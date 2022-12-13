Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaizen

515 E Grant St 100

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Spicy Tuna
Rainbow Roll
Caribbean King

Beer

Asahi 22oz

$9.50

Athletic IPA N/A

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Sapporo Light 16oz

$6.00

Sun & Steel

$9.00Out of stock

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Chai

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cold Brew Shot

$1.00

Dirty Chai

$4.75+

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Latte

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.00

Matcha

$3.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Spicy Cold Brew

$4.50+

Spicy White Chick

$5.00+

Liquor

Cognac Park Mizunara

$14.00

Landy VSOP Cognac

$13.00

Lustau Brandy

$9.00

Barsol Pisco

$9.00

Well Gin (New Amsterdam)

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00Out of stock

Bols Genever

$9.00

Future Gin

$12.00

Nikka Gin

$14.00

St George Terrior

$10.00

Spirit Works Barrel

$14.00

Spirit Works Sloe Gin

$10.00

Well Dark (Flor de Cana)

$8.00

Well Light (Bacardi)

$8.00

Hamilton 151

$12.00

El Dorado 3 yr

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$20.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$15.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig 6yr

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Balvanie Caribbean Cask

$20.00Out of stock

St. George California Shochu

$12.00

Yuzu Shochu

$10.00

Ming River Baijiu

$10.00

Mizu Lemongrass Shochu

$10.00

Well Blanco

$8.00

Well Reposado

$8.00

Codigo Rosa

$16.00

Codigo Reposado

$16.00

IZO Extra Anejo Cristalino

$20.00

Naran Mezcal

$11.00

Carreño Espadin

$18.00

Carreño Tobasiche

$24.00

Well Vodka (New Amsterdam)

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Nikka Vodka

$14.00Out of stock

Effen Raspberry

$9.00

Effen Cucumber

$9.00

Eddy's Jackfruit Vodka

$9.00

Well Bourbon (Jim Beam)

$8.00

Well Whiskey (Jack Daniels)

$8.00

Akashi Ume

$9.00

Baller

$14.00

Iwai Mars

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Kikori

$18.00

Larceny

$10.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey

$20.00Out of stock

Old Forester

$9.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon

$14.00

Del Bac Old Pueblo

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bauchant

$10.00

Bitter Truth Apricot Liqueur

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$8.00

Botanika Angelico Elderflower Liqueur

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse (Green)

$20.00

Cocchi Americano Aperitivo

$10.00

Combier Peach Liqueur

$10.00

Cynar Apéritif

$10.00

Giffard Grapefruit Liqueur

$10.00

Hamilton Pimento Dram

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Lustau Sherry

$10.00

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

$10.00

Luxardo Marachino

$12.00

Pernod Absinthe

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

NA Beverages

1 Plastic Cup Ice Water

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Assorted Sodas

Botanical

$4.50+

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Izze

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00+

La Croix

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50+

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sake

AZ Filtered

$40.00

AZ Prickly Pear

$42.00

AZ Snow

$40.00

Bomb - Asahi

$12.50

Bomb - Saporro

$9.00

Herbs & Bitters Bottle

$40.00

Hot sake

$9.00

Joto Daiginjo

$42.00

Joto Graffiti Cup

$14.00

Joto Nigori

$26.00

Ozeki 6 oz

$8.00

Social Sparkling

$8.00Out of stock

Yomi Sake

$16.00

Shots

Kaizen "Green Tea" Shot

$6.00

Hai Hai Shot

$7.00

Calypso Shot

$6.00

Cinnamon, Spice & Everything Nice Shot

$7.00

Grasshopper Shot

$6.00

KOZARA⏤ (small plates)

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$6.00

shimeji mushroom / tofu / green onion / wakame (seaweed)

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

steamed soybeans / yuzu / maldon sea salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

steamed soybeans / garlic butter / sambal / ninben

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

*spicy* blistered peppers / seasoned soy sauce / garlic butter / sambal sauce / togarashi / sesame seeds /bonito flakes

Hane Gyoza

Hane Gyoza

$12.00

choice of pork or veggie pan fried dumplings / sesame oil / green onion / togarashi dust / ponzu

