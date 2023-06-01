Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Kitchen Table - Rochelle

review star

No reviews yet

7034 S Klondike Road

Rochelle, IL 61068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

$5.00

$5.00

$10.00

$10.00

$15.00

$15.00


Donation

DONATIONS ARE NOT REQUIRED, BUT THEY ARE ALWAYS WELCOME. You choose if you would like to donate, and how much. Thank you in advance!

$2.50

$2.50

$5.00

$5.00

$10.00

$10.00

$15.00

$15.00

$20.00

$20.00

$25.00

$25.00

$30.00

$30.00

$35.00

$35.00

$40.00

$40.00

$45.00

$45.00

$50.00

$50.00

$75.00

$75.00

$100.00

$100.00

Credit Card Processing Fee

Credit Card Processing Fee

$0.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

If you would like to donate to Kitchen Table please visit http://www.KitchenTableRochelle.org Click on the Donate button. You can donate using PayPal or using your Debit or Credit Card. Thank you in advance

Website

Location

7034 S Klondike Road, Rochelle, IL 61068

Directions

Gallery
The Kitchen Table image
The Kitchen Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vince's Pizza - Rochelle, IL
orange starNo Reviews
1071 North 7th Street Rochelle, IL 61068
View restaurantnext
Spring Valley Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 57
300 E Washington St Oregon, IL 61061
View restaurantnext
FNS PIZZA - DAVIS JUNCTION
orange star4.3 • 555
5651 IL-251 DAVIS JUNCTION, IL 61020
View restaurantnext
The Rack on 72 - 9042 Illinois 72
orange starNo Reviews
9042 Illinois 72 Stillman Valley, IL 61084
View restaurantnext
Hairy Cow Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 439
450 East Blackhawk Drive Byron, IL 61010
View restaurantnext
Deaf Pig - 120 N. Union St.
orange starNo Reviews
120 N. Union St. Byron, IL 61010
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rochelle
Dixon
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston