Sandwiches

The Kroft Anaheim

2,144 Reviews

$$

440 S Anaheim Blvd

Anaheim, CA 92805

Popular Items

Wagyu Smash Burger
Country Fried Chicken
Kroft Fried Chicken

Sandwiches

Porchetta

Porchetta

$12.00

Pork belly, cracklings, salsa verde, seasoned arugula, caramelized onions, and ciabatta

Beef Melt

Beef Melt

$12.00

Braised beef, gravy, monterey jack, seasoned arugula, pickled red onions, and ciabatta.

Kroft Fried Chicken

Kroft Fried Chicken

$13.00

Jalapeño slaw, garlic mayo, and potato roll.

French Dip

French Dip

$12.00

Shaved beef, caramelized onions, horseradish mayo on a potato roll. Served with au jus.

East Coast Dip

East Coast Dip

$12.00

Roasted pork, broccoli rabe on a potato roll. Served with pork jus.

Cubano

Cubano

$12.00

Pulled pork, ham, pickles and mustard on a potato roll.

Wagyu Smash Burger

Wagyu Smash Burger

$10.50+

TWO BEEF PATTIES, TWO SLICES OF AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, PICKLES, SECRET SAUCE, BRIOCHE BUN

BBQ Wagyu Smash Burger

BBQ Wagyu Smash Burger

$12.50+Out of stock

TWO BEEF PATTIES, BACON, TWO SLICES OF AMERICAN CHEESE, FRIED ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE, BRIOCHE BUN

Wagyu Spicy Jack Smash Burger

Wagyu Spicy Jack Smash Burger

$12.50+

TWO WAGYU BEEF PATTIES, TWO SLICES OF SPICY JACK CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, BACON CRUMBLE, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, ROASTED JALAPENO GARLIC MAYO, BRIOCHE BUN

Baked Potatoes

Chili Cheese Baked Potato

Chili Cheese Baked Potato

$12.00

CHILI , CHOPPED ONIONS, CHEESE SAUCE, GREEN ONIONS, SOUR CREAM, BACON

Philly Cheese Baked Potato

Philly Cheese Baked Potato

$12.00

ROAST BEEF, GRILLED ONIONS, CHEESE SAUCE, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, PARSLEY

Braised Beef Baked Potato

Braised Beef Baked Potato

$12.00

BRAISED BEEF, BROWN GRAVY, PICKLED RED ONIONS, SHREDDED CHEDDAR, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, PARSLEY

Country Chicken Baked Potato

Country Chicken Baked Potato

$12.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS , SHREDDED CHEDDAR, COUNTRY GRAVY, GREEN ONIONS, BACON

Cheeseburger Baked Potato

Cheeseburger Baked Potato

$12.00Out of stock

GROUND BEEF, CHEESE SAUCE, LETTUCE, ONIONS, TOMATOES, PICKLES, SECRET SAUCE, SESAME SEEDS

Chicken Tikka Masala Baked Potato

Chicken Tikka Masala Baked Potato

$12.00

CHICKEN, TIKKA MASALA GRAVY, SHREDDED CHEDDAR, CREMA, CILANTRO

Porky Baked Potato

Porky Baked Potato

$12.00Out of stock

PORCHETTA, SALSA VERDE, SHREDDED CHEDDAR, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CREMA

Poutine

Classic

Classic

$10.00

Brown gravy, cheese curds, and parsley.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.00

Chicken, Jalapeno Masala Gravy, Crema and Cilantro.

Katsu Curry

Katsu Curry

$13.00

Panko-crusted chicken cutlet, housemade Japanese curry gravy, cheese curds, Japanese radish, togarashi, and green onions.

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$13.00

Beef patty, fried egg, brown gravy, cheese curds, fried onions, ketchup glaze, and green onions.

Brasied Beef

Brasied Beef

$13.00

Braised beef gravy, mushrooms, pickled red onions, cheese curds, and parsley.

Country Fried Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$13.00

Country sausage gravy, chicken nuggets, bacon, cheese curds, and green onions (contains pork).

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Beef patty, sliced American cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and toasted sesame seeds.

BBQ Cheeseburger

BBQ Cheeseburger

$13.00

Beef patty, bacon, sliced American cheese, bbq sauce, fried onions and green onions.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Kroft chili, cheese sauce, bacon-panko breadcrumbs, green onions and sour cream.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Chicken nuggets, fried cheese curds, marinara, parmesan cheese and parsley.

Sides

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Bacon, parmesan, and balsamic reduction.

Mac And Cheese
$5.00

$5.00
Jalapeno Coleslaw

Jalapeno Coleslaw

$3.00

Cabbage, red onions, jalapeños, parsley and dijon vinaigrette.

Chili Mac

Chili Mac

$5.00

Mac n Cheese, Kroft chili, bacon-panko breadcrumbs and green onions.

2 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll

2 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll

$3.50Out of stock

Ground beef, American cheese, onions and pickles.

3 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll

3 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll

$5.00Out of stock

Ground beef, American cheese, onions and pickles.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Fried panko crusted white cheddar curds.

Flaming Hot Cheese Curds

Flaming Hot Cheese Curds

$7.00Out of stock

Fried hot cheetos crusted white cheddar curds.

Truffle Garlic Fries

Truffle Garlic Fries

$6.00

Truffle garlic oil, parmesan cheese and parsley.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Double fried with dipping sauce.

Flaming Hot Mac And Cheese

Flaming Hot Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Mac n Cheese topped with Flaming Hot Cheeto dust.

Spicy Fries

$4.50

Kid's Menu

Nugget Box W/Fries

Nugget Box W/Fries

$6.50

Fried chicken nuggets with french fries.

Kids Chicken Nuggets (6pc)

Kids Chicken Nuggets (6pc)

$5.00

Fried chicken nuggets.

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Cheddar, gruyere and bacon-panko breadcrumbs.

Mac N Marinara
$5.00

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Sweets

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Bread pudding and vanilla ice cream with cinnamon sugar dust.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.00Out of stock

Root beer with vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream.

Refreshments

Soda

Soda

$3.00+
Cucumber Lemonade

Cucumber Lemonade

$4.50+
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50+

Watermelon Lime Juice

$4.50Out of stock
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Beer

Draft Beer 16oz

Draft Beer 16oz

$7.50
Draft Beer 24oz

Draft Beer 24oz

$11.00
Michelada 16oz

Michelada 16oz

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco Michelada 4.5% Classic, Mango or Tropical Chamoy.

Michelada 24oz

Michelada 24oz

$9.00

Estrella Jalisco Michelada 4.5% Classic, Mango or Tropical Chamoy.

Margarita Hard Seltzer

Margarita Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Tio Rodrigo Margarita Hard Seltzer 7% ABV. Mangonada (blue agave and mango), Sandia (blue agave, watermelon, lime and mint) or Pina (blue agave and pineapple and ginger).

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Cannonball 13.8% ABV

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$15.00

J. Lohr 13.5% ABV

Rose

Rose

$15.00

Angels & Cowboys 12.8% ABV

Dipping Sauces

Garlic Mayo

Garlic Mayo

$0.25
Horseradish Mayo

Horseradish Mayo

$0.25
Spicy Garlic Mayo

Spicy Garlic Mayo

$0.25
Pineapple Habanero Ketchup

Pineapple Habanero Ketchup

$0.25
Secret Sauce

Secret Sauce

$0.25
Bbq

Bbq

$0.25
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines, a dish consisting of crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. This Canadian junk-food staple is a specialty on our menu.

Website

Location

440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805

Directions

