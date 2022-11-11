Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Last Queen

No reviews yet

210 E Main Street

Enon, OH 45323

Fish & Chips
Shepherd's Pie
Japheth Burger

Bites for a Pint

Roasted Spicy Nuts

Roasted Spicy Nuts

$3.50

roasted mixed nuts tossed with rosemary and a special spice blend

Olive Mash w/Crackers

Olive Mash w/Crackers

$4.00

a mash of mixed olives, olive oil, and citrus for a spread served with crackers

Bell's Charcuterie

Bell's Charcuterie

$7.00

small seasonal selection of meat, cheese, and fancy accoutrements

Kettle Potato Chips

Kettle Potato Chips

$1.90

A Little Nosh

Battered Hen

$8.00

two hand cut, all-natural chicken breasts, beer-battered and fried golden

Fried Halloumi

Fried Halloumi

$8.00

three pieces of local blue-jacket halloumi style cheese breaded and fried golden, served with BBQ sauce (trust us, it's good)

Chinchablos

Chinchablos

$10.50

chicken quesadilla with avocado, local lettuce, cheese and salsa

Spicy Hummus

$7.50

roasted garlic hummus with a special spice blend, served with warm naan bread and seedless grapes

Soup of the Week Onion

$7.50

Soup of the week Leek and Potato

$7.50

A Bit British

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.50

fresh cod, beer-battered and fried golden, served with fresh potato fries and homemade tartar sauce

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

beef, lamb and vegetables covered with house mashed potatoes, baked to perfection, served with warm bread

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$16.00

local sausage, house mashed potatoes, gravy and baked beans served with Colman’s mustard

Indian Chicken Curry

Indian Chicken Curry

$17.00

proper chicken curry served with basmati rice, served with warm naan bread

English Garden Salad

$12.00

English Garden Salad With Fried Chicken

$14.00

Burgers

Japheth Burger

$14.00

all-natural local beef patty, American cheese, local lettuce, tomato, ketchup and mustard on a toasted brioche bun, served with hand-cut fresh potato fries

ABLE Burger

ABLE Burger

$14.00

all-natural local beef patty, boursin cheese, caramelized onion, deep-smoked bacon and dirty sauce on a toasted brioche bun, served with hand-cut fresh potato fries

Chuggy Burger

Chuggy Burger

$14.00

all-natural local beef patty, Swiss cheese, dirty slaw, crispy bacon, local lettuce, and crispy pickles on a toasted brioche bun, served with hand-cut fresh potato fries

Holly V-Burger

Holly V-Burger

$14.00

fried local halloumi style cheese “burger”, dirty slaw, caramelized onion, local lettuce, tomato and crispy pickles on a toasted brioche bun, served with hand-cut fresh potato fries

Sarnies

The Last Grilled Cheese

The Last Grilled Cheese

$12.00

local white cheddar, gouda and gruyere cheeses on butter grilled brioche bread, served with hand-cut fresh potato fries

Queen's BGLT

Queen's BGLT

$13.00

deep smoked bacon, goat cheese spread, local lettuce, and tomato on butter grilled brioche bread, served with hand-cut fresh potato fries

Royal Ham & Swiss

$13.00

A Dish's Mate

Potato Fries

Potato Fries

$4.50

hand-cut fresh potato fries

Naan Bread

Naan Bread

$3.00

warm naan bread

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

fresh crisp local lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with a house dressing

Dessert

traditional sticky toffee pudding served warm with vanilla ice cream by Hartzler Family Dairy
Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$6.50

traditional sticky toffee pudding served warm with vanilla ice cream by Hartzler Family Dairy

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

crafted by Grist Provisions, lovely dark chocolate, coffee liqueur and amaretto

Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$6.00

rotating homemade flavors by The scRUMptious Dessert

Fizzy Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50

Classic Fountain Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Classic Fountain Diet Coke

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Classic Fountain Lemon-Lime Sprite

Refreshing Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

Bottled & Canned Beer

Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.25

Classic American-style pale lager, 12 fl oz glass bottle

Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.25

Classic American-style light lager, 12 fl oz glass bottle

Yuengling

Yuengling

$3.50

Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor, with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, 12 fl oz glass bottle

Heineken

Heineken

$4.00

Dutch classic pale lager, 12 fl oz glass bottle

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Mexican rich, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a crisp and refreshing taste, 12 fl oz glass bottle

Modelo Negra

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Mexican Munich Dunkel style lager, 12 oz fl glass bottle

Scrumpy Hard Cider

Scrumpy Hard Cider

$6.00

Michigan cider fermented naturally from a proprietary blend of organic apples grown at the Koan Family Orchards in Michigan, 12 fl oz glass bottle

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Lager - light style beer brewed by Anheuser-Busch in Saint Louis, MO, 12 fl oz glass bottle

