the knack hyannis

1120 Iyannough Road

Hyannis, MA 02601

Order Again

Popular Items

burgers

$7.00

cheese, burger sauce

$7.50

burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house made pickles

$9.00

onion rings, bacon, cheese, sweet horseradish sauce

$9.00

avocado, caramelized onions, cheese, burger sauce

$9.00

pickled red onions, house made pickles, roasted jalapenos, cheese, spicy mayo

hot dogs

$5.50

all-beef hot dog, split griddled

$7.00

onion rings, house made pickles, whole grain beer mustard

$8.00

bacon, avocado, spicy mayo

sandwiches

$23.00

light lemon mayo, boston bibb lettuce, chives

$23.00

fried ipswich clams, chopped boston bibb lettuce, homemade tartar

$12.50

crispy fried haddock, lettuce, house made pickles, homemade tartar

$9.50

buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, pickled red onions, sweet horseradish sauce

$9.00

bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and burger sauce

tacos

$12.50

lightly fried haddock, cabbage, radish, crema, cilantro and lime (2 per order)

$10.00

avocado, pickled red onions, cabbage, radish, crema, cilantro and lime (2 per order)

sides

$9.50

buttermilk fried chicken, sweet horseradish sauce

$6.50
$5.50
$4.00

sweets

$4.50

vanilla, chocolate or twist in a cup or cone

$6.50

vanilla, chocolate, twist, coffee, mocha, strawberry, peanut butter, cookies & cream, daily specials

$7.50

daily specials

drinks

canned water

$2.50

coke

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

root beer

$2.50

ginger ale

$2.50

aha watermelon seltzer

$2.50

homemade lemonade

$4.50

iced tea

$3.50

tea north can (unsweetened, slightly carbonated)

cold brew coffee

$4.50

snowy owl cold brew can

aha peach/honey seltzer

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
we created the knack with one purpose in mind: to share the food that we grew up with, the food that hits the spot after a day at the beach, the food that defines summers on cape cod.

1120 Iyannough Road, Hyannis, MA 02601