Karaage

Karaage

$11.00

soy-marinated fried chicken / green onion / togarashi dust / yuzu aioli

Veggie Tempura

Veggie Tempura

$10.00

tempura fried seasonal vegetables / tentsuyu

Ancho Tamarind Ribs

Ancho Tamarind Ribs

$17.00

three (3) baby back pork ribs / chile ancho + tamarind BBQ sauce / cucumber sunomono / green onion / sesame seeds

Tuna Poke Cones

Tuna Poke Cones

$20.00

three (3) sesame wonton cones filled with big eye tuna / spicy tuna mix / cucumber / avocado / tobiko / poke sauce

Crab Wontons

Crab Wontons

$16.00

lump snow crab / cream cheese / green onion / sweet chili sauce

Yakitori Skewers

Yakitori Skewers

$8.00+

one (1) yakitori skewer; choice of Negima⏤ (grilled marinated chicken thigh / green onion / tare) or Breast + Bacon⏤ (grilled chicken breast / thick cut bacon / tare / *spicy* blistered shishito)

DONBURI ⏤ (bowls & salads)

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$17.00

yakisoba noodles / fried egg / napa cabbage / white onion / carrots / shiitake mushrooms / green onion / morita yakisoba sauce / pickled ginger / sesame seeds

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$23.00

choice of big eye tuna, king salmon, or chirashi (fish assortment) with sushi rice / cucumber / avocado / microgreens / poke sauce

Mt. Fuji Salad with Salmon

Mt. Fuji Salad with Salmon

$23.00

mixed greens / avocado / cucumber / mirin pecans / fuji apples / edamame / miso orange dressing

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$21.00

big eye tuna / yellowtail / king salmon / mixed greens / cucumber / avocado / wonton strips / poke sauce

CHUZARA⏤ (main dish)

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$22.00

prawns / Hokkaido scallops / Japanese red snapper / octopus / avocado / pico de gallo / lime / Cholula hot sauce / yucca chips

Akami Zuke

Akami Zuke

$22.00

seared big eye tuna / sliced avocado / cucumber / red radish / microgreens / serrano ponzu

Hotate Aguachile

Hotate Aguachile

$26.00

Hokkaido scallops / serrano / yuzu kosho / cucumber / red onion / micro cilantro / lime / aguachile / chiltepin dust

Tiradito

Tiradito

$25.00

choice of Japanese red snapper or octopus / citrus / tomatillo / fresno chiles / cilantro / aji amarillo sauce

Hamachi Supreme

Hamachi Supreme

$22.00

yellowtail sashimi / grapefruit supreme / jalapeños / asparagus / maldon sea salt / yuzu ponzu

Pulpo Asado

Pulpo Asado

$29.00

grilled octopus / romesco sauce / blistered cherry tomatoes / roasted cauliflower / flash fried fingerling potatoes / microgreens / spicy pepitas

King Salmon Crudo

King Salmon Crudo

$21.00

ora king salmon sashimi / jalapeños / shiso pesto / yuzu ponzu

OHZARA⏤ (assortments)

Sashimi Assortment

$60.00

five (5) omakase-style fish selections; four (4) pieces of fish per selection; (1) miso soup

Nigiri Assortment

Nigiri Assortment

$34.00

six (6) omakase-style nigiri selections; one (1) omakase-style temaki roll

Temaki Assortment

$27.00

four (4) omakase-style selections

KAIZEN SPECIALTY ROLLS

Tic Tac Toe

Tic Tac Toe

$20.00

cucumber wrap / yellowtail sashimi / avocado / asparagus / shiso pesto / jalapeño / grapefruit supreme / kizami wasabi / yuzu ponzu

Señor Larry

Señor Larry

$21.00

big eye tuna / panko fried shrimp / spicy crab mix / cucumber / avocado / jalapeño-cilantro mix / tsuyuzu

Caribbean King

Caribbean King

$20.00

king salmon sashimi / avocado / mango salsa / spicy crab mix / panko fried shrimp / cucumber / eel sauce / tajin

Alaskan King

Alaskan King

$28.00

lump king crab / king salmon sashimi / tempura fried asparagus / lemon / crème fraîche / fresh dill / clarified butter

SIGNATURE ROLLS

Dragon

Dragon

$17.00

seared eel / panko fried shrimp / crab mix / cucumber / avocado / eel sauce

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

seared big eye tuna / panko fried shrimp / spicy crab mix / cucumber / avocado / chipotle mayo

