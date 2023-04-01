A map showing the location of The Lazy Llama 361 17th street Suite 4View gallery

The Lazy Llama 361 17th street Suite 4

No reviews yet

361 17th street Suite 4

Atlanta, GA 30363

DRINKS

Coffee & Espresso Bar

Americano

$4.25+

Cafe au Lait

$5.25+

Cappuccino

$4.45

Caramel Latte

$5.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+

Cold Brew

$5.25+

Decaf Drip

$4.25+

Decaf Latte

$5.95+

Drip

$4.00+

Double Espresso

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$5.75+

Latte

$5.85+

Mocha

$5.95+

Resurrection Coffee

$5.85

Steamer

$4.00+

White Mocha

$6.20+

Cortado

$4.45

Butterscotch Signature Latte

$6.35+

Churro Latte

$5.45+

Irish Blondie

$6.35+

Macchiato Madness

$5.45+

Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$5.45+

Peeps Latte

$5.95+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.45+

Raspberry Truffle

$6.35+

Samoa

$6.35+

Signature Smores Latte

$5.45+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.45+

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$4.95+

Toasted White Mocha

$5.45+

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$5.45+

White Pumpkin

$5.45+

Pistachio Latte

$5.45+

Cold Drinks

Caramel Frappe

$8.95+

Coffee Frappe

$8.95+

Mocha Frappe

$8.95+

Signature Frappe

$9.45+

Vanilla Frappe

$8.95+

Cream FIZZ

$4.90+

Island Dream FIZZ

$4.60+

FIZZ

$4.60+

Energy Flight

$9.99

Blended Island Dream

$7.50

Blended Energy Bomb

$7.50

Iced Energy Bomb

$6.50

Island Dream Energy Bomb

$6.50

Custom Smoothie

$7.85+

Lemon Smoothie

$7.85+

Mango Smoothie

$7.85+

Pineapple Smoothie

$7.85+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.85+

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.85+

Tea & Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.35+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Caramel Apple Chai

$5.15+

Chai Latte

$4.45+

Chamomile

$2.95+

Dirty Chai

$4.95+

Earl Grey

$2.95+

Jasmine

$2.95+

London Fog

$4.45+

MATCHA (TEA)

$4.45+

Peppermint Tea

$2.95+

Tea Latte

$4.45+

Vanilla Chai

$5.05+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

FOOD

Bakery Items

Brownie

$3.25

Bundlette

$3.50

Cheese Danish

$3.50

Cheese Danish with Fruit

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50+

Coffee Cake

$3.75

Cookie

$4.25+

Cranberry Bliss

$4.25

Kolache

$3.25+

Magic Cookie Bar

$2.75

Mini-Bundts

$1.75

Muffin

$3.25+

Pie Bar

$4.25

Scone

$4.75+

Toffee Crunch Bar

$3.50

Crepe

Crepe Flight

$12.99

Backyard S'mores

$7.99

Berry Llama

$8.99

Nutella

$6.99

Nutella w/ fruit

$9.49

Sweet Bee

$8.99

Chicken Crepe-a-dilla

$11.99

Crazy Llama Pizza

$8.99

Greek

$11.99

LB Popper

$9.99

The Hot Chick

$11.99

The MexiQ

$10.99

The Mustang

$11.99

Veggie Lovers

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99

Turkey & Cheese

$4.99

All American

$10.99

Bacado

$10.79

Countryside

$9.99

French Toast

$6.99

Loaded French Toast

$9.99

Plain Crepe

$5.00

Hash Brown Bowl

$8.99

Bagels

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$3.99

Bagel Honey Nut

$6.99

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel

$6.99

Turkey Avocado Bagel

$9.99

Toasted Bagel

$3.50

Sesame Turkey Bagel

$9.99

Avocado Breakfast Bagel

$7.99

Ultimate Breakfast Bagel

$6.99

Italian Bagel

$8.50

Veggie Bagel

$7.99

Pesto Bagel

$9.99

Nutella Bagel

$3.99

Llama Club Bagel

$10.99

Bag of Chips

$1.50

RETAIL

Merch

16oz glass cup

$18.50

20oz glass cup

$20.00

20oz metal tumblers

$25.00

Bubble Bath

$5.00

Coffee Cup Tumbler

$20.00

Goats Milk Lotion

$8.50

Johnny Depp Tumbler w/straw

$18.50

Johnny Depp Wine Glass

$15.50

Lazy Llama Hat

$20.00

Lazy Llama Shirt

$25.99

Merch-Car Coasters

$4.50

Merch-Coffee Mug

$10.00

Merch-Keychain

$5.00

Merch-Magnet

$4.00

Shower Steamers

$14.00

Silky Goat's Milk Soap

$7.00

Retail

12 oz Milk

$2.00

12oz Bagged Coffee

$14.99

12oz Chocolate Milk

$2.75

12oz Cup Ice Water

$0.25

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Chocolate Covered Oreos

$2.50

Chocolate Lollipops

$1.25

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.00

Llama Reese

$4.00

Oatmeal

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pup Cup

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy great coffee and crepes!

Location

361 17th street Suite 4, Atlanta, GA 30363

Directions

