The Laurels 231 Second Avenue

231 Second Avenue

New York, NY 10003

Fast Tab

Vodka Well

$9.00

Gin Well

$9.00

Tequila Well

$9.00

Titos

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

$9 Draft

$9.00

$16 Cocktail

$16.00

Premium Shot

$10.00

House Shot

$8.00

Guinness

$10.00

Well Liquor

$9.00

Liquor

Vodka Well

$9.00

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$12.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Vodka Dbl

$18.00

Gin Well

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Pink Gin

$12.00

Gin Dbl

$18.00

Rum well

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Diplomatico

$13.00

Kraken

$13.00

Hercules Mulligan

$14.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$12.00

Meyer's Dark Rum

$12.00

Rum Well Dbl

$18.00

Tequila Well

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Patron

$14.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Espolon

$14.00

1942

$45.00

Clasa Azul

$50.00

Avion Cristalino

$35.00

Vida

$12.00

Illegal Mezcal

$18.00

Montelobos

$12.00

Puebla

$12.00

Tequila Dbl

$18.00

Jameson

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Powers

$12.00

Paddy

$12.00

Teeling

$14.00

Green Spot

$16.00

Yellow Spot

$25.00

Redbreast 12

$25.00

Redbreast 21

$50.00

Seagrams

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Weller

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Hudson Valley Bourbon

$15.00

Hudson Valley Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniel's

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Michter's Bourbon

$14.00

Michter's Rye

$14.00

Howler Head

$16.00

Wild Turkey

$13.00

Jefferson's Ocean Rye

$20.00

Jefferson's Small Batch

$15.00

WhistlePig Rye

$15.00

Contradiction Rye

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Glenlivet 18

$25.00

Oban 14

$18.00

JW Black

$18.00

JW Blue

$50.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 15

$25.00

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Lagavullin

$16.00

Laphraoig

$18.00

Chivas Regal

$16.00

Dewars

$12.00

Balvenie 14

$22.00

Ardbeg

$18.00

Ballantine's 17 Year

$35.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Gran Marnier

$18.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Hennesy

$18.00

Remy Martin

$20.00

Chambord

$9.00

Sambuca White

$12.00

Sambuca Black

$12.00

Cividina Grappa

$14.00

Tignanello Grappa

$14.00

Italicus

$14.00

Combier Banane

$14.00

Fabrizia Limoncello

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Jager Shot

$9.00

Beer

Guinness

$10.00

Allagash

$10.00

Peroni

$9.00

Downeast

$9.00

Ithaca IPA

$9.00

Stoney Creek Little Cranky IPA

$9.00

Montauk Surf

$9.00

Kona Big Wave

$9.00

Urquell Pilsner

$9.00

Wolffer Cider

$12.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken 0.0

$8.00

Montauk Summer Ale

$8.00

Montauk Wavechaser IPA

$8.00

Moretti Lager

$8.00

Palm Amber Ale

$8.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$9.00

Magners Cider

$9.00

Magners Pear

$9.00

Kirin Light

$8.00

Kona Longboard Lager

$8.00

Kopperberg

$9.00

Corona

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

London Essence Blood Orange and ElderflowerTonic

$6.00

London Essence Grapefruit Tonic

$6.00

Wine

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Picpoul de Pinet

$14.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$12.00

Franciscan Estate Cabernet

$12.00

14 Hands Merlot

$12.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Noir

$13.00

Ruffino Classico Chianti

$15.00

Domain de la Sangliere Rose

$12.00

La Marca Prosecco

$12.00

Pinot Noir Josh Cellars Btl

$48.00

Chianti Ruffino Classico Riserva Btl

$56.00

Franciscan Estate Cabernet Btl

$44.00

14 Hands Merlot Btl

$44.00

Cavitt Del Venezzie Pinot Grigio Btl

$44.00

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$44.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling Btl

$44.00

Picpoul de Pinet Btl

$50.00

Seltzers/Hard Teas

High Noon

$10.00

Loverboy

$9.00

Juneshine Mai Tai

$10.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

French 75

$16.00

Negroni

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Sidecar

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Mojito

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$17.00

Bellini

$14.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Black Russian

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$15.00

Paloma Regular

$12.00

Dark n Stormy

$12.00

Penicillin

$16.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Signature Cocktail

Pisco Smash

$15.00

That's Quite A Punchy Line

$16.00

The Laurel's Club

$16.00

Shake for me Baby

$16.00

Laurel Green

$16.00

Just Peachy

$16.00

EV Nightshade

$16.00

Bitter Late Than Never

$16.00

Paloma de Laurels (We Fancy)

