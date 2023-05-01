  • Home
  • /
  • Alpharetta
  • /
  • The lake house pizzeria and grill - 2001 lake windward deive
A map showing the location of The lake house pizzeria and grill 2001 lake windward deiveView gallery

The lake house pizzeria and grill 2001 lake windward deive

review star

No reviews yet

2001 lake windward deive

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

soup

Soup Of The Day

$6.50

fresh soup of the day

starter

mezze platter

$11.50

mediterranean dish

nachos with cheese sauce and salsa

$6.50

fresh hot salsa

starter of the day

$8.50

salad

mediterranean quinoa salad

$8.50

home made quinoa salad

Tomato Mozeralla Basil Pesto

$11.50

fresh Buffello mozeralla

salad of the day

$9.00

main course

Thai chicken curry

$11.50

Thai chicken curry

Meat balls and rice

$11.50

Meat balls and rice

Dish of the day

$11.50

pizza

classic margarita pizza

$14.00

10 inch pizza

pepperoni pizza

$18.00

chicken pizza

$18.00

pizza of the day

$15.00

vegetrian pizza

$16.00

burger and sandwiches

beef burger

$9.50

chicken burger

$9.50

beyond meat burger

$8.50

grilled chicken sandwich

$9.50

chcken club sandwich

$9.50

grilled panini

$8.50

sandwich of the day

$9.00

grilled cheese sandwich

$7.50

falafel wrap

$8.50

chicken wrap

$8.50

sides

waffle fries

$3.90+

cheesy jalapeno bites

$6.30+

mc and cheese bites

$6.00+

mozzarellla stick

$6.00+

indian

vada pav

$5.00

samosa

$5.00

butter chicken

$10.00

punjabi chole

$10.00

dal makhani

$10.00

wings

butter chiken wings

$9.00+

bbq chicken wings

$9.00+

wings of the day

$9.00+

ice cream

ice cream waffle one

$3.90

ice cream candy

$3.00

Drinks & Smoothies

smoothie

berry smoothie

$8.50

smoothie of the day

$8.50

protein shake

whey protine shake

$9.00

oat protine shake

$8.50

shake of the day

$8.50

juice

orange juice

$3.00

mango juice

$3.00

mix fruit juince

$3.00

slush

slush

$3.00

slush of the day

$3.00

beverages

coke flot

$6.50

soft drink

$1.80

water

$1.50

sparkling water

$1.80

coffee & tea

dunken dougnut coffee

$3.80

indian tea

$2.00

cold coffee

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2001 lake windward deive, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Flavor Juicery & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
4620 Kimball Bridge Rd, 2 Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Halcyon
orange starNo Reviews
6330 Halcyon Way Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Firefly Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3070 Windward Plaza Unit P Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Papoulis Mediterranean Cafe & Market - Alpharetta - 3070 Windward Plz
orange starNo Reviews
3070 Windward Plz Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Little Tokyo Sushi & Grill - 5815 Windward prky
orange starNo Reviews
5815 Windward prky Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Luci's Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
5805 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alpharetta

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alpharetta
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston