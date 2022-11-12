Main picView gallery

The Launch 303 Old County Road 78

No reviews yet

County Rd 78

Labelle, FL 33935

Popular Items

Barn Burger
Classic Cheese 16 inch
Crab Cakes

Get Started

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00Out of stock
Everglades Spring Rolls

Everglades Spring Rolls

$12.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Wontons

$13.00Out of stock
Sesame Ahi Tuna

Sesame Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00
Salmon Dip

Salmon Dip

$14.00Out of stock

HandHelds

Mahi Rueben

Mahi Rueben

$17.00

Cheese Steak

$13.00
Barn Burger

Barn Burger

$14.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.00

Crispy Haddock

$14.00
Taco’s

Taco’s

$15.00

Salad

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$12.00

Caesar

$10.00

Southwestern

$11.00

Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$21.00

Seafood Mac N Cheese

$22.00Out of stock
Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Caribbean Jerk Pasta

$21.00Out of stock
Seafood Diablo

Seafood Diablo

$25.00Out of stock

Signature

Dan's Crispy Shrimp

Dan's Crispy Shrimp

$17.00
Honey Glazed Salmon

Honey Glazed Salmon

$19.00
Mahi Picatta

Mahi Picatta

$18.00

Shrimp N’ Grits

$16.00

Fish N Chips

$17.00

Swing Bridge Scallops

$28.00
Filet Steak

Filet Steak

$33.00

Pizza

Seafood Pizza

$19.00

Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.00
Prosciutto & Arg Pizza

Prosciutto & Arg Pizza

$19.00

Chicken Marg Pizza

$18.00

Great White Pizza

$18.00

Classic Cheese 16 inch

$15.00

Classic Cheese 12 inch

$11.00

Sides

Seasonal Veggies

$3.25

Sweet Plantains

$3.25

Cilantro Rice

$3.25

Sautéed Spinach

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25

Small Salad

$3.25

Cold Pasta Salad

$3.25Out of stock

Cole Slaw - Jap.

$2.00

Cole Slaw - 1000

$2.00

Protein Add ons

Mahi

$11.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Salmon

$12.00

Chicken

$5.00

Add Tail Only

$20.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Butter noodles w/ g- bread

$5.00

Kids Mahi Fingers And Veggies

$9.00

Kids Chicken Breast And Fries

$7.00

Kids pasta Alfredo

$7.00

Frozen Retail

Drumstick

$3.50Out of stock

Klondike Bar

$3.50

Häagen-Dazs Almond

$4.00Out of stock

Dibs Vanilla

$4.00

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$3.50Out of stock

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Dinner Specials

Swordfish w/ Broccolini & Rice Pilaf

$21.00Out of stock

Quail Dinner

$18.99Out of stock

Crab Boil

$33.00

Lobster Dinner

$46.00Out of stock

Filet Special

$26.00

Stuffed Lobster Tail Dinner

$26.00Out of stock

Sushi

Hot Caloosahatchee Roll

Hot Caloosahatchee Roll

$16.00
Okeechobee Roll

Okeechobee Roll

$14.00Out of stock
Labelle Roll

Labelle Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Ian Menu

Fried Okra

$7.00

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Pretzal

$10.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Crispy Haddock Sand

$14.00

Fish n Chips

$17.00
Barn Burger

Barn Burger

$14.00

Ribeye

$20.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mahi Fingers And Veggies

$9.00

Chicken Club

$15.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Bottle Water

$1.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Rootbeer

$1.75

Coffee

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Tap Water

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Caff Free Coke

$1.75

Dr Pepper

$1.75

Canned Beer

Miller Light

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Angry Orchard

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$3.75

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Pergrination

$6.00Out of stock

Belle of The Barn

$6.00Out of stock

Beekeeper

$6.00Out of stock

Cowboy Way

$6.00

Daily Specials

Thurs Bud Light Bucket

$12.00

White

Glass Of House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Glass House White Zin

$6.00

Glass House Moscato

$6.00

Glass House Chard

$6.00

1/2 Bottle Mondavi Chard

$12.00Out of stock

1/2 Bottle Patz/Hall Chard

$42.00

1/2 Bottle Chandon Brut

$26.00

Red

Glass Of House Merlot

$6.00

Glass House Cab

$6.00

Half Bottle Mondavi Cab

$12.00Out of stock

Half Bottle Bonanza

$16.00

Half Bottle Saldo Zin

$26.00

Glass Of House Pinot Noir

$6.00

Glass Of House Malbec

$6.00

House drinks

Sangria

Sangria

$6.00
Margarita

Margarita

$7.00

Daily Specials

Sangria

Sangria

$6.00
Margarita

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Draft Options

Sit N Stay

$6.00Out of stock

Courthouse Cream

$6.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Yuengling Draft

$4.00

Manic Monday

Mon Seafood Pizza

$15.00

Mon Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.00

Mon Prosciutto & Arg Pizza

$15.00

Mon Chicken Marg Pizza

$15.00

Mon Great White Pizza

$15.00

Mon 3 Top Pizza

$15.00

Humpday

Wed Spring Rolls

$10.00

Wed Salmon Dip

$10.00

Wed Ahi Tuna

$10.00

Wed Firecracker

$10.00

Sunday Funday

Sun Margarita

$4.00

Sun Sangria

$5.00

Football Two Top Pizza

$12.00

Wine Wednesday

Wed Okeechobee

$10.00

Wed Caloosahatchee

$12.00

Wed Labelle

$11.00

Wed House Pinot

$4.00

Wed House White Zin

$4.00

Wed House Moscato

$4.00

Wed House Chard

$4.00

Wed House Cab

$4.00

Wed House Merlot

$4.00

Wed Mondavi Chard Bottle

$8.00

Wed Patz & Hall Chard Bottle

$32.00

Wed Mondavi Cab Bottle

$8.00

Wed Bonanza Cab Bottle

$12.00

Wed Saldo Zinfandel

$22.00

Wed Filet

$29.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

County Rd 78, Labelle, FL 33935

Directions

Main pic

