The Laurels 231 Second Avenue
231 Second Avenue
New York, NY 10003
Liquor
Vodka Well
Titos
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Grapefruit
Smirnoff
Vodka Dbl
Gin Well
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Monkey 47
Bombay Sapphire
Beefeater
Pink Gin
Gin Dbl
Rum well
Captain Morgan
Diplomatico
Kraken
Hercules Mulligan
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Meyer's Dark Rum
Rum Well Dbl
Tequila Well
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Mezcal
Patron
Don Julio
Don Julio Anejo
Espolon
1942
Clasa Azul
Avion Cristalino
Vida
Illegal Mezcal
Montelobos
Puebla
Tequila Dbl
Jameson
Tullamore Dew
Powers
Paddy
Teeling
Green Spot
Yellow Spot
Redbreast 12
Redbreast 21
Seagrams
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Eagle Rare
Blanton's
Weller
Buffalo Trace
Knob Creek
Bulleit Bourbon
Maker's Mark
Woodford Reserve
Hudson Valley Bourbon
Hudson Valley Rye
Jack Daniel's
Jim Beam
Michter's Bourbon
Michter's Rye
Howler Head
Wild Turkey
Jefferson's Ocean Rye
Jefferson's Small Batch
WhistlePig Rye
Contradiction Rye
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 18
Oban 14
JW Black
JW Blue
Macallan 12
Macallan 15
Glenfiddich
Lagavullin
Laphraoig
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Balvenie 14
Ardbeg
Ballantine's 17 Year
Aperol
Campari
Gran Marnier
Cointreau
Hennesy
Remy Martin
Chambord
Sambuca White
Sambuca Black
Cividina Grappa
Tignanello Grappa
Italicus
Combier Banane
Fabrizia Limoncello
Fernet Branca
Jagermeister
Jager Shot
Beer
Guinness
Allagash
Peroni
Downeast
Ithaca IPA
Stoney Creek Little Cranky IPA
Montauk Surf
Kona Big Wave
Urquell Pilsner
Wolffer Cider
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
Montauk Summer Ale
Montauk Wavechaser IPA
Moretti Lager
Palm Amber Ale
Voodoo Ranger IPA
Magners Cider
Magners Pear
Kirin Light
Kona Longboard Lager
Kopperberg
Corona
Michelob Ultra
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Wine
Cavit Pinot Grigio
Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc
Picpoul de Pinet
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling
Franciscan Estate Cabernet
14 Hands Merlot
Josh Cellars Pinot Noir
Ruffino Classico Chianti
Domain de la Sangliere Rose
La Marca Prosecco
Pinot Noir Josh Cellars Btl
Chianti Ruffino Classico Riserva Btl
Franciscan Estate Cabernet Btl
14 Hands Merlot Btl
Cavitt Del Venezzie Pinot Grigio Btl
Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc Btl
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling Btl
Picpoul de Pinet Btl
Seltzers/Hard Teas
Cocktails
Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Bloody Mary
Martini
Gimlet
Manhattan
Old Fashioned
French 75
Negroni
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Boulevardier
Sidecar
Cosmopolitan
Bees Knees
Mojito
Long Island Iced Tea
Bellini
Tom Collins
Black Russian
White Russian
Screwdriver
Whiskey Sour
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Pimm's Cup
Paloma Regular
Dark n Stormy
Penicillin
Greyhound
Sex on the Beach
Signature Cocktail
All-Day Menu
To Start
Green Chckpea Hummus
seasonal Union Square Market vegetables, Za’atar spiced pita bread
Tempura Chinese Long Beans
charred scallion ginger aioli, togarashi sea salt
Ahi Tuna Wonton Poke Bowls
avocado relish, sesame citrus ponzu, chipotle aioli
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
parmesan and Beemster gouda, crispy shitake mushrooms, Milpa corn tortilla chips
Thai Chicken Wings
7 pcs with scallions, peanut dust, chives, served in a sweet and spicy Thai sauce (Traditional buffalo and blue cheese preparation is offered as well)
Seared Sprouts
charred brussels sprouts, pomegranate seeds, blood orange balsamic glaze, lemon ricotta, garlic chips
Crispy Short-Rib Cigars
24-hour braised boneless short-rib, dill crème dipping sauce
Mini Laurels
custom blend beef sliders, smoked bacon, Irish cheddar, chive truffle mayonnaise
Short-Rib Poutine
seasoned rosemary fries, crispy sunchokes, cheese curd, sherry gravy
Curry Chicken Meatballs
lime bechamel, Za’atar spiced pita
Raw Bar
Raw Bar Sampler for 2
6 oysters, 4 shrimp, 4 pcs. Tuna crudo, 4 pcs. Salmon crudo, 2 Tuna wonton poke bowl with citrus and pink peppercorn mignonette, citrus ponzu, cocktail sauce and lemons
Oysters on the ½ shell
Tuna Crudo
sesame crusted, Orange citrus ponzu, jalapeño, watermelon radish
Salmon Crudo
wasabi crème, avocado, nori, golden panko
Shrimp Cocktail
Peruvian tiger shrimp, citrus and pink peppercorn mignonette, cocktail sauce
Handhelds
The Laurels
8 oz custom blend beef patty, smoked bacon, Irish cheddar, and chive truffle mayonnaise, served with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted brioche bun
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken
feta, lemon arugula, thinly sliced tomato and cucumber, sun-dried tomato aioli, served on a toasted sourdough roll
Tenderloin Steak Sandwich
USDA prime dry-aged filet, watercress, crispy onions, beemster gouda, black garlic aioli, served on a toasted sourdough roll
Open-faced Seared Ahi Tuna
smashed avocado, thinly sliced tomato, radishes, cilantro, furikake spice, charred scallion ginger aioli
Bacon Slab BLT
crispy smokehouse slab bacon strips, Irish cheddar cheese, little gem lettuce, thinly sliced tomato, smoked onion aioli
Shareables
Entrees
Half Roasted Chicken
parsnip crème, dukkha spice, smashed parsnips, asparagus, maple bourbon glaze
Hidden fjord Salmon
garlic crème fraiche mashed potatoes, green beans, lemon beurre blanc sauce
Steak Frites
12 oz. boneless NY Strip Steak, truffle parmesan fries, baby arugula salad, au poivre sauce
Irish Cottage Pie
traditionally prepared, beef tenderloin, carrots, peas, garlic mashed potato crust
Seared Ahi Tuna Steak
sesame crusted, cold soba noodles, scallion, roasted red pepper, shitake mushroom, cilantro, shaved carrot, pea shoots served in a citrus ponzu sauce
Campanella ala Vodka
smoked bacon, tomato, onion, basil and pecorino Romano
Sides
Brunch
Oysters
Unlimited Brunch
Unlimited Mimosas
A la Carte (tasting portion)
Honeydew Smoothie (TP)
Greek Yogurt (TP)
Fresh Fruit and Berries (TP)
Butter Croissants (TP)
Cornflake crusted French Toast (TP)
Smoked B.E.C. Slider (TP)
Lox and Scallion Cream Cheese (TP)
Vegetable Frittata (TP)
Short-Rib Poutine (TP)
Thai Chicken Wings (TP)
Elbow Mac and Cheese (TP)
Momma Fleming’s Meatloaf and Mash (TP)
Baked Egg Shakshuka (TP)
East Village Cobb (TP)
Brunch Starter
Honeydew Smoothie
coconut milk, NY state honey, blueberry whip, coconut crunchies
Greek Yogurt
Madagascar vanilla, strawberry compote, fresh raspberries, honey nut granola
Fresh Fruit and Berries
strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and watermelon soaked in lemon preservatives
Butter Croissants
sweet butter and mixed berry compote
Brunch Staples
Cornflake crusted French Toast
mixed berry compote, mascarpone, powdered sugar
Smoked B.E.C. on a Round Roll
smoked bacon, fried eggs, Irish Cheddar served with home fries on a toasted sourdough roll
Lox and Scallion Cream Cheese
Open-faced everything bagel (plain bagel available), arugula, tomato, red onion, fried caper, lemon zest
Vegetable Frittata
roasted red pepper, asparagus, kale and garlic w/ home fries
Traditional American Breakfast
eggs your way, smoked bacon, home fries
Eggs Benny
served on a Thomas English muffin, Sriracha Hollandaise, arugula and Canadian Bacon served with home fries
Late Afternnon Brunch
Thai Chicken Wings
8 pcs. with scallions, peanut dust, chives served with a sweet and spicy Thai sauce (Traditional, buffalo and blue cheese preparation offered as well)
The Laurels
8 oz custom blend beef patty, smoked bacon, Irish cheddar, and chive truffle aioli, with rosemary French fries or a house salad
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken
feta, lemon arugula, thinly sliced tomato and cucumber, sun-dried tomato aioli, served on a toasted sourdough roll with rosemary French Fries or house salad
Short-Rib Poutine
Lamb Wesson crispy rosemary fries, eggs your way, crispy sunchokes, cheese curd, sherry gravy
Kale Caesar
little gem romaine, Beemster gouda, baby cherry tomatoes, garlic parmesan crisps, lemon Caesar dressing
East Village Cobb
watercress, confit chicken, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon, Maytag blue cheese, cucumber, pepitas, baby cherry tomato, smoked paprika buttermilk ranch dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
