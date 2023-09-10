Dessert

Desserts

Helado

$5.00

Profiterole

$5.00

Volcan chocolate / Chocolate lava cake

$5.00

Arroz con leche / Rice pudding

$5.00

Arrollado dulce de leche / dulce de leche roll

$5.00

Mousse de chocolate / Chocolate mousse

$5.00

Mousse de maracuva / Passion fruit mousse

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Tiramisu / Classic tiramisu

$5.00

Flan / Flan

$5.00

Panqueque / Creppe

$5.00

Queso y dulce / Cheese & Jam

$5.00

Torta de cumpleaños

Lemon Pie

$5.00

Red Velvet

$5.00

Copa de Celebración

$19.95

Brownie

$5.00

Dessert (Incluido)

Flan

Budin de pan

Helado

Panqueque de dulce de leche

Dulce de membrillo y queso

Dulce de batata y queso

Cheescake

Balcarce

Arrollado dulce de leche

Mousse de maracuya

Lemon Pie

Red Velvet

Profiterol

N/A Beverages

Beverages/Gaseosa

Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Starry Lemon

$5.00

Crush orange

$5.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$5.00

Tropicana fruit punch

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$8.95

Milkshakes

$8.95

Milk

$8.95

Apple Juice

$8.95

Orange Juice

$8.95

Pineapple juice

$8.95

Cramberry Juice

$8.95

Agua S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Agua Panna

$4.00

Watermelon Juice

$8.95

Lemonade

$8.95

Cafe selection

Espresso

$3.50

Doble espresso

$5.00

Cortadito

$3.50

Cafe latte

$4.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Takeout Menu

PARRILLA / GRILL - PRECIO POR LIBRA / PRICE PER POUND

Chinchulines / Veal trip

$14.50

Mollejas / Sweetbread

$14.50

Chorizo / Sausage

$14.50

Morcilla / Blood sausage

$14.50

Cuadril / Rump sirloin

$14.50

Asado cortado / Short ribs

$14.50

Bife / NY strip

$14.50

Matambre de ternera / Flank steak

$14.50

Colita / Bottom sirloin

$14.50

Bondiola de cerdo / Pork bondiola

$14.50

Lomo de cerdo / Pork loin

$14.50

Carre relleno / Center cut pork loin

$14.50

Pamplona de cerdo / Pork pamplona

$14.50

Salchicha parrillera / Grilled sausage

$14.50

Pechuga rellena / Stuffed chicken breast

$14.50

Pechuga de pollo / Chicken breast

$14.50

Lomo / Tenderloin

$19.50

Entrana / Skirt steak

$19.50

Picana / Picanha

$19.50

Vacio / Flank

$19.50

Parrilla para 2 (sin acompañantes)

$34.00

MESA FRÍA / COLD SIDE DISHES - PRECIO POR LIBRA / PRICE PER POUND

Ensalada rusa / Russian salad

$8.50

Ensalada de pasta / Pasta salad

$8.50

Ensalada de pollo / Chicken salad

$8.50

Ensalada waldorf / Waldorf salad

$8.50

Ensalada caprese / Caprese salad

$8.50

Ensalada del chef / Chef salad

$8.50

Ensalada de quinoa / Quinoa salad

$8.50

Ensalada con pollo y salsa de mango / Chicken Salad with Mango Salsa

$8.50

Ensalada griega / Greek salad

$8.50

Ensalada de atun y lechuga / Tuna Salad with Lettuce

$8.50

Ensalada de arroz al curry con mango / Curried mango rice salad

$8.50

Ensalada fresca a su gusto / Custom fresh salad

$8.50

Normanda / Coleslaw

$8.50

Papa americana / American potato

$8.50

Pollo escabeche / Pickled chicken

$8.50

Berenjena escabeche / Pickled eggplants

$8.50

Piononos (verdura, roquefort, primavera) / (Vegetable, roquefort, spring).

$8.50

Tortilla papas / Potatoes tortilla

$8.50

Tarta capresa / Tarts caprese

$8.50

Tarta espinaca / Spinach tortilla

$8.50

ENTRANTES ADICIONALES / APPETIZERS

Arroz congri / Congri rice

$4.00

Papas fritas / French fries

$4.00

Batata fritas / Sweet potato fries

$4.00

Arroz blanco / Rice

$4.00

Pure de papas / Mashed potatoes

$4.00

Empanadas (1)

$2.50

Tiras de pollo / Chicken tenders

$4.00

ACOMPAÑANTES / HOT SIDE DISHES PORCIÓN INDIVIDUAL / SINGLE PORTION

Lengua a la vinagreta / Beef tongue vinaigrette

$18.00

Ceviche / Ceviche

$18.00

Matambre / Stuffed rolled beef

$18.00

Picada fiambres / Cheeses and meat table

$18.00

Vittel Tone / Vitello Tonnato

$18.00

Ensalada de mariscos / Seafood Salad

$18.00

Ensalada de camarones / Shrimp salad

$18.00

Patio Menu

COMBOS

Combo 1 NY Steak / Bife de chorizo

$17.90

Combo 2 Beef rips / Asado de tira

$19.90

Combo 3 Flank Steak / Vacio

$18.90

Combo 4 Argentinead grill x 1 / Parrilada x 1

$24.90

Combo 5 Argentinean grill x 2 / Parrillada x 2

$44.90

Combo 6 Grill chicken breast / Pechuga de pollo

$14.90

Combo 7 Beef milanesa / Milanesa de carne

$15.90

Combo 8 Chcken milanesa / Milanesa de pollo

$14.90

Combo 9 Choripan

$13.90

Combo 10 Milanesa sandwich de pollo

$14.90

Combo 11 Milanesa sandwich de carne

$15.90

Combo 12 House burguer / Hamburguesa

$14.90

Combo 13 Hot dog

$9.90

Combo 14 Chicken tenders

$13.90

Combo 15 Empanadas

$3.50

Combo 16 Pizzeta cheese

$8.90

ENSALADAS

Caesar Salad Bowl

$10.90

Fresh Salad

$8.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.90

Miga Sandwich

$2.50

Miga sandwich x 12

$25.00

SIDES

White rice / Arroz blanco

$5.00

Yellow rice / Arroz amarillo

$5.00

Congri rice / Arroz congri

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes / Pure de papa

$5.00

Sauteed Potatoes / Papas salteadas

$5.00

French fries / Papas fritas

$5.00

Steamed vegetables / Vegetales al vapor

$5.00

Cole slaw / Ensalada de col

$5.00

Soup of the day / Sopa del dia

$5.00

DESSERTS

Flan

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50

Cheese Cake

$5.50

Balcarce

$5.50

Fruit Salad

$5.50

Lemon Pie

$5.50

SOFT DRINKS / BEBIDAS

Soda bottle / Botella de soda

$3.50

Apple or Orange Juice / Jugo manzana o naranja

$5.00

Draft pepsi / pepsi de sifon

$2.50

Spring water / Agua mineral

$2.00

Bottle Beer / Cerveza de botella

$6.00

Draft beer / Cerveza de sifon

$5.50

Wine bottle

$12.00

Sangria / Clericot

$11.90

Gatorade

$4.50