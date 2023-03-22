The Kombucha Bar 6 Bloomfield Ave, Flemington, New Jersey 08822
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Kombucha is a fascinating probiotic drink with a long history. known by the ancients as an "Elixir of Immortality". At The kombucha Bar we take pride in brewing the smoothest kombucha without compromise. Our kombucha is unfiltered in order to provide full benefits for gut wellness.
15 Pleasant View Way, Flemington, NJ 08822
