The latest Dish 2206 Goldfinch Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
"The Latest Dish" is your passport to international flavors on wheels! We specialize in diverse, global dishes crafted with fresh ingredients sourced directly from local farms. Our commitment to supporting local agriculture ensures that every bite is a celebration of community and sustainability. From Asian-inspired tacos to European classics and Latin American delights, our menu is a culinary journey around the world. Join us for a taste of authenticity, freshness, and community support, all served up from our vibrant food truck!
Location
2206 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ 08540
