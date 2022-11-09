  • Home
The Last Haul Coffee & Wine Lounge 2727 W. Route 66

23 Reviews

$

2727 W. Route 66

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Order Again

Popular Items

Route 66 Hot Chocolate
Latte

Food Boards

Charcuterie Board

$30.00

Bruschetta Board

$15.00

Hummus Board

$15.00

Bread & Olive Board

$15.00

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$18.00

Dessert Board

$15.00

Chips & Salsa

$12.00

Souvenir Arizona Wine Tasting Flight

May - Souvenir Arizona Wine Tasting Flight

$30.00

Highlighting five of our Arizona wineries, May’s flight is an early taste of summer! 1. Flying Leap Downrange Rose 2. Bodega Pierce Sauvignon Blanc 3. Javelina Leap Prospectors Blend 4. Chateau Tumbleweed Dr. Ron Bot Red 5. Carlson Creek Sweet Adeline Riesling

Whites - Glasses of Wine

Pillsbury Wild Child White

$16.00Out of stock

Pillsbury Chardonnay

$15.00

Pillsbury Barbeque White

$14.00

Javelina Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00Out of stock

Javelina Leap Reisling

$18.00

Carlson Creek Sweet Adeline Riesling

$14.00

Bodega Pierce Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Flying Leap Trio White Blend

$12.00

Flying Leap Downrange Rose

$10.00

Chateau Tumbleweed The Descendants White

$13.00

Four Tails Pretty Girls Viognier

$15.00

Reds - Glasses of Wine

Carlson Creek Sangiovese

$15.00

Carlson Creek Rule of Three

$17.00

Carlson Creek Cabernet Sauvugnon

$20.00

Javelina Leap Barbera

$15.00

Javelina Leap Legacy Zinfandel

$15.00

Javelina Leap Prospectors Blend

$15.00

Javelina Leap Tempranillo

$18.00

Pillsbury Romero's Syrah

$25.00

Bodega Pierce Athena

$12.00

Bodega Pierce Mourvedre

$18.00

Bodega Pierce Emotiva

$15.00

Flying Leap Downrange Red

$10.00

Flying Leap Habanero Chili Red

$12.00Out of stock

Flying Leap Union

$14.00

Chateau Tumbleweed Dr Ron Bot Red

$13.00

Four Tails Big Paw Petite Sirah

$20.00

Dessert Wine

Flying Leap Petit Verdot (Glass)

$15.00

Flying Leap Petit Verdot (Bottle)

$30.00

Ice Cream Wine Float

$12.00

Bottles of Wine

Chateau Tumbleweed Dr Ron Bot Red

$32.00

Chateau Tumbleweed The Descendants White

$32.00

Carlson Creek Sangiovese

$38.00

Carlson Creek Rule of Three

$40.00

Carlson Creek Sweet Adeline Riesling

$30.00

Carlson Creek Malbec Rose

$27.00

Carlson Creek Cabernet Sauvugnon

$50.00

Javelina Leap Legacy Zinfandel

$38.00Out of stock

Javelina Leap Prospectors Blend

$38.00

Javelina Leap Tempranillo

$40.00

Javelina Leap Reisling

$40.00

Javelina Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Javelina Leap Red Rock Rose

$35.00

Bodega Pierce Athena

$40.00

Bodega Pierce Emotiva

$40.00

Bodega Pierce Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Bodega Pierce Mourvedre

$42.00

Flying Leap Downrange Red

$22.00

Flying Leap Habanero Chili Red

$30.00

Flying Leap Union

$45.00

Flying Leap Trio White Blend

$30.00

Flying Leap Downrange Rose

$22.00

Flying Leap Petit Verdot Dessert

$30.00

Four Tails Pretty Girls Viognier

$40.00

Four Tails Big Paw Petite Sirah

$50.00

Pillsbury Romero's Syrah

$45.00

Pillsbury Wild Child White

$32.00

Pillsbury Chardonnay

$38.00

Pillsbury Barbeque White

$28.00

Wine Tasting Membership

Are you a seasonal camper or a Flagstaff local? The 5 month membership gives you access to a new monthly tasting flight for 5 months.

