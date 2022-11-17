  • Home
The Larder + The Delta 200 West Portland Street, STE 101

200 West Portland Street, STE 101

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Apps

Pig Ears

$10.00Out of stock

Pimento cheese

$14.00

cauliflower

$12.00

Hush Puppies

$13.00

okra

$10.00

burrata

$15.00

Mac N chz

$10.00

heirloom tomatos

$13.00

smoked trout

$17.00

Salads & Broths

Iceberg Salad

$13.00

Squash Salad

$13.00

Watermelon & Tomato Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Gem Lettuce

$14.00

Dinner Entrees

Niman long bone Pork chop

$41.00

Hanger steak

$39.00

NC catfish

$26.00Out of stock

Mussels

$25.00Out of stock

King Salmon

$30.00Out of stock

low country purloo

$75.00

shrimp & grits

$28.00

Hot chicken 4pc

$25.00

hot chicken 2pc

$16.00

Iron Steak

$30.00Out of stock

KFC Sandwich

$16.00

jus a good damn burger

$16.00

Mary's Chicken

$33.00

blackened salmon

$30.00

ribs

$27.00

filet o fish

$18.00

sedona trout

$24.00

Juneteenth Menu

$50.00

Gumbo

$26.00

Niman ranch tomahawk

$160.00

niman ranch pork loin

$29.00

Prime Sirloin steak

$37.00

Vegetables

Cauliflower

$12.00

Brussels sprouts

$12.00

Mushroom Suya

$13.00

Hoppin John

$13.00

Vegetable Beignet

$14.00

Mac & cheese

$14.00

broccoli

$12.00

Creamed Corn

$12.00

spoon bread

$14.00

king trumpet mushrooms

$16.00

braised collard greens

$11.00

Parsnips

$13.00

Charred okra

$13.00

Sides

Sd Jimmy Red Cornbread

$10.00

Sd Marsh Hen Mill Grits

$9.00

Sd Andouille

$8.00

Sd Fries

$7.00

Sd Potatoes

$6.00

Sd Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Add Pc Hot Chicken

$7.00

Sd Parker House Rolls

$9.00

Sd biscuit

$4.00

Sd grilled bread

$3.00

Sd Whipped Honey butter

$2.00

Sd fruit

$5.00

Sd pancske

$5.00

Sd Braised Greens

$9.00

Shelley

$2.00

Add egg

$2.00

Sd gravy

$4.00

SD Bacon

$4.00

sweet corn maque choux

$9.00

Sd Mash Potato

$8.00

Dessert

Cheese cake

$11.00

Chess pie

$10.00

Chocolate tart

$11.00

pound cake

$11.00

maple pudding

$11.00

cobbler

$11.00

Corn brûlée

$11.00

hand pie

$12.00

date cake

$12.00

fig crostata

$12.00

sweet potato pie

$12.00

Specials

hot chicken & old style

$26.00

Restaurant Week Tasting

RW

$44.00

Sunday Dinner

smothered pork chop

$37.00Out of stock

crispy ribs

$36.00

Nashville hot chicken

$32.00

shrimp & grits

$29.00

collard greens & grits

$12.00

butter beans

$12.00

hot water cornbread

$11.00

Peach Toast

$16.00

Tomahawk

$160.00

mashed potatoes

$11.00

pork rillettes

$15.00

pot roast

$33.00

Ethiopian fried chicken

$28.00Out of stock

chicken & dumplings

$26.00

gumbo ya-ya

$30.00

Three Course Tasting Menu

Three Course Menu

$60.00

Black truffle supplement

Black truffle Supplement

$40.00

N/A Beverages

sedona sparkling water

$7.00

all about the booch kombucha

$9.00

Orange juice

$5.00

Apple juice

$5.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Hot green tea

$5.00

Grapefruit juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

larder lemonade shake - up

$4.00

arizona summer sun tea

$4.00

pour over coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Big Marble Ginger Beer

$6.00

sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Urban Wine Walk

URB Sm Bite

$5.00

Certified Angus Beef

four course dinner

$100.00

Food Menu

HH Cauliflower

$6.00

HH Pig Ears

$6.00

HH KFC Sandwich

$12.00

HH Fries

$5.00

HH Pimento cheese & County Ham

$12.00

HH Burger

$10.00

HH smothered fries

$10.00

HH crispy ribs

$10.00

HH pork rillettes

$12.00

HH Chicken Skins

$6.00

Drink menu

HH Ketal Cocktail

$8.00

HH Racing Daze

$10.00

HH Ol Bay Drank

$10.00

HH from Oaxaca with love

$10.00

HH skyside WINE

$8.00

HH "in 3's blanc" WINE

$8.00

HH villa solais WINE

$8.00

HH bucci WINE

$8.00

HH mcbride sisters WINE

$8.00

HH los milics ita's WINE

$8.00

HH planet oregon WINE

$8.00

HH Dealers Choice

$10.00

HH Scottsdale Blonde

$5.00

HH Old Style

$3.00

HH AZ Light

$4.00

HH Valley Beer

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a restaurant that is part of a new movement; a kitchen of chefs who work collaboratively and share collectively; a menu that's designed to illustrate the diversity through local Arizona produce with dishes that highlight how one essential ingredient can be presented in various of ways.

200 West Portland Street, STE 101, Phoenix, AZ 85003

