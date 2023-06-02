Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Knuckle Sandwiches

review star

No reviews yet

200 W Main St

Council Grove, KS 66846

Toasty Sandwiches

The Knuckle Sandwich

$11.00

Kickin' Wing

$9.00

Cheesy Enchilada

$9.00

Reuben

$11.00

The Beulah

$10.00

BLT

$9.00

Spin-Dip Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Fancy Pants Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Jalepeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cold Sandwiches

Spiced Chicken Salad

$9.00

Turkey Caesar

$9.00

Italian Sub

$10.50

Big Tuna

$8.00

Classic PBJ

$6.00

Drinks

16 oz Drink

$2.00

32 oz Drink

$3.00

22 oz Souvenir Cup

$4.00

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

12oz Water

12oz Kids Drink

$1.75

Kids Meal

Flying Frisbee

$7.50

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$25.00

Crew Sweatshirt

$60.00

40 oz Tumbler

$36.00

Coffee Mug

$25.00

Frisbee

$4.00

Dad Cap

$34.00

Flat Bill Hat

$36.00

Stadium Cup - unfilled

$3.00

Sticker

$4.50

Sides

Pickle

$0.50

Potato Salad

$2.00

Slaw

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Dill Dip - 2oz

$1.50

Dill Dip - 5oz

$2.50

Applesauce

$2.00

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$2.00

Dessert

Apple Pie Bars

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best sandwiches in the Flint Hills!

200 W Main St, Council Grove, KS 66846

