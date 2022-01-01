The Lake House on Pistakee
614 West Bald Knob Point
Johnsburg, IL 60051
Appetizers
Oysters On The Half Shell
Wild Gulf - Half Dozen
Ahi Tuna
Fresh Ahi Tuna Seasoned, Seared And Sliced^served With Ponzu Sauce & Wasabi
Shrimp Cocktail
Six Jumbo Shrimp Chilled And Served^with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon
Hummus
Housemade Hummus^served With Carrots & Celery
Housemade Cheese Curds
White Cheddar Curds Perfectly Fried,^Served With Ranch
Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken Meets Egg Roll, Lightly Fried^served With Ranch For Dipping
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut-Battered, Butterflied Shrimp^served With Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce
Fries
Basket Of Seasoned Fries Or Tots
Tots
Side of Garlic Bread
Salads
Bacon & Blue Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes, Green Onions,^Croutons, Parmesan, Or Blue Cheese Crumbles^everyone’s Favorite Wedge!
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon,^Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green^onions, And Avocado.
Ceasar Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato
Seasonal Berry Salad
Mixed Greens Topped With Seasonal Berries,^Mandarin Oranges, Blue Cheese Crumbles^and Walnuts
Southwest Salad
Mixed Greens, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Green Onions, Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, & Fried Tortilla Strips.
1/2 Portion Cucumber Salad
Full Portion Cucumber Salad
1/2 Portion Street Corn
Full Portion Street Corn
!/2 Portion Button Mushroom
Full Portion Button Mushroom
1/2 Portion Watermelon Salad
Full Portion Watermelon Salad
Cold Sandwiches
Ham Sandwich
Ham, Lettuce And Tomato
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, Lettuce And Tomato
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce And Tomato
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Housemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce And Tomato
Crab Salad Sandwich
Housemade Crab Salad, Lettuce And Tomato
Slider Flight (3)
Try All Three. One Chicken, Tuna And Crab Salad Slider
Hot Sandwiches
Adult Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Provolone, & American Cheeses On Texas Toast. No Substitutions
Blackened Grouper Sandwich
Blackened Grouper, Lettuce & Tomato Served With Lemon Aioli On A Brioche Bun
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast Served With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion On A Brioche Bun. Add Cheese (+$1).
Chicken Wrap
Steak Sandwich
Grilled Steak, Choice Of Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Spicy Mayo
Steak Wrap
Entrees
New York Strip Steak
8 Oz., 6-Week Aged Tender New York Strip Steak Grilled To Order. Served With Vegetable Of The Day, Choice Of Potato, & Side Salad.
Blackened Grouper Dinner
Blackened Grouper Served With Vegetable Of The Day, Choice Of Potato, & Side Salad
The Un-Kabob - Chicken
A New Twist On An Old Favorite. All The Goodness With No Stick. Complete With Grilled Veggies And Rice.
The Un-Kabob - Steak
A New Twist On An Old Favorite. All The Goodness With No Stick. Complete With Grilled Veggies And Rice.
The Un-Kabob - Shrimp
A New Twist On An Old Favorite. All The Goodness With No Stick. Complete With Grilled Veggies And Rice.
BYO Burger
Kid Meals
Quesadillas
12 Years And Under Please. Kids’ Meals Come With Kettle Chips
Grilled Cheese
12 Years And Under Please. Kids’ Meals Come With Kettle Chips
Ground Beef Taco
12 Years And Under Please. Kids’ Meals Come With Kettle Chips
Kids Cheeseburger
12 Years And Under Please. Kids’ Meals Come With Kettle Chips
Beverages
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Lemonade
Tea
Bottled Water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Soda
Soda Refill
Ginger Ale
IBC Rootbeer
Coffe
Hot tea
Bag of ice
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Daily Food Specials
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Blackened Mahi Mahi Dinner
A.UC.E Fish Fry
Fish Fry Dinner
Fish Fry Reorder
Roasted Pork Tenderloin
$8 Burger
Twin pork chops
Pulled pork sandwich
Red snapper
Cup of Soup of the Day
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Cup of Chili
Bowl of Chili
Patty Melt
Reuben
Cup of French Onion
Bowl of French Onion
Italian Beef
Italian Beef Sausage Combo
Italian Sausage
Pizza Grilled Cheese
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Calamari
Honey bourbon salmon
Pork schnitzel
Scampi
Fettuccini Alfredo
Cajun Pasta
5 Cheese Mac
Cod Fish Tacos
Desserts
Summer Salad
Retail
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Lake House on Pistakee is a waterfront restaurant and bar with boat slip parking, great food and weekend bands throughout the summer months.
614 West Bald Knob Point, Johnsburg, IL 60051