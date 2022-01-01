The Korean Rose imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Korean Rose 6118 E Speedway Blvd Ste. 102

review star

No reviews yet

6118 E Speedway Blvd Ste. 102

Tucson, AZ 85712

BASIC TEAS

Black Tea

$4.75

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.75

Oolong Tea

$4.75

White Peach Green Tea

$4.75

FLAVORED TEAS

Grapefruit Tea

$5.00

Green Apple Tea

$5.00

Guava Tea

$5.00

Honey Tea

$5.00

Lychee Tea

$5.00

Mango Tea

$5.00

Passionfruit Tea

$5.00

Peach Tea

$5.00

Pineapple Tea

$5.00

Rose Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Tea

$5.00

MILK TEA

Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.50

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

White Peach Green Milk Tea

$5.50

Thai Milk Tea

$5.50

FLAVORED MILK TEAS

Almond Milk Tea

$5.75

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.75

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.75

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.75

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.75

Honey Milk Tea

$5.75

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.75

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75

Nutella Milk Tea

$5.75

Okinawa Milk Tea

$5.75

Rose Milk Tea

$5.75

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.75

Taro Milk Tea

$5.75

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.75

SLUSHIES

Slushie

$5.50

SMOOTHIES

Brown Sugar Smoothie

$6.00

Coconut Smoothie

$6.00

Coffee Smoothie

$6.00

Honeydew Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Matcha Smoothie

$6.00

Oreo Smoothie

$6.00

Peach Smoothie

$6.00

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Taro Smoothie

$6.00

Thai Tea Smoothie

$6.00

SPECIALTY COFFEE

Espresso (Hot)

$3.25

Cortado (Hot)

$4.25

Cappuccino (Hot)

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Latte

$4.75

Mocha

$5.25

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

Caramel Latte

$5.25

Hazelnut Latte

$5.25

Lavender Latte

$5.25

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Charcoal Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Condensed Milk Latte

$5.75

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.75

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.75

Nutella Latte

$5.75

Chai Latte

$5.25

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Drip Coffee (Hot)

$3.00

Cold Brew

$0.50

COFFEE

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

Thai-Viet Coffee

$6.00

Sea Salt Black Coffee

$6.00

ICED SPECIALS

Korean Rose

$6.25

Matcha Maker

$6.25

Monsoon Breeze

$6.25

POG

$6.25

Rose Blossom

$6.25

Tucson Cooler

$6.25

BLENDED SPECIALS

Dol' Whip

$6.50

Purple Romance

$6.50

Miami Vice

$6.50

CHEESECAKE SERIES

Matcha Cheesecake

$6.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.50

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$6.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Thai Tea Cheesecake

$6.50

Taro Cheesecake

$6.50

KPOP SERIES

Euphoria

$6.25

Map of the Soul

$6.25

ShMang

$6.50

Psycho

$6.50

LEMONADE SERIES

Dragonfruit Hand-Crafted Lemonade

$5.75

Kiwi Hand-Crafted Lemonade

$5.75

Mango Hand-Crafted Lemonade

$5.75

Raspberry Hand-Crafted Lemonade

$5.75

Strawberry Hand-Crafted Lemonade

$5.75

MONTHLY SPECIALS

OC Refresher

$6.00

Blueberry Milk Tea

$6.50

Maple Vanilla Latte

$6.50

Pudding You First

$7.50

Spicespice Baby

$7.50

Hey Gourdeous

$6.00

I Like You But Imchai

$6.50

Dark & Wild

$7.00

1 Of 1

$7.00

Blood Orange Smoothie

$7.25

EXTRAS

Extra

Water Cup

SECRET MENU

Beau's Puppuccino

$6.50

Bees Knees

$6.50

Beetlejuice

$6.50

Berry Merry Christmas

$6.50

Better On My Own

$6.25

Beyond The Grave

$6.50

Boston Cream Milk Tea

$6.50

Caught in a Lie

$6.50

Chai Cardigan

$6.50

Cheers for New Years

$6.50

Dragon's Gold

$6.50

Feel Like Gucci

$6.25

Filling Awesome

$6.50

Fireworks Spritzer II

$6.50

Flower Power

$6.25

Froyo Pop

$6.50

Holly Jolly Milk Tea

$6.50

Honey Nut Cobi-O's

$6.50

La Vida Mocha

$6.50

Lavish Lauren

$6.25

Layers on Layers

$6.50

Lychee Mane

$6.50

Mark's Madness

$6.50

Melona Bar

$6.50

Midnight Tradition

$6.25

Mucho Matcha

$6.25

New Year's Kiss

$6.50

Nuts For Tirimis-U

$6.50

Oh My Gourd!

$6.50

Oh, Deer

$6.00

Peter Parker Punch

$6.50

Phoenix Suns

$6.50

S/He Loves Me

$6.50

S/He Loves Me Not

$6.50

Sad Girlz/Boiz Club

$6.50

Ore-Ahri

$6.50

Sand Castles

$6.50

Santa’s Special

$6.50

Sea U Later

$6.50

Serendipity

$6.75

Sleigh All Day

$6.00

Sope Swirl

$6.50

Sugar Bunny Latte

$6.25

Taroreo

$7.00

The Cobbler

$6.50

Thoi Tea

$6.25

Times Square Ball Drop

$6.50

True Brew-Tea

$6.50

White Chocolate Kiss

$7.00

Winter Wonderland

$6.50

Loving is Easy

$7.00

Boys Over Flowers

$6.50

Kiss Me More

$6.50

Singles Inferno

$7.00

Cinnaminnie

$7.50

Spring Ray

$7.00

Jazzy's Pot of Gold

$7.00

Thin Mint Magic

$7.50

Mystic Mango

$7.00

Orange Blossom

$7.00

Cheesecake Delight

$7.00

Mango Lasi

$5.50

REUSABLE

Small White Reusable Bag

$2.00

Loveable Tuck & Toss Tote Bag

$15.00

Dragonfruit Tuck & Toss Tote Bag

$15.00

Canvas Tote Bag

$8.00

Reusable Straw Kit

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6118 E Speedway Blvd Ste. 102, Tucson, AZ 85712

Directions

The Korean Rose image

