The Last Queen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A traditional British Pub. We believe in simple food done well. We’ve got an obsessive commitment to high-quality food, and locally sourced when possible. Our food style is driven by clarity of flavor and influenced by British favorites and comforts, alongside European cuisine. Take a look at our menu to get a feel for what we are dishing up.
Location
210 E Main Street, Enon, OH 45323
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yellow Springs Baking Company
No Reviews
305 N Walnut St. Suite A9 Yellow Springs, OH 45387
View restaurant