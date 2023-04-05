The LaRoux Table 2944 S Sam Houston Pkwy E Suite 104
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Where the taste is ALWAYS Extravagant!
Location
2944 S Sam Houston Pkwy E Suite 104, Houston, TX 77047
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill - 11601 Shadow Creek Parkway - Pearland TX 77584 - 713-340-3231
4.6 • 6,669
11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurant
The Wing Boss Express Cullen - 13306 CULLEN BLVD.
No Reviews
13306 CULLEN BLVD. Houston, TX 77047
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant