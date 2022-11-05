Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lab Collaborative

201 North Cleveland street

Oceanside, CA 92054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The Lab Burger
Wings
Creamy Potato Leek Soup

Appetizers

LARGE PARTY

Basket Biscuits (4 pieces)

$15.00

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Charcuterie Board

$32.00

Elote Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Pork Wings

$20.00

Pretzel & Sausage Platter

$22.00

baked pretzel and artisanal sausage platter

Wings

$15.00

with a pineapple buffalo sauce

Starters

LARGE PARTY

Chicken & Honey Mustard Salad

$23.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$23.00

Chicken Pozole (Verde)

Creamy Potato Leek Soup

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$25.00

spicy rubbed shrimp, lettuce, tomato, green onions, roasted red pepper, orange segments, and passion fruit dressing

Steak Salad

$25.00

duck fat roasted potato, sliced steak, soft boiled egg, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and hop vinaigrette

Vegan Chili

$7.00+

Wedge Salad

$15.00

bacon, blue cheese, tomato, pickled onion, red wine vinegar and blue cheese dressing

Burgers, Sand's, & Flatbread

LARGE PARTY

Birria Sandwich

$20.00

Slow braised Beef with veggies and swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll, with a side of consume for dipping and a choice of side

Jerk Sando

$21.00

O'side or No Side

$20.00

fried or grilled chicken thigh smothered with bourbon and habanero sauce, mayo, with celery and fennel cole slaw piled high on a bun. (no side needed)

Philly Sando

$18.00

The Lab Burger

$20.00

ground chuck burger with house made bbq sauce, bacon, fried leeks, lettuce, tomato, cheese, served on a cheese toasted bun

Hatch Chile Sausage Flatbread

$19.00

Prosciutto & Melon Flatbread

$19.00

Entrees

LARGE PARTY

Chicken Pasta

$29.00

Citrus Cilantro Halibut

$30.00

Cold Smoked Picanha Steak

$30.00

Fried Chicken Entree

$28.00

Ribeye

$48.00

prime 18oz salt cured ribeye, red wine and leek steak sauce, duck fat seared potato, and broccolini

Seafood Linguini

$28.00

sautéed local seafood and shrimp with fresh tomatoes and herb finished with white wine and butter on top of linguini and artisan bread

Steak & Mushroom Pot Pie

$28.00

Thai Baked Salmon

$30.00

Vegan BBQ

$20.00

bbq grilled squash with carrots, cabbage, pickled onions, and dressed arugula, served with pasta bread

Vegan Pasta

$20.00

Kids Menu

LARGE PARTY

Kid Burger

$12.00

¼ pound seasoned patty, with American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, served with a pickle on the side

Kid Chicken Strips

$12.00

3 hand breaded chicken strips served with ranch

Kid Buttery Noodles

$12.00

Kid Linguini & Cheese

$12.00

linguini pasta with cheese sauce, cream, cheddar cheese, and a pinch lab dust, garnished with parsley

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Dessert

LARGE PARTY

Carrot Cake

$15.00

Dessert Waffle (Peach Cobler)

$15.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Kid Sundae

$7.00

Lunch Menu

LARGE PARTY

Lunch Beer

Lunch Lab Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Side 1/2 Wedge Salad

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Biscuit

$2.00

Side Brocolini

$3.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Carrots, Cucumbers, & Celery

$4.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Country Gravy

$6.00

Side Fingerling Potatos

$5.00

Side Flatbread

$1.00

Side Fried Egg

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Halibut

$10.00

Side Lab Dust (To-Go)

$5.00

Side Mash

$6.00

Side Pasta Bread

$3.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Shrimp (6 pieces)

$8.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Food Tour

Food Tour

$5.00

Espresso Beverages

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Capuccino

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Flat White

$4.50

One and One

$3.50

Drip Coffee/Cold Brew

Drip

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drip refil

$1.00

Specialty Bevs

Honey Latte

$5.75

Cardamom Clove Cb

$5.75

Forager's Friend

$6.00

Apple Pie Cider

$4.50

Gingerbread Latte

$5.75

Teas

Chai Latte

$5.15

Matcha

$5.15

Loose Leaf

$4.25

London Fog

$4.75

Kombucha

$6.00

Kefir Soda

$6.00

Bagged Coffee

SpitFire

$16.00

Warhawk

$16.00

Decaf

$18.00

Bulk Brew Box

Box Brew Package

$18.00

Kiddos

Hot coco

$3.50

Vanilla Steamer

$3.50

Plain Steamed milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

apple juice

$2.00

Snax

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Ham n Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Spinach Feta Croissant

$4.50

Raspberry Danish

$5.00

Apricot Almond Danish

$4.50

Banana

$1.00

Cake Pop (Strwbrry Shortcake)

$2.25

House Choc chip cookies

$3.00

Blueberry muffin

$4.00

Scone of the day

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Merch

Stickers

$1.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Camp Cup (Orange)

$14.00

Camp Cup (Black)

$14.00

Travel French Press

$48.00

Travel Tumbler 16oz

$22.00

Airscape

$28.00

EMP Merch

EMP Jacket

$40.00

Hats guest

$20.00

Windbreaker

$45.00

Clothing merch

Employee Hoodie

$40.00

Guest Hoodie

$55.00

Lab Tee Shirt

$20.00

Windbreaker

$60.00

Tumblers

18oz Tumbler (White)

$36.00

32oz Tumbler (White)

$46.00

16oz Travel Tumbler

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Combine memorable experiences and great meals to make lives better.

Location

201 North Cleveland street, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

