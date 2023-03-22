  • Home
The Kombucha Bar 6 Bloomfield Ave, Flemington, New Jersey 08822

No reviews yet

15 Pleasant View Way

Flemington, NJ 08822

Kombucha

Turmeric Ginger Kombucha

Turmeric Ginger Kombucha

$4.50+

ingredients: Turmeric, ginger, black pepper

Red Zinger

Red Zinger

$4.00+

ingredients: beets, carrot, ginger, apple, lime

Secret Garden

Secret Garden

$4.00+

ingredients: kale, cilantro, celery, apple, lime

Mango passionfruit

Mango passionfruit

$4.50+

flavored with: organic mango, organic passion fruit, organic apple, organic pear juice

Blueberry Pomegranate

Blueberry Pomegranate

$4.50+

Flavored with:organic blueberry, organic pomegranate

Sangria

Sangria

$4.50+

Flavored with: organic mixed berries, organic concord grape, organic orange, organic green apple, organic lime

Carrot Top

Carrot Top

$4.50+

Flavored by: organic carrot, organic green apple, organic orange, pineapple, organic ginger, organic lime

Acai Berry

Acai Berry

$4.50+

Frozen organic Açaí Berry

RoseBiscus

RoseBiscus

$4.50+

organic peppermint, organic lavender flowers, organic rose petals, organic hibiscus flowers

Flower Patch

Flower Patch

$4.50+

organic hibiscus flowers, organic lavender flower, organic butterfly flower

Elderberry

Elderberry

$4.00+

Flavored with: organic Elderberries, Organic Echinacea, organic orange peel, organic cinnamon, organic rosehips, cloves

Magic Flower

Magic Flower

$4.50+

Flavored with: organic butterfly Pea Flower, organic lime

Lemongrass Ginger

Lemongrass Ginger

$4.50+

Flavored with: organic lemongrass, organic ginger

Smoothies

Island Breeze

Island Breeze

$6.99+

Ingredients: Mixed Tropical fruits, organic mangoes, organic strawberries, organic pineapple, organic bananas

Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$5.99+

Ingredients: blueberries, strawberries, black berries, raspberries, bananas

Blueberry Banana

Blueberry Banana

$5.99+

Ingredients: organic banana, organic blueberries

Green Machine

Green Machine

$5.99+

Ingredients: organic kale, organic cucumber, organic, banana

Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Ingredients: Acai, banana, granola, mixed berries

Green machine bowl

Green machine bowl

$11.00

ingredients: kale, cucumber, banana, granola,

CBD

WYLD sparkling

WYLD sparkling

$5.25
WYLD Elderberry Gummies

WYLD Elderberry Gummies

$5.15
Green Tea-The Brothers Apothecary

Green Tea-The Brothers Apothecary

$4.50

Green Tea CBD

Chocodelic Trip-The Brothers Apothecary

Chocodelic Trip-The Brothers Apothecary

$4.25

Dutch Cocoa meets an adaptogenic blend of 10 synergistic mushrooms in this CBD hot cocoa. Delicious & healthy. Low sugar & blended with organic, fair-trade Madagascar vanilla bean.

CBD Chocodelic trip/9 cups

CBD Chocodelic trip/9 cups

$35.99

Dutch Cocoa meets an adaptogenic blend of 10 synergistic mushrooms in this CBD hot cocoa. Delicious & healthy. Low sugar & blended with organic, fair-trade Madagascar vanilla bean.

CBD Buddha's Berry/20bags green tea

CBD Buddha's Berry/20bags green tea

$90.00
CBD Space Gods-wildberry

CBD Space Gods-wildberry

$16.00

Space Gods Delta Gummies are guaranteed to elevate your mood! A favorite by mixing sweet and tart strawberries with sweet and tangy mangos, and as always packed with the perfect amount of CBD per gummy and always less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

CBD Space Gods-Water melon

CBD Space Gods-Water melon

$16.00

Space Gods Delta Gummies are guaranteed to elevate your mood! A favorite by mixing sweet and tart strawberries with sweet and tangy mangos, and as always packed with the perfect amount of CBD per gummy and always less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

Wellness Shots

Red Zinger

Red Zinger

$2.50+

ingredients: organic beets, organic carrots, organic ginger, organic green apple, organic lime

Fire Cider

Fire Cider

$2.50+
Turmeric

Turmeric

$2.50+
Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$3.25

Kombucha Mocktails

Pink lady

Pink lady

$4.75+

ingredients: dragon fruit, passionfruit, mango, kombucha, coconut milk

Sangria

Sangria

$4.75+

Ingredients: organic mixed berries, organic concord grape, organic orange, organic green apple, organic lime

snacks

Granola Parfait

Granola Parfait

$3.50

Ingredients: organic low-fat yogurt, organic granola mixed

Protein Bites

Protein Bites

$3.50+

Ingredients: organic Cashew, Organic semi-sweet chocolate chips, organic pitted Dates , organic cashew butter, organic vanilla extract, organic cacao powder.

Turmeric Hummus

Turmeric Hummus

$4.49

ingrdientss: Organic chickpeas, Organic tahini, Organic extra virgin olive oil, Organic garlic, Organic lemon, Organic cumin, Organic turmeric powder, Organic salt, Organic black pepper,

Latte

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$6.00
Matcha latte

Matcha latte

$4.25
Hot chocolate

Hot chocolate

$3.25

Hot Cider

$3.25
CBD green tea latte

CBD green tea latte

$5.00
CBD Hot Cocoa | Chocodelic Trip latte

CBD Hot Cocoa | Chocodelic Trip latte

$4.25

Dutch Cocoa meets an adaptogenic blend of 10 synergistic mushrooms in this CBD hot cocoa. Delicious & healthy. Low sugar & blended with organic, fair-trade Madagascar vanilla bean.

Merchandise

32oz Stainless steel

32oz Stainless steel

$29.99
Kombucha tanks

Kombucha tanks

$24.99
Kombucha-Bags

Kombucha-Bags

$15.00
stainless steel-straw

stainless steel-straw

$1.50
Kombucha-T-shirt

Kombucha-T-shirt

$24.99
Kombucha Glass

Kombucha Glass

$6.00

Kombucha-Small bag

$2.00

Spices

Green Zaatar Mix

Green Zaatar Mix

$9.00

Kombucha Soap

Kombucha soap-Lemongrass

Kombucha soap-Lemongrass

$5.00+

Elderberry Syrup/DIY kit

Elderberry DIY kit

Elderberry DIY kit

$24.75
Elderberry syrup

Elderberry syrup

$9.33+

Wholesale-Kombucha

Kombucha Keg

$140.00

Kombucha Keg-Factory Fuel

$127.00

12oz bottle-Case of 12

$38.00

Cold Pressed juice

Green Machine

Green Machine

$8.00

Ingredients: organic kale, organic green apple, organic celery, cucumber, organic cilantro, organic lime.

Carrot Top

Carrot Top

$8.00

Ingredients: organic carrot, organic green apple, organic orange, pineapple, organic ginger, organic lime

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kombucha is a fascinating probiotic drink with a long history. known by the ancients as an "Elixir of Immortality". At The kombucha Bar we take pride in brewing the smoothest kombucha without compromise. Our kombucha is unfiltered in order to provide full benefits for gut wellness.

Location

15 Pleasant View Way, Flemington, NJ 08822

Directions

