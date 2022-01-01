Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Lazy Llama Café

22 Reviews

$

23 Central Ave

Lynn, MA 01901

Popular Items

Cold- Café Latte
Hot- Café Latte
Hot- Café Macchiato

Espresso Drinks

Cappuccino

$3.25+

A hot espresso drink with steamed milk and topped with a fluffy cloud of milk froth.

Hot- Café Americano

$2.25+

Hot espresso diluted with hot water to make a stronger alternative to brewed coffee.

Cold- Café Americano

$2.50+

Hot- Café Latte

$3.25+

Espresso with rich creamy steamed milk and a thin layer of milk froth.

Cold- Café Latte

$3.50+

Hot- Café Macchiato

$3.25+

Cold- Café Macchiato

$3.50+

Espresso Shot Single

$1.25

Espresso Shot Double

$2.00

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$3.75+

Cafe Con Leche

$3.00+

Thai Style Coffee

Out of stock

Small Thai

$3.75

Large Thai

$4.00

Brewed Coffee and Teas

Hot- Light Roast

$1.85+

Hot- Dark Roast

$1.85+

Hot- Flavored Brew

$1.85+

Specialty Brew

$2.00+

Café Ole

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

NOBL Cold Brew

$3.75+Out of stock

NOBL Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00+Out of stock

Kombucha

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$1.75+

Iced Tea Black

$2.00+

Iced Green Tea

$2.00+

Iced Tea Lemonade

$2.25+

Flavored Cold Brew

$4.50+

Apple Cider

$2.25+Out of stock

Chaider

$3.50+Out of stock

Discount Urn

$15.00

Coffee Urns

$20.00

Hot Drinks

Hot- Chai Latte

$3.25+Out of stock

Cold- Chai latte

$3.50+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+Out of stock

Other Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.75

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.00

Naked Bottled Smoothie

$2.50

Redbull

$2.50Out of stock

Seltzer Water

$1.25Out of stock

$17.00

Coffee Box

$17.00

Iced Teas

Black tea w/ Raspberry

Iced peach green tea w/ lemonade

Green Mango (Green Tea)

Lemon-Mango Tea ( Green tea)

Black tea w/ lemon

Build Your Own

Food

Bagels

$1.25

Muffins

$1.50

Croissant

$1.50Out of stock

Banana Bread

$1.75Out of stock

English Muffin

$1.25

Avocado toast

$2.25Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$3.25Out of stock

Ham Bacon Chedder

$5.25Out of stock

Avoturkey Pesto

$5.75Out of stock

Pizza Slice

$2.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage, Eggs and Cheese

$3.75Out of stock

Bacon, Eggs and Cheese

$3.80

Ham, Egg and Cheese

$3.75Out of stock

Egg and Cheese

$3.25

International Baked Goods

Banana Bread Pudding

$2.25Out of stock

Guava rolls

$1.50Out of stock

Sugar Donuts

$1.25Out of stock

Churros

$1.50Out of stock

Coconut Macarons

$1.25Out of stock

Spanish Canoli

$2.00Out of stock

Dominicans Dulce de Leche

$3.75Out of stock

Heart Cookies

$1.25Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$2.25Out of stock

Pan De Queso

$1.50Out of stock

Danish

$2.25

Stuffed Croissant

$2.25Out of stock

Empanadas Chicken

$3.50Out of stock

Spanish Cheese Cake

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie

$2.75Out of stock

Nut Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Empanadas Beef

$3.00Out of stock

Specialty Canoli

$3.00Out of stock

Hawaiian

$3.00Out of stock

Mini Canoli

$1.50Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$2.25Out of stock

Semita De Pina

$2.25Out of stock

Lemon Square

$2.75Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie Pocket

$3.75Out of stock

Shortcake Roll

$2.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Mini Carrot Cake

$1.25Out of stock

Tiramisu

$2.25Out of stock

Express

Gum

Kit Kat

$1.50

Reese's

$1.50

Starburst

$1.50

Twizzlers

$1.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your local specialty coffee shop that also offers a variety of food and pastry. Along with an array of fresh pressed juices and bottled drinks for our non-coffee drinkers.

Location

23 Central Ave, Lynn, MA 01901

Directions

Gallery
The Lazy LLama Cafe image
The Lazy LLama Cafe image
The Lazy LLama Cafe image
The Lazy LLama Cafe image

Map
