Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

The Kitchen Table 530 W Plumb Lane Suite A

review star

No reviews yet

530 West Plumb Lane

Reno, NV 89509

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Carbonara, Fettuccini
TKT S'mores
Fig + Bleu Cheese

Bites

Bread and Butter

$4.00

Fried Mozzarella

$6.00

Fried Zucchini

$6.00

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Shishitos

$8.00

Appetizers

Crudo

$16.00

Fritto Misto

$15.00

rock shrimp, calamari, castelvetrano olives, onion, zucchini, fennel

Grilled Octopus

$16.00Out of stock

Mushroom + Polenta

$14.00

maitake mushroom, mushroom demi

Ravioli Uovo

$12.00

soft egg yolk, ricotta, spinach, truffle oil, brown butter, parmesan

Crab Cake

$17.00

Salads

spring mix, fennel, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Fig + Bleu Cheese

$14.00

Pomagranate + Apple

$14.00

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$17.00

asparagus, tomato, mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil

Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

fontina cheese, arugula salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

artichoke, niçoise olive, tomato sauce, basil

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

shishito peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Anchovy Pizza

$17.00

sliced garlic, oregano, tomato sauce, niçoise olives

Prosciutto

$19.00

Special Pizza

$22.00

Pasta

Carbonara, Fettuccini

$20.00

egg yolk, parmesan, shallots, pancetta

Tagliatelle Aglio Olio

$23.00

peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce

Gnocchi with Gorganzola

$19.00

garlic, white wine, parsley, olive oil

Sausage Fettucine

$19.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$23.00

Pappardelle Arrabiata

$22.00

Canneloni

$23.00

Open Pasta

$18.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$23.00

Entrées

Chicken Saltimbocca

$28.00

prosciutto, mushroom, sage

Catch of the Day

$30.00Out of stock

black rice, asparagus salad, lemon vinaigrette

Steak

$34.00

arugula, fennel, tomato, lemon vinaigrette

Grouper

$30.00

Sides

Broccolini

$8.00

parmesan cheese

French Fries

$8.00

truffle oil, sea salt

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

lemon vinaigrette

Saute Green Beans

$8.00

Open Food

Dessert

TKT S'mores

$9.00

flourless chocolate cake, graham cracker, marshmallow, caramel

Affogato

$7.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Beignets

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Chicken

$10.00

with broccoli

Kids Pasta Alfredo

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$9.00

Kids Pasta Tomato

$9.00

Kids Steak

$13.00

Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sparkling Apple Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

Panna Still Water

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino Small

$5.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Wine

Corkage

$20.00

Wine Taste

Broadbent Tawny BTL

$45.00

Chablis Premier Cru, Roland Lavantureux BTL

$78.00

Champ, J.Lasselle BTL

$80.00

Chardonnay, Ancient Peaks BTL

$48.00

Chardonnay, Henri Peruset BTL

$50.00

Chardonnay, Laird BTL

$66.00

Chardonnay, Routestock BTL

$47.00

Chardonnay, Routestock BTL

$42.00

Chardonnay, Trefethen BTL

$52.00

Falanghina, Tenute Ponte BTL

$60.00

Garnatxa Blanca, Portal BTL

$46.00

Moscato d'Asti, Elvio Tintero BTL

$46.00

Pecorino, La Quercia BTL

$48.00

Pinot Bianco, Terlan BTL

$56.00

Prosecco, Lovo BTL

$46.00

Reisling, Prost BTL

$40.00

Rose, McIntyre, BTL

$40.00

Rosé, Gris De Gris BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc, Ancient Peaks BTL

$46.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Le Petit Coquerel BTL

$48.00

Soave Classico, Pieropan BTL

$48.00

Sparkling Rose, Dom Chanteleuserie BTL

$59.00

Verdicchio, Marchetti BTL

$42.00

Vinho Verde, Broadbent BTL

$40.00

Vino Rosato, Elvio Tintero BTL

$46.00

Aglianico, Taurasi Santandrea BTL

$94.00

Barbaresco Chiarlo BTL

$102.00

Barbera, Cantine Valpane BTL

$42.00

Barolo, Scavino Prapo BTL

$102.00

Beaujolais, Dom Dupeuble BTL

$48.00

Brunello, Camigliano BTL

$100.00

Cabernet Sauv, Coquerel BTL

$65.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Ancient Peaks BTL

$54.00

Chianti Sanguineti BTL

$40.00

Chianti, Poggio Vignoso BTL

$42.00

Corbieres Rouge, Dom De Fontsainte BTL

$52.00

Cotes Du Rhone, Kermit Lynch BTL

$46.00

Dolcetto D'alba, Sandrone BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Malbec, Clos La Coutale BTL

$48.00

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, La Quercia BTL

$40.00

Montepulciano Riserva, La Quercia BTL

$60.00

Paydirt BTL

$54.00

Pinot Noir, Costa de Oro BTL

$50.00

Pinot Noir, Foley BTL

$74.00

Pinot Noir, Sangiacomo BTL

$100.00

Rosso Di Montalcino, Sesti BTL

$70.00

Rosso Toscano, Argiano BTL

$98.00

Syrah, Saint Joseph BTL

$58.00

Toscano, Argiano BTL

$110.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our open concept kitchen invites guests to interact with Chef Anthony Mercado where our neighbors, friends, and family can gather around our kitchen table to share stories, laugh, and eat well.

530 West Plumb Lane, Reno, NV 89509

