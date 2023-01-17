Main picView gallery

The Last Catch 487 E Church St

487 E Church St

Jasper, GA 30143

Order Again

Lunch Specials

Panko Grouper Sandwich

$16.00

Crabcake BLT

$16.00

Cajun Frog Legs Basket

$13.00

Tuna Tacos Special

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Caesar Wrap

$18.00Out of stock

Bang Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Mahi Tacos Special

$14.00

Haddock Special

$20.00

Blackened Salmon Gyro

$16.00

Trout

$20.00

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Half Flounder Sand + soup

$15.00Out of stock

Cream of Mushroom Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Buffalo Bleu Chicken Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Cajun Frog Legs App

$10.00

Blackened Mix Grill

$20.00Out of stock

Potato Trout

$20.00Out of stock

Dinner Specials

Tomato App

$10.00

Cajun Frog Legs App

$12.00

Blackened Mix Grill

$30.00

Single Fried Lobster Tail

$20.00

Double Lobster Tail

$38.00

Trout Special

$25.00

Haddock Special

$25.00Out of stock

Cajun Frog Legs Basket

$18.00

Pasta Special

Crab Legs

$45.00Out of stock

Black and Bleu Salmon

$26.00Out of stock

Grouper Special

$32.00Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$23.00Out of stock

Bang Bang Shr Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Side of Mac and Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato

$4.00Out of stock

Cream Of Mushroom Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Mahi Tacos Special

$14.00

Mussels/Clams App

$14.00Out of stock

Sunday Specials

Panko Grouper Sandwich

$16.00

Shrimp And Waffles

$16.00

Blackened Mix Grill

$22.00

Mahi Tacos Special

$14.00

Oyster Rock

$13.00

Tomato App

$10.00

Frog Legs

$13.00

Trout

$20.00

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Crab Cake App

$13.00

Single Fried Lobster Tail

$20.00

Double Lobster Tail

$38.00

Lox Bagel

$16.00Out of stock

Appetizers

She Crab Soup

$9.00

A Charleston Tradition!

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Our Chef's Specialty!

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Small Crab Dip

$4.00

Large Crab Dip

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$13.00

Fresh Shucked Oysters Topped with Spinach, Onion, Bacon, and Parmesan Cheese. A Ryan Family Tradition!

Fried Pickles

$8.00

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$8.95

Dozen Oysters

$18.95

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$17.00

1/2 pound Gulf Shrimp

Side Caesar As Side

$4.00

Side Garden As Side

$4.00

Crab Cake App

$12.00

Salads

Tuna Salad

$22.00

Tuna Over a Garden Salad or Caesar Salad!

Salmon Salad

$19.00

Salmon Over a Garden Salad or Caesar Salad!

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Shrimp Over a Garden Salad or Caesar Salad!

Fried Oyster Salad

$16.00

Oysters Over a Garden Salad or Caesar Salad!

Calamari Salad

$16.00

Calamari Over a Garden Salad or Caesar Salad!

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken Over a Garden Salad or Caesar Salad!

Full Garden. No Protein

$12.00

Full Caesar. No Protein

$12.00

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$21.00

Served with Slaw, Hushpuppies, and Your Choice of Fries, Baked Potato, Lowcountry Red Rice, or Sauteed Zucchini and Squash.

Flounder Basket

$20.00

Served with Slaw, Hushpuppies, and Your Choice of Fries, Baked Potato, Lowcountry Red Rice, or Sauteed Zucchini and Squash.

Fried 2 Whole Catfish

$20.00

Served with Slaw, Hushpuppies, and Your Choice of Fries, Baked Potato, Lowcountry Red Rice, or Sauteed Zucchini and Squash.

Filet Catfish

$18.00

Served with Slaw, Hushpuppies, and Your Choice of Fries, Baked Potato, Lowcountry Red Rice, or Sauteed Zucchini and Squash.

Fried Oysters

$21.00

Served with Slaw, Hushpuppies, and Your Choice of Fries, Baked Potato, Lowcountry Red Rice, or Sauteed Zucchini and Squash.

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Served with Slaw, Hushpuppies, and Your Choice of Fries, Baked Potato, Lowcountry Red Rice, or Sauteed Zucchini and Squash.

Combo Platter

$23.00

Served with Slaw, Hushpuppies, and Your Choice of Fries, Baked Potato, Lowcountry Red Rice, or Sauteed Zucchini and Squash.

Catch Platter

$26.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Oysters, Flounder, and Deviled Crab. Served with Slaw, Hushpuppies, and Your Choice of Fries, Baked Potato, Lowcountry Red Rice, or Sauteed Zucchini and Squash.

Adult Chicken

$21.00

Adult Popcorn Shrimp

$21.00

Scallop Basket

$32.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Red Rice

$4.00

Veg

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Garden

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Asian Slaw

$3.00

Steaks

Ribeye

$28.00

Served with Slaw, Hushpuppies, and Your Choice of Fries, Baked Potato, Lowcountry Red Rice, or Sauteed Zucchini and Squash.

Prime Rib

$35.00

Served with Slaw, Hushpuppies, and Your Choice of Fries, Baked Potato, Lowcountry Red Rice, or Sauteed Zucchini and Squash.

Sandwiches

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Yummy! Cooked to Order!

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Cooked to Order!

Catch Burger

$12.00

8oz Juicy Burger Topped with Lettuce, and Tomato

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Breast of Chicken with Lettuce and Tomato.

Flounder Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh Flounder Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, and Slaw. Wonderful!

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Chicken

$9.00

Kid Flounder Basket

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Fresh Fish Baskets

Mahi Basket

$25.00

Salmon Basket

$25.00

Tuna Basket

$25.00

Halibut Basket

$28.00Out of stock

Grouper Basket

$30.00

Add Ons

(1) Flounder Filet

$8.00

(1) Fried Oyster

$2.50

(1) Deviled Crab

$5.00

(1) Catfish Filet

$8.00

(1) Shrimp

$3.00

Extras

Side of Tomato

$0.50

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Remolaude

$0.50

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Extra Cocktail

$0.50

Side of Onion

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Caesar dressing

$0.50

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Of Tzatziki

$0.50

Do Not Make!!

Extra crackers

$0.50

S/O Garlic Butter

Salsa

$1.00

Sweet Catch

Banana Pudding w/Peanut Butter

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Coconut Cream Cake

$9.00

Million Dollar Cake

$9.00

German Chocolate Cake

$9.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

$5 Cake Slice

$5.00

Bite Size Key Lime Pie

$3.00

Bite Size Peanut Butter

$3.00

Soda/Tea/Coffee/Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Half and Half Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Water

Pellegrino

$4.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$9.00

Misc

Lite Blk

Lite Fry

Crispy

Dry Veg

Burnt Veg

Well Done

Sauce O/S

Dressing O/S

Salsa O/S

No Oil

Extra Plate

Cut In Half

Do Not Make!!

No Slaw

No Hush

No Slaw, Sub Hush

No Hush, Sub Slaw

Soft Veg

Extra Remoulade

$0.50

Drawn Butter

$0.50

Side Of Old Bay

$0.50

Rem

$0.50

Croutons

ALLERGIES

SHELLFISH ALLERGY!!

GLUTEN ALLERGY!!

DAIRY ALLERGY!!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

487 E Church St, Jasper, GA 30143

Directions