$15.00

Mojitos

$15.00

Happy Wifey, Spicy Lifey

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Raspberry Spritz

$16.00

All-Day Menu

Entrees

Half Roasted Chicken

$26.00

parsnip crème, dukkha spice, smashed parsnips, asparagus, maple bourbon glaze

Hidden fjord Salmon

$28.00

garlic crème fraiche mashed potatoes, green beans, lemon beurre blanc sauce

Steak Frites

$38.00

12 oz. boneless NY Strip Steak, truffle parmesan fries, baby arugula salad, au poivre sauce

Irish Cottage Pie

$23.00

traditionally prepared, beef tenderloin, carrots, peas, garlic mashed potato crust

Seared Ahi Tuna Steak

$28.00

sesame crusted, cold soba noodles, scallion, roasted red pepper, shitake mushroom, cilantro, shaved carrot, pea shoots served in a citrus ponzu sauce

Campanella ala Vodka

$21.00

smoked bacon, tomato, onion, basil and pecorino Romano

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Parmesan Rosemary Truffle Fries

$11.00

House Salad

$7.00

Garlic and Chili Sauteed Long Beans

$9.00

Campanella with red or butter sauce

$9.00

Roasted Asparagus

$11.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Trio

$12.00

Black and White Panna Cotta

$12.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$12.00

Brunch

Unlimited Brunch

Brunch Charge

$35.99

Unlimited Mimosas

Mimosa Charge

$21.99

Traditional Mimosa

Poinsetta

Flavor Placeholder

Flavor Placeholder

Flavor Placeholder

A la Carte (tasting portion)

Honeydew Smoothie (TP)

$6.00

Greek Yogurt (TP)

$6.00

Fresh Fruit and Berries (TP)

$6.00

Butter Croissants (TP)

$6.00

Cornflake crusted French Toast (TP)

$6.00

Smoked B.E.C. Slider (TP)

$6.00

Lox and Scallion Cream Cheese (TP)

$6.00

Vegetable Frittata (TP)

$6.00

Short-Rib Poutine (TP)

$6.00

Thai Chicken Wings (TP)

$6.00

Elbow Mac and Cheese (TP)

$6.00

Momma Fleming’s Meatloaf and Mash (TP)

$6.00

Baked Egg Shakshuka (TP)

$6.00

East Village Cobb (TP)

$6.00

Brunch Starter

Honeydew Smoothie

$9.00

coconut milk, NY state honey, blueberry whip, coconut crunchies

Greek Yogurt

$11.00

Madagascar vanilla, strawberry compote, fresh raspberries, honey nut granola

Fresh Fruit and Berries

$12.00

strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and watermelon soaked in lemon preservatives

Butter Croissants

$9.00

sweet butter and mixed berry compote

Brunch Staples

Cornflake crusted French Toast

$15.00

mixed berry compote, mascarpone, powdered sugar

Smoked B.E.C. on a Round Roll

$17.00

smoked bacon, fried eggs, Irish Cheddar served with home fries on a toasted sourdough roll

Lox and Scallion Cream Cheese

$21.00

Open-faced everything bagel (plain bagel available), arugula, tomato, red onion, fried caper, lemon zest

Vegetable Frittata

$17.00

roasted red pepper, asparagus, kale and garlic w/ home fries

Traditional American Breakfast

$18.00

eggs your way, smoked bacon, home fries

Eggs Benny

$19.00

served on a Thomas English muffin, Sriracha Hollandaise, arugula and Canadian Bacon served with home fries

Late Afternnon Brunch

Thai Chicken Wings

$19.00

8 pcs. with scallions, peanut dust, chives served with a sweet and spicy Thai sauce (Traditional, buffalo and blue cheese preparation offered as well)

The Laurels

$23.00

8 oz custom blend beef patty, smoked bacon, Irish cheddar, and chive truffle aioli, with rosemary French fries or a house salad

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken

$18.00

feta, lemon arugula, thinly sliced tomato and cucumber, sun-dried tomato aioli, served on a toasted sourdough roll with rosemary French Fries or house salad

Short-Rib Poutine

$21.00

Lamb Wesson crispy rosemary fries, eggs your way, crispy sunchokes, cheese curd, sherry gravy

Kale Caesar

$14.00

little gem romaine, Beemster gouda, baby cherry tomatoes, garlic parmesan crisps, lemon Caesar dressing

East Village Cobb

$20.00

watercress, confit chicken, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon, Maytag blue cheese, cucumber, pepitas, baby cherry tomato, smoked paprika buttermilk ranch dressing

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
231 Second Avenue, New York, NY 10003

