliet

$7.00

Border

$7.00

Russels Reserve

$8.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$8.00

Lagavulin

$9.00

Offerman edition

$10.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Four Roses

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Bulliet

$9.50

Border

$9.50

Russels Reserve

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Doctor Mc

$4.00

Rum Chatta

$4.00

B & B

$5.00

Puckers

$4.00

Midori

$4.00

Bailys

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Doctor Mc

$6.00

Rum Chatta

$6.00

B & B

$8.00

Puckers

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Bailys

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Cocktails

Screwdriver

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Screw Up

$6.00

Double Berry Screwdriver

$7.00

Baileys & Coffee

$6.00

Rumchatta Coffee

$6.00

Millionaire's Coffee

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Greyhound

$5.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Captain Sunrise

$6.00

Mandalorian

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

French Toast Cocktail

$7.00

Paloma

$8.00

Mule

$6.00

Mississippi Sunrise

$8.00

Apple Old Fashioned

$9.00

S'mores White Russian

$9.00

Big Kid's Chocolate Milk

$8.00

Apple Jacked

$7.00

Winter Sunshine

$9.00

Fuzzy D***

$7.00

Beer

Gunpowder IPA

$5.00

Mango Blonde

$5.00

Big Wave

$5.00

Staghorn Oktoberfest

$6.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Loon Juice

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Rush River

Blue Moon

Corona Extra

$4.00

High Life

$3.50

Miller lite

$3.50

Busch light can

$3.50

Coors

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Mich Golden Light

$3.50

Miller 64

$3.50

Busch na

$3.50

Rebel Coffee

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$3.50

Wine

Carnivor

$7.00

Apothic Red

$7.00

Pinot Nior

$7.00

Domaine du Sac

$7.00

Chardonay

$8.00

Sauvingon Blanc

$7.00

Mascoto

$7.00

Dry Riesling

$7.00

White Zin

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Sample Rose

$9.00

Sample Rose

$40.00

Sample Champagne

$7.00

Sample Champagne

$37.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

DR. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea unsweetened

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Starbucks Energy

$3.00

Arnie Palmer

$4.00

Saint Croix Blue Punch

$5.50

Orange juice

$4.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Peach Mule

$7.00

Kids Drink

Shots

Banana Hammock

$6.00

Bit-O-Honey

$6.00

Bowl of Oatmeal

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Mudslide Pudding

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$6.00

Green Egg

$6.00

Cream Pie

$6.00

Hotel

bloody to go

$6.00

mimosa kit

$20.00

Wine Sale

Bottled Wine

$5.00

Clothing

Retro T

$25.00

Black Wolfie

$20.00

Black V neck

$20.00

Black and Orange Staff Polo

$25.00

Orange Polo Mens

$25.00

Orange Polo Womens

$25.00

Hockey Hoodie

$40.00

Baby Bib

$5.00

Mug

$5.00

Orange/Charcoal Hat

$15.00

Black/White Hat

$15.00

Gray/Black Hat

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

211 Broad St N, Prescott, WI 54021

Directions

Gallery
The Kitchen Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Froth & Cork - 110 4th Street E
orange starNo Reviews
110 4th Street E Hastings, MN 55033
View restaurantnext
Park Place Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
200 Broadway Ave Saint Paul Park, MN 55071
View restaurantnext
Tattersall Distilling Craft Cocktail Bar & Eatery - River Falls, WI
orange starNo Reviews
1777 PAULSON RD River Falls, WI 54022
View restaurantnext
Angelina's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2170 H Eagle Creek Lane Saint Paul, MN 55129
View restaurantnext
Cloverleaf Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 287
2146 Hastings ave Newport, MN 55055
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1795 Radio Drive Woodbury, MN 55125
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Prescott

Two Rivers Lodge Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 235
117 Broad St. Prescott, MN 54021
View restaurantnext
Philander's Grill & Bar
orange star4.8 • 196
1000 US Hwy 10 Prescott, WI 54021
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Prescott
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston