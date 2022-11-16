  • Home
  • Tulsa
  • The Krazy Olive - 5727 South Garnett Road
The Krazy Olive 5727 South Garnett Road

The Krazy Olive 5727 South Garnett Road

No reviews yet

5727 South Garnett Road

Tulsa, OK 74146

Popular Items

Chef Salad
Turkey, Ham & Cheese
Caesar Salad

Sides

Chips

$1.45

Hummus Dip SIDE

$1.95

Potato Salad

$1.45

Fruit Salad

$2.25Out of stock

Fresh seasonal variety

Pita Chips

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.25

Side Raw Mixed Veggies

$1.50

Carrots, Cucumbers, & Bell Peppers

Appetizers

Spiniach Pie

$3.95Out of stock

Oven baked hand tossed dough stuffed with fresh spinach

Hummus Dip Appetizer 8oz

$3.95

Tabouli 8oz

$3.45

Finely chooped parsley, with tomatoes, mint, onion, bulgur seasoned with olive oil and lemon juice

Cabbage Rolls

$3.95

Fresh cabbage leaves rolled over spiced ground beef and rice covered with tomato sauce

Grape Leaves

$3.95

Great vegan appetizer

Side Salad

$3.25

Hummus Dip 32oz

$9.95

Tabouli 32oz

$9.95

Cold Subs

Ham & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey, Ham & Cheese

Italian Cold Cut

Roast Beef & Cheese

Tuna Salad

Fresh made Albacore white tuna

Veggie Sub

Garden fresh vegetables with Avocado

Hot Subs

Meat Ball & Cheese

Homeade meatball topped with fresh marinera and melted provolone cheese

Italian Sausage

Italian sausage, hard salami, topped with fresh marinara and melted provolone

Philly Chicken

Chicken breast, sauteed onion and bell pepper and melted provolone

French Dip

Lean roast beef, melted provolone and made to perfection Au jus

The Cuban

Pork roast, ham, melted swiss, mustard and pickles served on fresh French bread

Turkey Reuben on Rye

$6.45

Spicy mustard or 1000 Island dressing

Grilled Chicken

Chicken breast, cheese, Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on fresh baked bread

Tuna Melt

Oven melted and toasted Albacore tuna salad with melted cheddar over your choice of white or wheat bread.

BLT

Crispy bacon served on white or wheat bread with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato.

Turkey Club

Thinly sliced turkey breast Crispy bacon Fresh avocado Served on white or wheat bread With mayo, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing

Chicken Club

Oven baked seasoned chicken breast Crispy bacon, fresh avocado Served on choice of white or wheat bread With mayo, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing

Flat Breads

Kafta Sandwich

$7.45

Spiced ground beef, mixed with finely chopped onion and parsley, hummus spread and tabouli

Margarita Pizza

$6.45

Marinera sauce, fresh basil, olive oil and provolone

Margarita Chicken Pizza

$7.95

Gyro Pizza

$7.95

Tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, feta cheese

Grilled Chicken Feta

$7.95

Chicken breast, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and ranch dressing

Gyro Wrap

$7.95

Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce

Wraps

Wrap

$8.45

Choice of any meat or cheese

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.45

Al dente pasta topped with homeade meatballs, fresh rich marinera sauce and melted provolone cheese

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$8.45

Marinated chicken breast over fresh pasta topped with marinera sauce and melted provolone cheese

3 Way Spaghetti

$7.45

Spaghetti, chili, and cheese

Spud

Plain Spud

$5.95

Chili Cheese Spud

$8.95

Broccoli & Cheese

$7.45

Meat Lover Spud

$8.45

Choice of any meat and cheese

Veggie Spud

$7.45

Fresh avocado and fresh garden vegtables

Salad

Chef Salad

$8.45

Chopped turkey breast and ham, cheddar cheese and fresh vegetables

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.45

Mediterranean Salad

$8.45

Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita chips

Tuna Salad

$8.45

Homeade with white Albacore Tuna

Caesar Salad

$6.45

Tossed caesar, homemade croutons

Soup

Beef Lentil

$3.45+

Potato Leek

$3.45+Out of stock

Vegetable Beef

$3.45+Out of stock

Chicken Noodles

$3.45+Out of stock

Chili

$3.45+

French Onion

$3.45+

Dessert

Cookies

$0.95

Baklava

$1.65

Brownie

$1.45Out of stock

Amish Pecan Pie

$3.49

Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean

Extra Dressing

Tzatziki sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

Zesty Italian

$0.50

Mediterranean

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Extra Cheese

Feta

$1.00

Chedar

$1.00

Provolone

$1.00

Mozarella

$1.00

Parmasean

$1.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink 24oz

$1.85

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$1.85

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$1.85

Bottled Drinks

$1.85

Assortment

Sandwich Tray

Sandwich 20"

$49.95

Wrap Tray

Assorted Wraps

$49.95

Dessert Tray

Assorted

$49.95

Salad

Salad

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!fresh deli and home made food ,healthy Mediterranean food that taste great and great quality deli food

Location

5727 South Garnett Road, Tulsa, OK 74146

Directions