5 Month Wine Tasting Membership

$100.00

Merchandise

Wine Bottle Sleeve

$8.00

Wine Bottle Opener

$8.00

Wine Glass

$12.00

Coffee

Daily Brew

$3.00

Freshly brewed drip coffee

Latte

$5.00

Espresso & steamed milk. Coffee beans sourced locally from Single Speed Coffee Roasters in Flagstaff, AZ $1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso & steamed chocolate milk. Coffee beans sourced locally from Single Speed Coffee Roasters in Flagstaff, AZ $1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

Americano

$4.00

Coffee beans sourced locally from Single Speed Coffee Roasters in Flagstaff, AZ $1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso & steamed milk. Coffee beans sourced locally from Single Speed Coffee Roasters in Flagstaff, AZ $1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

Double Espresso

$4.50

Creamy double shot of espresso

The S'more

$5.00

Espresso, toasted marshmallow, dark chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles. Coffee beans sourced locally from Single Speed Coffee Roasters in Flagstaff, AZ $1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

The Long Drive Home

$6.00Out of stock

Cold brew, espresso and dark chocolate syrup. Coffee beans sourced locally from Single Speed Coffee Roasters in Flagstaff, AZ $1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

Cold Brew

$3.50

Coffee beans sourced locally from Single Speed Coffee Roasters in Flagstaff, AZ $1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

Non-Coffee

Route 66 Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Rich Hot chocolate with hints of cinnamon and vanilla. Coffee beans sourced locally from Single Speed Coffee Roasters in Flagstaff, AZ $1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

Chai Latte

$5.00

Delicious sweet or spicy chai & steamed milk. Make it dirty and add a shot of espresso! Coffee beans sourced locally from Single Speed Coffee Roasters in Flagstaff, AZ $1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

Good Morning Mimosa

$6.00Out of stock

Sparkling wine mixed with fresh orange juice.

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Freshly made, sweet and tart

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Freshly made, sweet and tart

Hot Tea

$1.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Woody Refresh

$4.00

Summer Specials

Minty Matcha Latte

$6.50

A traditional matcha latte with the refreshing kick of peppermint

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

$7.00

A traditional vanilla latte with floral hints of lavender

Vanilla Rose Latte

$6.50

Subtle hints of rose and vanilla mixed into a smooth, creamy, steamed milk

Shaken Rose Brown Sugar Latte

$6.50

Shaken brown sugar espresso with a refreshing hint of rose

Irish Cream Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold brew topped with Irish cream cold brew

Pumpkin Cold Brew

$4.50

The Lauren Palmer

$5.00

A adventurous sweet & refreshing mix of iced coffee and lemonade

London Woods Fog

$5.00

Our take on a London Fog -earl grey tea, cream & toasted marshmallow

Coffee Beans

Danger Monkey *Organic Medium Roast 16oz

$18.00

Wake Up & Kiss Me Dark/Medium Roast 16oz

$16.00

Black Mamba *Organic Dark Roast 16oz

$18.00

Costa Rica Medium Roast 16oz

$16.00

Mugs

$1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

Standard Tall Red or Orange WMC Mug

$10.00

$1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

Blue Fresco WMC Mug

$18.00

$1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

Freedom WMC To-go Tumbler

$20.00

$1 off any drink or free drip coffee with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.

WMC Metal Cup

$15.00

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Large Scone (Assorted Flavors)

$5.00Out of stock

Muffin (Assorted Flavors)

$5.00Out of stock

Single Speed Chocolate Bar 70% Cocoa

$6.00

Food

Mini Quiche Board

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh sliced avocado atop toasted sourdough finished with a sprinkle of feta cheese and a balsamic reduction.

Beakfast Parfait

Beakfast Parfait

$9.00

A beautifully layered breakfast with granola, strawberry yogurt, seasonal fruit, and topped with whipped cream.

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Products for Purchase

Roasted Piquillo & Jalapeno Peppered Jelly 2oz

$3.00

Tangerine & Chili Marinated Green Olives 2oz

$2.50

Smoked Kalamata Olives 2oz

$2.00

Los Muertos Salsa

$6.00

Ice

$3.00

Side Add-ons

Extra Pita

$2.00

Extra Crustinni

$2.00

Extra Veggies

$2.50

Extra Chips

$2.00

Soda

Canned Soda

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Glass Bottled Soda

$3.50

Energy Drinks

Monster

$3.00

Celsius Energy

$3.00

Super Coffee

$3.00

Starbucks Double Shot Espresso

$3.75

High Brew Coffee

$2.75

Powerade

$3.50

Kombucha

Brew Doctor Kombucha

$3.79

Wild Tonic Hard Kombucha 6-pack

$12.50

Wild Tonic Hard Kombucha Single

$3.75

Juice

Apple Juice

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Milk

Whole Milk

$1.99

Strawberry Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Iced Tea

Arizona Iced Tea

$1.50

Peace Tea

$1.59

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Water

Dasani

$2.49

Smart Water

$2.49

Vita Coconut Water

$3.00

Beer

Single Tall Beer (Assorted Flavors)

$3.75

Single Short Beer (Assorted Flavors)

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Last Haul Coffee & Wine Lounge is located onsite at Woody Mountain Campground and provides tasty breakfast options with locally roasted coffee, and will soon be offering a wine lounge complete with savory food boards!

2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