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

big eye tuna / king salmon / yellowtail / red snapper / crab mix / cucumber / avocado

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$13.00

carrot / asparagus / cucumber / avocado / sushi sauce

Northern Lights

Northern Lights

$20.00

king salmon sashimi / crab mix / asparagus / avocado / lemon / negi / ponzu

MAKI ROLLS

California

California

$11.00

crab mix / cucumber / avocado

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$13.00

big eye tuna / cucumber / tobiko / sriracha

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$13.00

king salmon / cucumber / jalapeño / sriracha

Spicy Yellowtail

Spicy Yellowtail

$13.00

yellowtail / cucumber / rayu / sriracha

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$9.00

avocado / cucumber

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$13.00

king salmon / cream cheese / cucumber

Veggie Tempura Roll

$13.00

asparagus / avocado / sweet potato / green onion / sushi sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

tempura fried shrimp / crab mix / cucumber / avocado

What Happens in Vegas...

What Happens in Vegas...

$15.00

king salmon sashimi / kanikama (crab stick) / cream cheese / jalapeño / avocado / sushi sauce

NIGIRI

Freshwater Eel (unagi) NIGIRI

$10.00

Hokkaido Scallop (hotate) NIGIRI

$11.00

Red Snapper (madai) NIGIRI

$10.00Out of stock

Big Eye Tuna (maguro) NIGIRI

$11.00

Yellowtail (hamachi) NIGIRI

$10.00

Octopus (tako) NIGIRI

$10.00

King Salmon NIGIRI

$15.00

SASHIMI

Freshwater Eel (unagi) SASHIMI

$18.00

Hokkaido Scallop (hotate) SASHIMI

$19.00

Red Snapper (madai) SASHIMI

$23.00Out of stock

Big Eye Tuna (maguro) SASHIMI

$20.00

Yellowtail (hamachi) SASHIMI

$20.00

Octopus (tako) SASHIMI

$18.00

King Salmon SASHIMI

$19.00

TEMAKI

A delicious cone-shaped hand roll with your choice of fish

Temaki

$8.00

PLATTERS⏤ (carryout or delivery only)

The ALL IN Experience

$93.00

NIGIRI⏤ eight (8) pieces includes: big eye tuna, yellowtail, king salmon, and japanese red snapper || SASHIMI⏤ twelve (12) pieces includes: big eye tuna, yellowtail, and king salmon || MAKI ROLLS ⏤ one (1) California Roll, one (1) Omakase-style Spicy Roll, and one (1) What Happens in Vegas... || KOZARA⏤ choice of one (1) Hane Gyoza *OR* one (1) Chicken Karaage

Specialty Platter

$69.00

KOZARA⏤ one (1) Hane Gyoza | SIGNATURE ROLLS⏤ one (1) Señor Larry Roll, one (1) Tic Tac Toe Roll, one (1) Northern Lights Roll, and one (1) Rainbow Roll |

Appetizer Platter

$49.00

KOZARA⏤ one (1) Snow Crab Wontons (5pcs) +one (1) Chicken Karaage + one (1) Pork or Veggie Hane Gyoza + one (1) Vegetable Tempura + one (1) Edamame

Maki Roll Platter

$49.00

KOZARA⏤ one (1) Edamame | MAKI ROLLS⏤ one (1) What Happens In Vegas Roll, one (1) California Roll, and one (1) Omakase-style Spicy Roll | SIGNATURE ROLL⏤ one (1) Vegetable Tempura Roll

SIDES + ADD ONS

Add soy paper to substitute nori (seaweed) in any of our rolls! Price of soy paper ($1.50) substitute is per roll. Please adjust quantity if needed

Side Salad

$5.00

Kizami Wasabi

$3.00

Fresh, pickled wasabi! Once you try it, you can't go back...

Side of Rice

$3.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Poke Sauce

$0.50

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$0.50

Extra Tiradito Sauce

$2.00

Extra Aguachile Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Yuzu Ponzu

$0.50
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
With each intentionally crafted bite, you’ll enjoy a first-class ticket to destinations such as Japan, Mexico, and Central & South America while discovering unexpected, palate-teasing ingredients along your journey. We guarantee our menu will surprise you in all the right ways and our culinary team is excited to bring you these dishes, made with love, and developed with a nod of respect for the Japanese and Latin cultures from which they draw inspiration.

515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004

