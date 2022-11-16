The Krazy Olive 5727 South Garnett Road
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!fresh deli and home made food ,healthy Mediterranean food that taste great and great quality deli food
5727 South Garnett Road, Tulsa, OK 74146
