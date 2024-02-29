- Home
The Lakefront Taproom Bar and Kitchen
28200 St Hwy 189
Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352
Food
Starters
- Bag of Apple$1.00
- Bag of Fries$3.00
- Bag of Sweet Tots$4.00
- Bag of Tots$3.00
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$9.00
- Beer Mac & Cheese$10.00
- Boneless Strips$13.00
- Brauhaus Pretzels$11.00
- Carolina Fries$8.00
- Cauliflower Bites$12.00
- Cheese Curds$12.00
- Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
- Chips$3.00
- Elote Tots$14.00
- French Fries$8.00
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$9.00
- Hummas Plate$11.00
- Irish Nachos$13.00
- Lakefront Wings$13.00
- Mini Corn Dogs$10.00
- Philly Fries$15.00
- Pickle Chips$12.00
- Side of Veggies$3.00
- Spiral Fries$10.00
- Steakhouse Fries$15.00
- Sweet Tots$9.00
- Tater Tots$8.00
- Veggie Wings$17.00
Salads
Burgers
Dogs
Sandos & Other Eats
- Asian Gyro$17.00
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
- Cordon Bleu$17.00
- French Dip$16.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- Greek Gyro$16.00
- Grilled Cheese Trio$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- Italian Beef Sandwich$16.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- Pastrami Rachel$16.00
- Pastrami Reuben$16.00
- Street Gyro$16.00
- Tap Room BLT$11.00
- Tap Turkey Sando$14.00
- Vegan Street Gyro$16.00
Sweets
For Dogs
NA Bevs
- Adult Juice$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.75
- Coffee$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Employee Cold Brew$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Hank's Birch Beer$5.00
- Hank's Black Cherry$5.00
- Hank's Diet Rootbeer$5.00
- Hank's Grape$5.00
- Hank's Orange Cream$5.00
- Hank's Rootbeer$5.00
- Hank's Vanilla Cream$5.00
- Hot Apple Cider$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Kids Juice$1.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Liquid Death Sparkling$4.00
- Liquid Death Still$4.00
- Milk$3.50
- Modern Times Cold Brew$7.00
- Mr. Pibb$3.50
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.50
- Red Bull$4.00
- Soda Water
- Sprite$3.50
- Water Bottle$1.50
Liquor
Cocktails
- Cadillac Margarita$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$11.00
- Dublin Mule$12.00
- Gimlet$9.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Hot Toddy$8.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$10.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Sazerac$8.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Spicy Margarita$13.00
- Standard Bloody Mary$12.00
- Tap Room Bloody Mary$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Uncle Nearest Old Fashion$14.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Autumn Harvest Punch$5.00
- Crantastic$12.00
- Hot Spiced Wine$10.00
- I Couldn't Care-Mel Less$13.00
- Kind of a Big Peel$13.00
- Livin' on a Pear$13.00
- Pom Toddy$12.00
- Pumpkin Espresso Martini$13.00
- White Peach Paloma$13.00
- Winterberry$13.00
- It's Lime to Party$12.00
Vodka
- Absolute Citron$7.00+
- Absolute Elyxx$10.00+
- Absolute Mandrin$7.00+
- Absolute$7.00+
- Belvedere$10.00+
- Breckenridge Espresso$9.00+
- Crystal Head$13.00+
- Grey Goose$10.00+
- Grey Goose Pear$10.00+
- Hmm Lavender$9.00+
- Ketel One$8.00+
- Ketel One Botanical$8.00+
- Ketel One Peach Orange Blossom$8.00+
- Pinnacle Whipped Cream$7.00+
- Plush Plum$9.00+
- Stoli$7.00+
- Stoli Jalapeno$8.00+
- Stoli Vanilla$7.00+
- Three Olives Espresso$8.00+
- Titos$9.00+
- Wild Roots Huckleberry$8.00+
Gin
- Beefeater$7.00+
- Bombay Bramble$8.00+
- Bombay Saphire$9.00+
- East London$8.00+
- Glendalough Rose$9.00+
- Glendaough$9.00+
- Hendricks$13.00+
- Negroni$12.00+
- Old Grove Barrel Aged$7.00+
- Old Grove Small Batch$10.00+
- Plymouth$9.00+
- Ransom Old Tom$12.00+
- Ritual Gin$9.00+
- St. George$8.00+
- Tanqueray$7.00+
- Tanqueray 10$10.00+
- The Botanist$11.00+
- Uncle Vals Botanical$10.00+
Rum
Tequila
- 400 Conejos$9.00+
- Avion 44$25.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$10.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00+
- Cazadorez Repasado$10.00+
- Cincoro Anejo$30.00+
- Corralejo Reposado$11.00+
- Despacio Mezcal$11.00+
- Don Julio 1942$35.00+
- Don Julio Repasado$12.00+
- El Gobernador$13.00+
- El Jimador Reposado$7.00+
- Herradura Legend$32.00+
- Jose Cuervo La Reserva$50.00+
- Komos Cristalino$26.00+
- Komos Reserva$26.00+
- La Gritona Reposado$8.00+
- Mezcal Magia$16.00+
- Patron El Alto$40.00+
- Patron Silver$13.00+
- Siete Leguas Reposado$14.00+
- Tanteo Chipotle$12.00+
- Tanteo Habenero$12.00+
- Tanteo Jalapeno$12.00+
Whiskey
- Basil Hayden$13.00+
- Blantons Single Barrel$16.00+
- Buffalo Trace$9.00+
- Bulleit Burbon$8.00+
- Bulleit Rye$8.00+
- Crown Royal$10.00+
- Crown Royal Apple$10.00+
- Elijah Craig$9.00+
- Fireball$8.00+
- Gentleman Jack$10.00+
- Glendalough Irish$12.00+
- High West$15.00+
- Horse Soldier$10.00+
- Jack Daniels$8.00+
- Jack Daniels Apple$8.00+
- Jack Daniels Fire$8.00+
- Jack Daniels Honey$8.00+
- Jack Daniels Rye$8.00+
- Jack Single Barrel Rye$8.00+
- Jameson Black Barrel$12.00+
- Jameson Caskmates IPA$9.00+
- Jameson Caskmates Stout$9.00+
- Jameson Cold Brew$9.00+
- Jameson Irish$8.00+
- Jameson Orange$9.00+
- Kaiyo Japanese$19.00+
- Knob Creek$13.00+
- Korbell Brandy$8.00+
- Larceny Bourbon$13.00+
- Makers Mark$9.00+
- Makers Mark 46$11.00+
- Merica Bourbon$8.00+
- Michters Sour Mash$12.00+
- Old Camp Peach Pecan$11.00+
- Powers Irish$7.00+
- Proper 12$12.00+
- Redwood Empire$13.00+
- Rittenhouse Rye$8.00+
- Ritual Whiskey Alternative$8.00+
- Seagrams 7$9.00+
- Skrewball$10.00+
- Slane Irish$7.00+
- Southern Comfort$8.00+
- Templeton Rye$10.00+
- Tin Cup$8.00+
- Tullamore Dew$8.00+
- Uncle Nearest$13.00+
- Whiskey Sour$12.00+
- Whistlepig 6 Yr Rye$16.00+
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$10.00+
- Woodford Reserve Rye$10.00+
Scotch
Liqueur
- Abricot du Rossillon$4.00+
- Amaro Nonino$5.00+
- Ancho Reyes Ancho Chili$6.00+
- Ancho Reyes Chili Poblano$6.00+
- Aperol$8.00+
- Aperol Spritz$12.00+
- Baileys$6.00+
- Barenjager$6.00+
- Borgetti Cafe Espresso$6.00+
- Bruto Americano$5.00+
- Cachaca 51$7.00+
- Campari$5.00+
- Canton$8.00+
- Chambord$10.00+
- Chareau Aloe$7.00+
- Chartruse$8.00+
- Cointreau$6.00+
- Cointreau Noir$8.00+
- Combier Liquor Violette$6.00+
- Combier Orange$6.00+
- Creme de Banana$4.00+
- Creme de Casis$4.00+
- Creme de Menthe$4.00+
- Creme Yevette$6.00+
- Cynar$7.00+
- D.O.M. Benedictine$7.00+
- Dissarano$8.00+
- Domaine de Canton Ginger$8.00+
- Drambuie$8.00+
- Dry Vermouth - Martini and Rossi$2.00+
- Fernet-Branca$6.00+
- Frangelico$7.00+
- Galliano$7.00+
- Giffard Cacao$6.00+
- Grahams Tawny Porto 10$6.00+
- Grand Marnier$8.00+
- Heering Cherry$6.00+
- Hennessy$12.00+
- Jager$8.00+
- Kahlua$6.00+
- Lemoncello$9.00+
- Lemonel Limoncello$9.00+
- Lillet Rouge$5.00+
- Liquer Fruits Rouges$5.00+
- Luxardo Cherry$6.00+
- Luxardo Sour Cherry$9.00+
- Marie Brizzard Apry$8.00+
- Midori$6.00+
- Molinari Sambuca Extra$8.00+
- Montenegro$7.00+
- Mozart Chocolate Cream$5.00+
- Noilly Prat Vermouth$4.00+
- Passoa$5.00+
- Romano Sambuca$8.00+
- Rumplemintz$6.00+
- Sambucca Molinar$6.00+
- Solerno$7.00+
- St. George Absinthe$9.00+
- St. Germaine$8.00+
- Stirrings Peach$7.00+
- Sweet Vermouth - Martini and Rossi$3.00+
- Triple Sec$2.00+
- Vermouth - Martini and Rossi Fiero$2.00+