the knack hyannis
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
we created the knack with one purpose in mind: to share the food that we grew up with, the food that hits the spot after a day at the beach, the food that defines summers on cape cod.
Location
1120 Iyannough Road, Hyannis, MA 02601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gimmy's Tavern at Hyannis Golf Course - 508-280-7989 or gimmystavern.com
No Reviews
1800 Iyannouh Rd Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurant