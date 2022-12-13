Kaizen
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
With each intentionally crafted bite, you’ll enjoy a first-class ticket to destinations such as Japan, Mexico, and Central & South America while discovering unexpected, palate-teasing ingredients along your journey. We guarantee our menu will surprise you in all the right ways and our culinary team is excited to bring you these dishes, made with love, and developed with a nod of respect for the Japanese and Latin cultures from which they draw inspiration.
Location
515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004
