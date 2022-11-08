The Lab by Subculture Coffee Subculture Coffee LAB

A map showing the location of The Lab by Subculture Coffee Subculture Coffee LABView gallery

1309 N Flagler DR STE 1104

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Baked Goods

Almond Butter Cookie

$2.70

Choc Chip Banana Loaf

$3.75

Choc Chip Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Coconut Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$2.50

Choc Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Coconut Lemon Loaf

$3.75

Baklava

$2.50Out of stock

Macaroon

$3.50

Croissants

$2.50

Zucchini Loaf

$3.75

GF Coffee Cake/Pumkin Cream Cheese Loaf

$3.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Lemon Loaf

$3.75

Pumpkin strussel muffin

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.95

GF Coffee Cake

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin (cafe sweets)

$250.00

Blended Drinks

Breakfast Smoothie

$6.00+

Blended Drink

$5.00+

Frappe's

$5.00+

Fruit Smoothie

$6.00+

NA Bev

Martinellis

$2.75

Hope Water

$2.25

Boylans

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.75Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr browns Soda

$2.50

Simply Lemonade

$2.75

Spindrift

$2.50Out of stock

Hope Water Lrg

$3.74Out of stock

Liquid Death

$3.00Out of stock

Perrier

$2.95

Coke

$2.00

Dasani Water

$1.79

Sprite

$2.50

Vita Coco

$3.95Out of stock

Celcius

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Snapple

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Subculture Can Sweet and Unsweet

$6.50Out of stock

Subculture Can Black

$5.00Out of stock

Republic of tea

$3.95Out of stock

Sanpelligrino

$2.50

Subculture canned sweet latte

$4.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Yerba Mate

$3.00

Hot/Iced

Americano

$3.00+

Cappucino

$3.75

Coffee

$2.25+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso

$2.50

French Press

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Iced Mocha

$4.75+

Mocha

$5.25+

Latte

$3.75+

Macchiato

$3.25

Hot refill

$0.94

Ice refill

$1.42

Affogato

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

Fools Gold

$3.50

Bath Salts

$3.50

Reaper Juice

$9.00

Rockin Beet

$9.00

Subculture Juice

$6.50

Florida Dude

$9.00

Watermelon X Mint

$9.00

Melonhead

$9.00

Puregreen

$9.00

Retail

Banana

$0.93

Kates Bars

$2.50Out of stock

Dirty Chips

$2.25

Fig Bar

$1.50

Oatmeal

$4.25

Fropro

$4.50Out of stock

Chips Ahoy

$2.25

T shirt

$20.00

Welch's fruit snacks

$1.75

Cheez It

$1.50

Landcrafted Beef Stick

$3.25

Oreos

$2.25

Natures valley

$2.25

Nature Bakery Bar Brownie

$2.50

Big Spoon Figgy Chai Bar

$2.95

Complete Crunch Cookie

$2.95

Ferris Roasted and Salted Cherries and Berries

$2.95

Lenny & Larrys Protein Cookie

$2.95

Boom Chicka Pop

$2.00

Nutter Butter

$2.25

Cliff Bars

$2.95

Chewy Granola Bars

$1.50

Smart Sweets

$2.50

Nutrigrain Bar

$2.00

Bobo Bar

$2.75

Dipped Almonds

$2.00

rip van wafer

$3.00

Bunny Grahams

$2.00

Tea

Chai

$4.00+

Iced Chai

$4.50+

Blume/Mat/Tum/BR/

$3.75+

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Tea

$2.50+

Extra Shot

$1.50

Tea/Lemonade

$3.50+

Haiti Donations

$2.00

$2.00

$5.00

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00

Food

Chia

$7.00

In house sandwich

$10.00

Quiche

$8.00

Soup w Bread

$4.95

Natural acai bowl

$10.00

COUSCOUS SALAD

$4.00

BOTANICAL SALAD

$12.00

BUDDHA BOWL

$12.00

(SALAD) BURRATA

$10.00

(SALAD) CRANBERRY DILL CHICKEN

$10.00

CALIFORNIA WICH

$10.00

ITALIAN

$10.00

TURKEY CLUB

$10.00

(WRAP) CRANBERRY DILL CHICKEN

$10.00

CAPRESE SANDIWCH

$12.00

CHICKEN AVOCADO CLUB

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

wildflower granola balls

$6.50

Ham and Swiss Croissant

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1309 N Flagler DR STE 1104, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

