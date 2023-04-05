  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • The LaRoux Table - 2944 S Sam Houston Pkwy E Suite 104
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The LaRoux Table 2944 S Sam Houston Pkwy E Suite 104

review star

No reviews yet

2944 S Sam Houston Pkwy E Suite 104

Houston, TX 77047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

The LaRoux Table

Brunch (Saturdays ONLY)

Opelousas Shrimp n Grits

$18.00

Savory grits with a special cajun cream sauce including sauteed green onion, minced beef sausage, gouda, parmesan cheese

Brunch (Saturdays and Sundays ONLY)

Extravagant Omlette

$19.00

LaRoux Omlette with our special cajun cream sauce including sauteed green onion, minced beef sausage, gouda, parmesan cheese, chicken, and crawfish.

Fried Chicken and Croissant French Toast

$19.25

Buttery croissants topped with french toast glaze, blueberries, strawberries, and powdered sugar served with fried chicken wings.

Fried Rice and Eggs

$18.00

Our Famous scrambles eggs with white fried rice with onions and cajun seasoning.

"My Mama Biscuits"

$17.00

Homestyle buttermilk biscuits with a cajun, country styled peppercream sausage gravy.

Brunch (Sundays ONLY)

Salmon Croquette and Grits

$21.00

Fried Salmon Croquette Patties served with grits and our special cajun cream sauce including sauteed green onion, minced beef sausage, gouda, parmesan cheese, chicken, and crawfish.

Smothered Oxtails

$28.95

Our slow cooked oxtails smothered in our homemade gravy.

Smothered Chicken

$15.95

Deep Fried Chicken smothered in our homemade gravy

Pastas

Mardi Gras Pasta

$18.45

Sautéed green peppers and onions inside of a voodoo sauce topped with grilled chicken and shaved parmesan

Surf N Turf Pasta

$25.00

Sautéed charcolor peppers, fettucini noodles, our homemade alfredo sauce topped with shrimp, a griiled salmon patty, grilled chicken and shaved parmesan

Entrees

Extravagant Rice

$25.00

Grilled broccoli, Sautéed Bell Peppers, Shrimp, Crawfish tails, and beef sausage served with rice.

Salmon And Cajun Fried Rice

$25.00

Salmon Patty topped with broccoli and our cajun cream sauce with fried rice that includes shrimp and crawfish tails.

Cajun Laroux Pasta

$18.45

Made with chicken, our homemade alfredo sauce, house herbs, fresh garlic, and shaved parmesan. You have the option to add shrimp and or crawfish for an additional $4.75 each.

Two Fried Catfish Filets

$18.00

Two fried catfish fillets (yes REAL catfish), served with fries.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$23.95

Fried chicken breast served with green beans and mashed potatoes topped with our creamy crawfish pepper sauce.

6 Crispy Fried Wings (battered, no flavor)

$10.39

Our battered fried wings with 5 different flavors to choose from.

Etouffee

$20.00

Our famous Etouffee is made with crawfish and beef sausage over rice.

Fried Fish and Shrimp Basket

$17.00

One fried catfish filet and five colossal shrimp served with fries.

Fried Chicken Plate (SUNDAY SPECIAL )

$13.65

One fried chicken leg and one thigh fried to perfection with two sides of your choice.

LaRoux Chops

$38.50

Three LaRoux chops served with collard greens and cajun mac and cheese, marinated with cajun or jerk style on a char grill.

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Po'boys

$14.75

Your choice of shrimp or fish po'boy served on french bread with cajun slaw, and fries.

Seafood Gumbo(Seasonal)

$20.00

Roux-based gumbo with chicken sausage, shrimp and crawfish tails.

Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Eight fried shrimp served with fries

Stuffed Potato

$17.00

Potato stuffed with chicken, broccoli, and your choice to add shrimp and/or crawfish.

8 Crispy Fried Wings (battered, no flavor)

$12.39

10 Crispy Fried Wings (battered, no flavor)

$14.19

A la Carte

Jerk Tacos

$3.50

One delicious jerk taco with cilantro, spicy cajun slaw, and cheese with an option of salmon, chicken, or shrimp.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.00

One fried chicken fried chicken patty

Croissant

$6.00

Two buttery croissants topped with french toast glaze, blueberries, strawberries, and powdered sugar

Fried Wings

$9.00

Six fried chicken wings

LaRoux Chops

$24.00

Three LaRoux chops

Piece of Chicken

$6.75

Piece of Fried Fish

$8.00

Piece Of Grilled Catfish

$8.00

Piece of Grilled Salmon

$8.75

Mimosas (by the glass)

Mimosas (by the carafe)

Salads

The Table Mix ( Build Your Own Salad )

$8.00

Romaine & iceberg lettuce mix, purple cabbage, croutons, tomatoes, cheese, and boiled eggs.

Appetizers

Boudin Balls

$9.79

Chicken and beef boudin rice mixed with chives, and served with spicy siracha mayo.

Jerk Salmon Fries

$13.87

Salvage Bread

$10.00

Our famous cajun sauce pan-seared crawfish tails cooked in fresh garlic celery and peppers.

Swamp Fries

$13.79

Fries tossed in cajun cheese sauce topped with sour cream and chives.

Sides

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Cajun Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Crawfish Mac&Cheese

$10.00

Green Beans

$5.85

Lemon Pepper Asparagus

$5.50

Loaded Potatoes

$7.75

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Red Beans & Rice

$6.75

Sunday Sides

Broccoli Rice Casserole

$8.25

Candied Yams

$7.00

Fried Cabbage

$7.00

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

LaRoux Tropical Punch (non-alcoholic)

$3.00

Bar Menu

Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

Chardonnay (white)

$8.25

Merlot

$7.00

Stella Rose (red)

$8.00

Shots

Patron

$9.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Crown (regular)

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Hennesy

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Blue moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Cocktails

Swamp Water

$15.00

The Blue Pill

$15.00

Under the Table

$16.25

French Connection

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Crown Daddy

$10.15

Roux Punch

$11.00

Beverages

Lemonade

$3.00

Tropical Punch

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sprite (bottle)

$3.50

Dr. Pepper (bottle)

$3.50

Coke (bottle)

$3.50

Diet Coke (bottle)

$3.50

Happy Hour

Swamp Water

$5.00

French Connection

$6.50

Roux Punch

$5.50

Crown Daddy

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where the taste is ALWAYS Extravagant!

Location

2944 S Sam Houston Pkwy E Suite 104, Houston, TX 77047

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill - 11601 Shadow Creek Parkway - Pearland TX 77584 - 713-340-3231
orange star4.6 • 6,669
11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
The Wing Boss Express Cullen - 13306 CULLEN BLVD.
orange starNo Reviews
13306 CULLEN BLVD. Houston, TX 77047
View restaurantnext
Grace Pizza and Shakes Pearland -
orange starNo Reviews
9415 Broadway #111 Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Burger Nation Pearland - 9515 W Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
9515 W Broadway Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Cleo Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
9603 Broadway St. Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.1 • 1,708
9719 W Broadway Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston