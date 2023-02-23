Main picView gallery

The Lake House

review star

No reviews yet

1600 McKinney St

Houston, TX 77010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burger

$5.95

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.75

Veggie Burger

$7.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Fried Fish Sandwich

$7.75

COMBO

$3.50

Tacos & More

Fajita Beef Taco

$7.50

Fajita Chicken Taco

$6.95

Ground Beef Taco

$5.95

Fish Tacos

$7.75

Fajita Nacho

$6.95

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chips & Queso

$3.25

Chips & Guacamole

$4.00

Chips w/ Salsa, Queso & Guac

$4.25

Combo

$3.50

Salsa LG

$1.50

Salsa side

$0.50

Guacamole LG

$1.50

Guacamole Side

$0.75

Queso Side

$0.75

Queso LG

$1.50

Chili Side

$0.75

Chili LG

$1.50

Beef

Chicken

SD Jalapenos

$0.75

Hot Dogs

Beef Hot Dog

$3.50

Cheese Hot Dog

$4.00

Chili Cheese Hot Dog

$5.25

Texas Hot Dog

$5.75

Combo

$3.50

Smoked Sausage

$6.50

Salads

House Salad

$4.75

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$7.75

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.75

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$9.50

Beef Taco Salad

$9.50

Snacks

French Fries

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Cheese Nachos

$4.25

Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Corn Dog

$3.15

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$3.15

Assorted Chips

$1.95

Sweets

Cookies

$2.00

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$3.50

S'mores

$3.00

Beverage

Beer

Domestic

$5.25

Draft

$6.50

Imported

$5.50

Local

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Chardonay

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Mulled Wine

$6.00

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Fresh Lemonade

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Refill

$1.25

Water Cup

$0.46

Lg Water Cup

$0.92
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1600 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Grove Houston
orange starNo Reviews
1611 Lamar Houston, TX 77010
View restaurantnext
Hearsay - Discovery Green
orange star4.4 • 1,929
1515 Dallas Street Houston, TX 77010
View restaurantnext
Huynh Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
912 St Emanuel St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Osso & Kristalla
orange star4.3 • 139
1515 Texas Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Rodeo Goat - Houston
orange starNo Reviews
2105 Dallas Street Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Gotti's
orange starNo Reviews
811 St Emanuel St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston