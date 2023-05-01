The lake house pizzeria and grill 2001 lake windward deive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2001 lake windward deive, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Halcyon
No Reviews
6330 Halcyon Way Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurant
Papoulis Mediterranean Cafe & Market - Alpharetta - 3070 Windward Plz
No Reviews
3070 Windward Plz Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurant
Little Tokyo Sushi & Grill - 5815 Windward prky
No Reviews
5815 Windward prky Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alpharetta
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant