The Lake House on Pistakee

614 West Bald Knob Point

Johnsburg, IL 60051

Appetizers

Oysters On The Half Shell

$20.00

Wild Gulf - Half Dozen

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$12.00

Fresh Ahi Tuna Seasoned, Seared And Sliced^served With Ponzu Sauce & Wasabi

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Six Jumbo Shrimp Chilled And Served^with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon

Hummus

$9.00

Housemade Hummus^served With Carrots & Celery

Housemade Cheese Curds

$9.00

White Cheddar Curds Perfectly Fried,^Served With Ranch

Southwest Eggrolls

$12.00

Chicken Meets Egg Roll, Lightly Fried^served With Ranch For Dipping

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Coconut-Battered, Butterflied Shrimp^served With Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce

Fries

$5.00

Basket Of Seasoned Fries Or Tots

Tots

$5.00

Side of Garlic Bread

$2.00

Salads

Bacon & Blue Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes, Green Onions,^Croutons, Parmesan, Or Blue Cheese Crumbles^everyone’s Favorite Wedge!

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon,^Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green^onions, And Avocado.

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato

Seasonal Berry Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens Topped With Seasonal Berries,^Mandarin Oranges, Blue Cheese Crumbles^and Walnuts

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Green Onions, Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, & Fried Tortilla Strips.

1/2 Portion Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Full Portion Cucumber Salad

$7.00

1/2 Portion Street Corn

$4.00

Full Portion Street Corn

$7.00

!/2 Portion Button Mushroom

$4.00Out of stock

Full Portion Button Mushroom

$7.00Out of stock

1/2 Portion Watermelon Salad

$4.00

Full Portion Watermelon Salad

$7.00

Cold Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, Lettuce And Tomato

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, Lettuce And Tomato

BLT

$12.00Out of stock

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce And Tomato

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Housemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce And Tomato

Crab Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Housemade Crab Salad, Lettuce And Tomato

Slider Flight (3)

$12.00

Try All Three. One Chicken, Tuna And Crab Salad Slider

Hot Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, Provolone, & American Cheeses On Texas Toast. No Substitutions

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

$20.00

Blackened Grouper, Lettuce & Tomato Served With Lemon Aioli On A Brioche Bun

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Served With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion On A Brioche Bun. Add Cheese (+$1).

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Steak, Choice Of Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Spicy Mayo

Steak Wrap

$16.00

Entrees

New York Strip Steak

$18.00

8 Oz., 6-Week Aged Tender New York Strip Steak Grilled To Order. Served With Vegetable Of The Day, Choice Of Potato, & Side Salad.

Blackened Grouper Dinner

$20.00

Blackened Grouper Served With Vegetable Of The Day, Choice Of Potato, & Side Salad

The Un-Kabob - Chicken

$14.00

A New Twist On An Old Favorite. All The Goodness With No Stick. Complete With Grilled Veggies And Rice.

The Un-Kabob - Steak

$18.00

A New Twist On An Old Favorite. All The Goodness With No Stick. Complete With Grilled Veggies And Rice.

The Un-Kabob - Shrimp

$17.00

A New Twist On An Old Favorite. All The Goodness With No Stick. Complete With Grilled Veggies And Rice.

BYO Burger

Burger

$12.00

Kid Meals

Quesadillas

$6.00

12 Years And Under Please. Kids’ Meals Come With Kettle Chips

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

12 Years And Under Please. Kids’ Meals Come With Kettle Chips

Ground Beef Taco

$6.00

12 Years And Under Please. Kids’ Meals Come With Kettle Chips

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

12 Years And Under Please. Kids’ Meals Come With Kettle Chips

Beverages

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sprite Zero

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Soda

$2.25

Soda Refill

Ginger Ale

$2.25

IBC Rootbeer

$3.00

Coffe

$2.25

Hot tea

$2.25

Bag of ice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Daily Food Specials

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$20.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi Dinner

$20.00

A.UC.E Fish Fry

$14.00

Fish Fry Dinner

$13.00

Fish Fry Reorder

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

$16.00Out of stock

$8 Burger

$8.00

Twin pork chops

$18.00Out of stock

Pulled pork sandwich

$14.00

Red snapper

$20.00Out of stock

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Reuben

$14.00

Cup of French Onion

$4.00

Bowl of French Onion

$6.00

Italian Beef

$12.00Out of stock

Italian Beef Sausage Combo

$14.00Out of stock

Italian Sausage

$12.00Out of stock

Pizza Grilled Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Calamari

$12.00

Honey bourbon salmon

$20.00

Pork schnitzel

$15.00

Scampi

$15.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Cajun Pasta

$15.00

5 Cheese Mac

$15.00

Cod Fish Tacos

$14.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$6.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Flan

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

2 scoops ice cream w/ chocolate

$4.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Summer Salad

Watermelon Salad - Half

$4.00

Watermelon Salad - Full

$7.00

Cucumber Salad - Half

$4.00

Cucumber Salad - Full

$7.00

Street Corn - Half

$4.00Out of stock

Street Corn - Full

$7.00Out of stock

Retail

Sweatshirt

$45.00

Zip Hoodie

$53.00

Unisex Tee

$20.00

Tank

$18.00

Kids Hoodie

$40.00

Kids Tee

$12.00

Dirt Tribe Soap 1 bar

$5.00

Dirt Tribe Soap 3 bars

$12.00

DTS Tank

$26.00

DTS Tee

$30.00

Cover Up

$40.00

Sweatshirt

$52.00

Trucker Hat

$36.00

Boat Launch

$20.00

$0.50

Sweet chili

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Lake House on Pistakee is a waterfront restaurant and bar with boat slip parking, great food and weekend bands throughout the summer months.

614 West Bald Knob Point, Johnsburg, IL 60051