Organic Chocolate Stout

Organic Chocolate Stout

$12.00

Organic Chocolate Stout - English style beer brewed by Samuel Smith Old Brewery in Tadcaster, United Kingdom, 1 PT (2.7 fl oz) glass bottle

Oatmeal Stout

Oatmeal Stout

$12.00

Stout - Oatmeal style beer brewed by Samuel Smith Old Brewery (Tadcaster) in Tadcaster, United Kingdom, 1 PT (12 fl oz) glass bottle

House Coastal Vines

Coastal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

Coastal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

2017, California (750 mL) - Coastal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon is a dark, plum-colored wine. Aromas of berries and toast open up to flavors of ripe, red raspberries, plums, and vanilla on the palate, culminating in a smooth, fruity finish.

Coastal Vines Merlot

Coastal Vines Merlot

$25.00

2017, California (750 mL) - Coastal Vines Merlot is a fruit-forward, easy-to-drink wine. Aromas of plum with hints of coffee, oak, and chocolate lead up to fruit flavors of cherries, ripe raspberries, and currants.

Coastal Vines Chardonnay

Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$25.00

2019, California (750 mL) - Fruit forward Chardonnay, on the medium dry side, with hints of honey and vanilla on the nose with pear and toasty oak flavors at the finish.

Red Wines

Minimalista Malbec (Argentina)

Minimalista Malbec (Argentina)

2020, Mendoza Argentina (750 mL) - Minimalista Malbec from Mendoza has a dark violet color and aromas of plums, cherries, and chocolate notes. Expressive flavors of red fruit and chocolate are surrounded by velvety tannins and lead to a long finish. Certified Sustainable and Vegan.

Hahn Pinot Noir (California)

Hahn Pinot Noir (California)

$35.00

2020, California (750 mL) - Aromas of red and dark cherry, raspberry and strawberry are joined by subtle touches of vanilla and toasty oak. The palate is medium-bodied with silky tannins, a soft round mouthfeel, excellent acid balance and notes of earthiness on a long, lingering finish.

Fantini Montepulciano D'Abruzzo (Italy)

Fantini Montepulciano D'Abruzzo (Italy)

$7.50

(750 mL) 100% Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. Ruby red with garnet reflections, Fantini Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOC’s bouquet is fruity and quite persistent, reminiscent of red fruits, marasca cherries and plums with vanilla nuances; full-bodied, with good balance and firm tannins, flavorful and long on the palate, immediately appealing and versatile.

Anciano Reserva Tempranillo (Spain)

Anciano Reserva Tempranillo (Spain)

$30.00

(750 mL) 2008 Anciano Gran Reserva Tempranillo Aged 10 Years. An intense dark red shading to brick red at the rim. A range of different characteristics can be identified on the nose – black cherry fruit, spicy notes of leather and musk, tobacco and vanilla oak. Medium to full bodied with some finesse, concentrated red fruit compote flavours and smooth, mellow tannins on the finish.

White Wines

Minimalista Pinot Grigio (Argentina)

Minimalista Pinot Grigio (Argentina)

$27.00

2021, Mendoza Argentina (750 mL) - This Pinot Grigio offers delicate, floral aromas and tropical fruits. Light and clean with ripe apricot and white peach flavors, notes of chamomile and a bright crisp finish.

Giesen Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

Giesen Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

$27.00

2021, New Zealand (750 mL) - Mouthwatering white offers passion fruit, pineapple, peach and key lime flavors on a sleek and juicy frame. This wine is perfect for any occasion.

Dark Horse Chardonnay (California)

Dark Horse Chardonnay (California)

$32.00

2020, California (750 mL) - Displays rich flavors of baked apple and pear, layered with toasted oak, this Chardonnay exhibits notes of caramel and brown spice with a smooth, lingering finish.

Rose

2020, France (750 mL) - This wine is an intense peony pink color. Its bouquet is very aromatic, exhaling scents of small red fruits such as raspberries or black currants. In the mouth, there is a perfect balance between vivacity and mellowness. The final taste is very long, leaving a delicate impression of fruitiness.
Campuget Tradition (France)

Campuget Tradition (France)

$30.00

2020, France (750 mL) - This wine is an intense peony pink color. Its bouquet is very aromatic, exhaling scents of small red fruits such as raspberries or black currants. In the mouth, there is a perfect balance between vivacity and mellowness. The final taste is very long, leaving a delicate impression of fruitiness.

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A traditional British Pub. We believe in simple food done well. We’ve got an obsessive commitment to high-quality food, and locally sourced when possible. Our food style is driven by clarity of flavor and influenced by British favorites and comforts, alongside European cuisine. Take a look at our menu to get a feel for what we are dishing up.

Location

210 E Main Street, Enon, OH 45323

Directions

